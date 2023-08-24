×
Dyson’s Hollywood-Loved Hair Tools Now Come In a New Wish List-Worthy Colorway

The cult-favorite Airwrap multi-styler, the Corrale hair straightener and the Supersonic hair dryer just dropped in a special edition Blue Blush gift set.

Dyson Supersonic, Airwrap and Corrale in Blue Blush
The Dyson Supersonic, Airwrap and Corrale in Blue Blush Courtesy of Dyson

High-end beauty buffs, prepare your holiday wish list now. Fresh off the release of its budget-friendlier Supersonic, Dyson is dropping its Hollywood-loved hair tool lineup in a chic new Blue Blush colorway.

The air-powered technology company’s latest Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler ($600) and Supersonic hair dryer ($430) are available starting today in the new special edition holiday hue, while the Corrale hair straightener ($500) will launch later this year. (Sorry, the new Airstrait hair dryer/straightener tool is not included — for now.)

Related: Where to Buy the Dyson Airwrap Limited-Edition Gift Set Online

All three special edition hair devices come in a gift-ready Blue Blush presentation case valued at $60 and a complimentary paddle brush worth $40 when you buy directly from Dyson. The Airwrap includes a detangling comb, filter cleaning brush and six standard attachments: the Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2- and 1.6-inch long barrels, firm and smoothing brushes and a round volumizing brush. The Supersonic comes with a flyaway attachment, diffuser, styling concentrator, and wide tooth comb and gentle air attachments.

Read More: We Tried the New Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler — Is It Worth Buying?

The hair tools in regular colorways are available at select beauty retailers including Bluemercury, Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta and Violet Grey. But for the same $600 price tag, you’ll get a chic presentation case and a free gift when you purchase directly through Dyson, bringing the set to a total value of $760. (Another way to save? Shop refurbished models of select hair tools at Dyson’s online Outlet store.)

Dyson Airwrap in Blue Blush

Dyson

Dyson Airwrap in Blue Blush $600

Buy now

Originally released in 2018 and re-engineered in 2022, the new Airwrap counts Hollywood hairstylists Jen Atkin (whose clients include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen) and Matthew Collins (who has worked with Cindy Crawford, Kristen Stewart, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Camila Mendes) among its ambassadors.

Compared to its predecessor, the latest version of the dryer and multi-styler can be used on more hair types and styles, including longer tresses and curly and coily textures, and has been re-designed “for faster, easier styling without extreme heat,” Dyson says. The retooled Coanda attachment can dry and smooth damp hair while reducing flyaways, thanks to the company’s fast, high-pressure digital V9 motor that propels air at the perfect speed and force to naturally follow and style strands.

Related: The Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives by Shark, T3, Revamp and More

The attachments have also gotten upgrades. The 1.2- and 1.6-inch long barrels can now curl in both directions, and the soft and firm smoothing brushes offer better control for shaping and smoothing fine and frizz-prone hair.

Dyson Supersonic in Blue Blush

Dyson

Dyson Supersonic in Blue Blush $430

Buy now

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Dyson

If you want to try before you buy, all of the hair tools are available at Dyson Demo stores including in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. In the meantime, shop the special edition Blue Blush hair tools online while they’re still available at Dyson.

