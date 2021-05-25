Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 Teams with Etsy on a Cali-Inspired Home Goods Line

Ahead of her return to the small screen in ABC’s forthcoming Bucktown, Nicole Richie has launched a new creative endeavor. The stylish star and her label, House of Harlow 1960, are bringing their California bohemian aesthetic to colorful abodes with her Creator Collab with Etsy.

The 28-piece range is a collaboration with Richie’s favorite Etsy artisans, including Toronto-based jewelry designer Omi Woods, San Francisco’s D&E Discovered and Netherlands-based Studionom. Priced from $22 to $252, the limited-edition collection features chic caftans, robes, quilts, pillows, pet beds, wall hangings, ceramics, candles, soaps, and more, and nearly half of the brands are BIPOC-owned.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop online from House of Harlow 1960 and Etsy’s exclusive collection.

1. House of Harlow 1960 x D&E Discovered Caftan

This breezy yellow floral caftan is made of lightweight cotton and features embellished beaded tassels. It’s perfect for lounging around at home, and it looks great over a tank and leggings for farmers market runs.

House of Harlow 1960 x D&E Discovered Caftan $120+ Buy now

2. House of Harlow 1960 x Shop Cocody Red Pillow Cover

Add a summer-ready pop of color to your space with this vibrant handwoven cotton pillow cover. It measures 20 inches by 20 inches and is available with or without an insert.

House of Harlow 1960 x Shop Cocody Red Pillow Cover $85+ Buy now

3. House of Harlow 1960 x The Object Enthusiast Marbled Terracotta and Porcelain Incense Holder

This hand-carved incense holder and plate by Kansas City-based The Object Enthusiast is made of marbled porcelain and terracotta clay, so it looks great in any bohemian-inspired home space.

House of Harlow 1960 x The Object Enthusiast Incense Holder $38 Buy now

4. House of Harlow 1960 x D&E Discovered Handstitched Cotton Kantha Quilt

Measuring 90 inches by 60 inches, this hand-stitched kantha quilt from India is perfect as wall decor or for throwing over a couch for a bold, bohemian-luxe finish.

House of Harlow 1960 x D&E Discovered Handstitched Cotton Kantha Quilt, $160, at Etsy

House of Harlow 1960 x D&E Discovered Handstitched Cotton Kantha Quilt $160 Buy now

5. House of Harlow 1960 x Omi Wood Horn Bolero and Braid Necklace Stack

Adorn yourself or your home with Toronto-based jeweler Omi Wood’s 18-karat gold vermeil bolero and braid necklace, which was inspired by the designer’s finds in a Masai market in Nairobi, Kenya. Also available in sterling silver.

House of Harlow 1960 x Omi Wood Horn Bolero and Braid Necklace Stack $179+ Buy now

6. House of Harlow 1960 x Backup Design Burgundy Ikat Dog Bed

Even four-pawed bohemians can live stylishly with this made-to-order dog bed, which is available in a variety of sizes and is made of sturdy cotton in cool patterns. It’s filled with a removable insert that’s made with a soft down alternative fiber.

House of Harlow 1960 x Backup Design Burgundy Ikat Dog Bed $175+ Buy now

7. House of Harlow 1960 Black and White Striped Circle Tray

Whether you use it for dining or as a catch-all decor piece, this black and white striped tray brings a monochromatic balance to globally-inspired abodes.

House of Harlow 1960 Black and White Striped Circle Tray $84 Buy now

8. House of Harlow 1960 x Tal & Bert Geode Planter

Plant parents and crystal collectors alike won’t mind bringing in an organic, textured touch to their greenery with this concrete geode planter.

House of Harlow 1960 x Tal & Bert Geode Planter $85+ Buy now

9. House of Harlow 1960 x SooWorks Bodhi & Soleil Face and Body Soap Bar

You won’t mind leaving these earthy color-blocked bars of soap for all to see and use. The Bodhi bar boasts notes of lavender, patchouli, and Frankincense, and the Soleil bar has a relaxing blend of lavender, eucalyptus, and citrus.

House of Harlow 1960 x SooWorks Bodhi & Soleil Face and Body Soap Bar $33 Buy now

10. House of Harlow 1960 x Studionom Macrame Wall Hanging

Netherlands-based Studionom’s handmade macrame wall hanging features a monochromatic black and white motif with hinds of metallic gold, and is made of a blend of recycled cotton and polyester fibers.

House of Harlow 1960 x Studionom Macrame Wall Hanging, $252, at Etsy