Naomi Watts Just Wore These Under-$100 PJs from Two Star-Loved Brands — And They’re the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift for Stylish Travelers

For anyone stumped on Mother’s Day gifts for the mom who loves to travel in style, look no further than Naomi Watts’ most recent vacay look. The Oscar-nominated star and Stripes skincare founder headed to the legendary Colony Palm Beach Hotel, where she “snuggled in matching PJs” while celebrating photographer pal Jaimie Baird’s birthday.

As she shared on Instagram, Watts wore the limited-edition Petite Plume x Colony Palm Beach Hotel pajamas, which are priced at $94 and made of 100 percent cotton. The two-piece set features a button-down collared top and drawstring pants in the historic pink hotel’s logo, and is finished with chic green piping.

Watts’ pajamas are part of an exclusive collaboration ($16-$295) that includes stylish sleepwear, eye masks and accessories for women, men, kids and even pets — making it the perfect matching moment for fashionable families and friends. The collection also includes solid-hued and striped PJs, kids nightgowns, pajama shorts sets and pillowcases in 100 percent Mulberry silk and pima cotton.

Petite Plume and Colony Palm Beach Hotel debuted their collection earlier this year to coincide with the 1947-built getaway’s redesigned guest rooms. Helmed by Kemble Interiors, the legendary hotel’s renovations were unveiled at the end of 2022 and saw the previous banana leaf and striped motifs replaced with Instagram-worthy design themes with Art Deco-inspired touches, scalloped accents, modern florals and rattan and bamboo finishes. All of the rooms are shoppable, from the wallpaper and textiles by Schumacher to the furnishings from Society Social.

Founded by former CIA agent Emily Hikade, Petite Plume has been worn by royalty and Hollywood, including Prince George, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart, Miranda Kerr, Alexander and Ella Clooney (the twins of George and Amal Clooney) and many others. The legendary Colony Palm Beach Hotel has hosted the likes of John F. Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Lena Horne and countless other politicians, stars and socialites over the decades.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, these PJs make a great gift for stylish travelers or anyone who loves to lounge in luxury. (They’re also available in a $295 silk option.)

Shop Watts’ exact pajamas below alongside more from the Petite Plume x Colony Palm Beach Hotel collection.

