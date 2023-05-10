Bumpsuit Founder Nicole Trunfio on Her Top Must-Haves and Mother’s Day Gift Picks, from Business Books to Hailey Bieber’s Lip Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Moms and onesie connoisseurs alike rejoiced at the arrival Bumpsuit, the maternity-and-beyond clothing label founded by Australian model Nicole Trunfio. Known for its comfy, stretchy one-pieces designed to wear during and after pregnancy, the brand recently dove into breastfeeding-friendly swimwear and also offers baby carriers, accessories and more parent-approved products.

“Our mission is just to really serve women and amplify mothers. I feel like we always come second, even to this day,” Trunfio tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Being a mother is the most important job in the world — and it’s the hardest job in the world. It’s so challenging and it’s so important because we’re raising the next generation. We should be amplified and our voices should be heard, because our intuition and our instinct is so sharp.”

Her three-year-old brand has opened its first pop-up store at Los Angeles shopping haunt The Grove, where its latest collection of bodysuits, dresses, shapewear, loungewear and accessories will hold court through May 24. On Bumpsuit’s soft opening, Trunfio sat down with THR over a glass of rosé at The Grove’s fountainside La Piazza bar, just steps from her playful pink boutique.

“We even had two grandmas walk past today and [say], ‘I wish I had that when I was pregnant,'” says Trunfio. “It’s this product that never existed in the market. There’s so much space for us when we entered and even the name, I was like, how is his name not already taken?”

The 37-year-old entrepreneur’s career kicked off when she entered Australia’s Search for a Supermodel on a whim. “Being a model, that was never my dream. I just entered a competition for fun, and that ended up being an actual competition, I ended up winning and going to the world [version] and then Ford modeling got involved, and then there was contracts involved. They were like, ‘You have to move to New York.’ I was like, what? I thought I was just doing this for fun,” she says.”

Bumpsuit was built upon her years of soaking up the fashion business. “I spent all of my modeling years learning from fashion designers: walking in the Gucci show when Tom Ford was there, and Versace, Missoni, Fendi, Cavalli, Valentino, seeing how fashion houses were run was my education. Then also studied at the New School [in New York]. I always knew I wanted to do something else, I always had a business mind about me. I always knew that I wanted to be behind the scenes. I don’t like being in front of the scenes.

So most of my day is 12, 16-hour days just creating and brainstorming. What do women, need, what do women want? We work so hard to get our products perfect and build this space in the market which nobody pays attention to.”

As for the business of Bumpsuit, “we’ve always been profitable since day one. That’s amazing because there’s such a need for this. We’ve been able to do things that brands with a lot of rounds of funding do.”

We picked Trunfio’s brain on her top gift picks for Mother’s Day, as well as her go-to books, beauty products and more. From AirPods and organic lipstick, to See her favorites below, and shop Bumpsuit online here.

Apple AirPods Pro “For moms to stay hands-free, you could be doing housework, you could be going on walks, everything — AirPods are made for moms. I sent my sister some in Australia and I was like, ‘You need this. They’re gonna make your life so much easier.’ Because even if you’re listening to a podcast while you’re doing laundry, or you can walk around the house or do the dishes, whatever you’re doing, you’re getting something for you as well. You spend so much time nurturing your family. I think AirPods give back that time. The ease of them is just them being them! You can listen to really good meditations on them, books, podcasts.” Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen $199.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bumpsuit The Monroe Swimsuit “In the summertime, I love wearing a one-piece and a good sarong during the day. Turn your swimsuit into an outfit, during the summer that’s something I think is great because you never know if there’s going to be water around.” Bumpsuit Bumpsuit The Monroe Swimsuit $189 Buy now

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub “Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Scrub is one of my favorite beauty products of all time. Mother’s Day is a perfect day for an indulgent beauty moment, one I rarely get with three kids. This scrub smells incredible and leaves my skin smooth and refreshed.” Amazon Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub $37.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment “Hailey Bieber’s lip treatment! I have like three in my bag, I buy it all the time. Salted caramel is the best. It makes your lips so amazing. Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment $16 Buy now

Bona Furtuna Heritage Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil “I love cooking, I come from an Italian family and olive oil is always a staple in my kitchen and daily life. I actually drink a tablespoon a day! I love to only use high-quality ingredients so a good olive oil is a must in the kitchen. I started a cooking platform called Chef Trunfio where I cook easy and delicious recipes. It’s fun and sometimes my kids make guest appearances; cooking with children is great quality family time.” Bloomingdale’s Bona Furtuna Heritage Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil $40 Buy now

Furtuna Skin Replenishing Balm “I went into my bathroom and I needed a lip balm but I couldn’t find any. You know that green one? I think it’s called the Replenishing Balm. I just put on my lips and I all of a sudden felt like all the chap just coming off. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if they even know that they just made the best lip balm.’ Their products really resonate with me, it’s all sourced from a botanical farm in Italy.” Nordstrom Furtuna Skin Replenishing Balm $225 Buy now

Inika Organic Lipstick “I’ve been really into this Australian brand, it’s the first certified organic makeup and skincare line, it’s called Inika. I love their lipstick.“ SkinStore Inika Organic Lipstick $32 and up Buy now Revision Intelligent Matte SPF 45 Tinted Moisturizer “I love Revision Intellishade, I put it on every day. It’s tinted and it just makes you glow.” Amazon Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 $84.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bumpsuit The Cindy Bumpsuit The Kate or The Cindy are two of our best-sellers from day one and a must for moms on the go! They are so easy to style and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Bumpsuit Bumpsuit The Cindy Bumpsuit $105 Buy now

Bumpsuit Armadillo Baby Carrier

“The Armadillo baby carrier will quickly become a mom’s go-to for baby-wearing. It has everything from lumbar support for mom to a pocket for a phone and keys and everything to keep your little one close and cozy while looking chic. For hiking, my 2-and-a-half-year-old is almost too big for it, but she’s so comfortable because we weight-balanced it. It’s got a back lumbar support that’s padded, which a lot of the carriers don’t have, and then the good-looking carriers don’t have anything that’s practical — nowhere to put your phone, no weather cover. So you’ve gotta kind of choose: do I want something that’s like practical for me, or do I want something that looks good? And the Armadillo is like the perfect merge of both.”

Bumpsuit

Bumpsuit Armadillo Baby Carrier $275 Buy now

How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki “For moms, I really love How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojkicki.” Amazon How To Raise Successful People $20.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Good to Great by Jim Collins “For business owners or any entrepreneurial mom, a book that I just swear by and I refer to in every decision I’m making is Good to Great. It’s an incredible book on so many levels. It’s on audiobook, that’s all I listen to, which is why I have AirPods! I cannot hold and sit down!” Amazon Good to Great by Jim Collins $18.29 on Amazon.com Buy now

Do Less by Kate Northrup

“There’s this book called Do Less, it’s geared toweards menstrual cycles and waht you should be doing each part of that cycle, which I think is really interesting. It’s like we’re not really meant to be social in during one time and it, it actually really reflects on your emotional cycle. It tells you how to get more by doing less, if that makes sense. It’s a really good book.”

Amazon

Do Less by Kate Northrup $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Crate & Barrel Marble and Wood Cheese Board “I love making a cheese board for when friends come over. Marble is always chic and I like the contrast of the wood on this lazy susan.” Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel Marble and Wood Lazy Susan $72 Buy now

Cartier Vintage Rose Gold Watch “This is a splurge, but one that will get better with age. I love a beautiful watch and I love the idea of passing this on to my daughters when they’re grown up.” 1st Dibs Cartier Vintage Ballon Bleu Rose Gold Watch $38,000 Buy now

Byredo Ambre Japonais Candle “I love scented candles this Byredo’s Ambre Japonais, it’s perfect for creating a relaxing ambiance at home or in the bath. Sandalwood scents are my go-to; Diptyque’s Santal is also a favorite.” Net-A-Porter

Foundrae Personalized Pendant “I love the jewelry from Foundrae and would love a piece personalized for my kids. Jewelry to me holds a lot of sentimental value, I view pieces in my collection as talismans, and this would help me feel like I was carrying my family close at all times.” Foundrae Personalized Pendant $3,995 Buy now

Elder Statesman Striped Cashmere Blanket

“So cozy and luxe, this Elder Statesman blanket is perfect for mornings. My first Mother’s Day gift idea was really just a sweet morning cuddling with my kids. Having little kids is such a special time, and knowing how fast it goes I love to savor every moment.”

Mr. Porter