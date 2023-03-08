Step Into the Force with ‘Star Wars’ and Native’s New Shoe Collection for the Entire Family

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Star Wars and Native’s latest shoe collaboration will let the force be with your feet.
On the heels of The Mandalorian‘s third season debut, the Hollywood-loved footwear brand’s new Star Wars capsule collection ($48 to $65) features Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian), Grogu, C3PO, R2D2, Darth Vader and other new and classic characters from the sci-fi franchise. The collab comprises adults and kids sizes in Native’s popular Jefferson and Robbie slip-on silhouettes, which have been worn by Olivia Wilde, Mila Kunis, Jessica Biel and Busy Philipps (and their stylish kiddos).
The shoes are made of lightweight EVA foam and Native’s proprietary Sugarlite blend of sugarcane-derived resin and EVA, both designed to be odor-resistant. With a carbon footprint of 3.85 kilograms per pair, the Vancouver-based company says its shoes are “one of the lowest carbon impact shoes in the market” given the industry average of 10 to 20 kilograms per pair. (Starting in 2020, the brand set a goal to reduce its total greenhouse gas emissions by 42 percent by 2030.)
Native will release more Star Wars styles through spring timed for Return of the Jedi‘s 40th anniversary and the upcoming May the 4th holiday. The company also expanded Disney’s footwear universe with new Mickey and Minnie Mouse designs.
See more designs from the Star Wars x Native collection below, and shop the entire line here.
Star Wars x Native Jefferson Print Comic Multi Shoes
Star Wars x Native Jefferson Boba Fett Shoes
Star Wars x Native Jefferson Return of the Jedi Shoes
Star Wars x Native Jefferson Print R2D2 Shoes
Star Wars x Native Jefferson Print Darth Shoes
Star Wars x Native Jefferson Print X-Wing Pilot Shoes
Star Wars x Native Kids Jefferson Block Droid BFFs Shoes
Star Wars x Kids Native Jefferson Block
Star Wars x Native Kids Jefferson Block Mando BFFs Shoes
Star Wars x Native Kids Robbie Sugarlite Lightside Speckle Shoes
Star Wars x Native Kids Robbie Sugarlite Shoes — Tie-Fighter
Star Wars x Native Kids Robbie Sugarlite Darknight Speckle Shoes
Star Wars x Native Kids Jefferson Print Millenium Falcon Shoes
Star Wars x Native Kids Jefferson Print Pink/Purple Mando Shoes
Star Wars x Native Kids Jefferson Print Blue/Green Mando Shoes
