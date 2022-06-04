Dyson’s New Airwrap Has Arrived — Here’s Where to Shop the Hollywood-Loved Multi-Styler Before It Sells Out

At long last, Dyson’s best-selling Airwrap 2.0 has arrived. The cult-favorite hairstyling tool has regularly sold out since its 2018 debut, and the British company — which counts Hollywood hairstylists Jen Atkin and Matthew Collins among its ambassadors — has released a new and improved version of the popular product.

Available as of June 2, the new Airwrap multi-styler Complete is priced at $600 and has been “re-engineered for faster, easier styling without extreme heat,” says the company in a release. Compared to its predecessor, the new version can be used on more hair types and styles, including longer tresses and curly and coily textures. The retooled Coanda attachment can dry and smooth damp hair while reducing flyaways, thanks to Dyson’s fast, high-pressure digital V9 motor that propels air at the perfect speed and force to naturally follow and style strands.

The attachments have also gotten upgrades. The 1.2- and 1.6-inch long barrels can now curl in both directions, and the soft and firm smoothing brushes offer better control for shaping and smoothing fine and frizz-prone hair. Current Airwrap owners can keep their original device and upgrade their attachments, which are available to buy separately for $40 each.

The new Airwrap tool includes a total of five styling attachments (1.2- and 1.6-inch long barrels, firm and smoothing brushes and a round volumizing brush) and comes in a luxe storage case with a lid that doubles as a non-slip mat. It comes in three options for different hair lengths and textures: the Complete, the Complete Long and the Complete Coily/Curly (coming soon); and in nickel/copper, Prussian blue/copper and copper/nickel colorways.

Courtesy of Dyson

In a statement, Atkin says: “The Dyson Airwrap is a styling revolution and unlike any other tool – back when it first launched and still today. Now, the tool does even more, allowing owners to personalize to suit their styling preferences, personalized for their hair type. You can ensure every attachment in your box delivers your desired style, specific to your hair type. Something you thought couldn’t get better, just did.”

The Airwrap 2.0 joins Dyson’s lineup of high-tech beauty tools that includes the Supersonic hair dryer ($430 and up) and the cord-free Corrale hair straightener ($500).

If you want to try before you buy, the Airwrap will be available at Dyson Demo stores including in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. In the meantime, shop it online at Dyson, Best Buy, Sephora, Ulta,

