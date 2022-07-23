The Best Men’s Fashion Finds from Nordstorm’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With Amazon Prime Day in the rearview mirror, it’s easy to think that the summer deals are over. However, that is far from the case. While Amazon specializes in the best deals in tech, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the perfect place to look for the best fashion deals.

There are tons of choices on the guys’ side — more than 1,600 of them, to be exact. Whether you’re up for a fancy dress shirt, an upgraded weekend wardrobe, a new Nike hoodie, fall-ready jackets or a fancy watch, shoppers are spoilt for choice. Ahead, we’ve rounded up over more than 25 of the best men’s fashion deals to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including from brands such as AG, Vans, Boss, Faherty, Bonobos, Vince and more.

Check out our top picks below, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating this list throughout the sale, which ends July 31.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Clothing

1. Ksubi Sunny Oversized Cotton Tee

One of a few streetwear brands that Nordstrom pushes, Ksubi has the oversized look on lock. This cotton tee is the perfect example of that — and it’s available for 40 percent off, too.

Ksubi Sunny Tee (reg. $99) $60 Buy now

2. AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans

No matter the season, you can’t go wrong with an effortless pair of straight-leg denim, like AG’s Everett jeans that feature a perfectly worn-in look.

AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $200) $134 Buy now

3. Rodd & Gunn Linen Shirt

Rodd & Gunn’s premium linen shirt is an August summer fit must-have. Light and sleek, it’s the perfect piece for a beach day or summer party.

Rodd & Gunn Linen Shirt (reg. $128) $75 Buy now

4. Vince Men’s Bomber Jacket

Regularly $425, Vince’s bomber jacket is only $280 during the sale and comes in a cool olive shade that can work with every style.

Vince Men's Bomber Jacket (reg. $425) $280 Buy now

5. David Donahue Trim Fit Dobby Dress Shirt

For something a little more office-oriented, the sale has dragged down the prices of a series of top dress shirts. This nicely fitted one from David Donahue is among them.

David Donahue Trim Fit Dobby (reg. $155) $100 Buy now

6. Goodlife Salt Washed Short Sleeve Slub Scallop Polo

Goodlife’s salt-washed short sleeve slub polo shirt can easily be dressed up or down, and it comes in four colors.

Goodlife Salt Washed Short Sleeve Slub Scallop Polo (reg. $88) $59 Buy now

7. Zella Live-In Pocket Shorts

Zella Live-In Pocket Shorts (reg. $55) $37 Buy now

8. Polo Ralph Lauren 5-Pack Crewneck Undershirts

If your favorite plain white tees have been decimated by pits stains, this five-pack of crewneck undershirts from Polo Ralph Lauren will happily upgrade your old undergarments.

Polo Ralph Lauren 5-Pack Crewneck Undershirts (reg. $60) $40 Buy now

9. Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants

Bonobos’ casual-cool stretch cotton chino pants are comfy on you and your wallet at 30 percent off.

Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants (reg. $100) $70 Buy now

10. Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley

If you don’t yet already have a classic henley in your closet, add this comfy one from Faherty for just $50 (down from $78).

Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley (reg. $78) $50 Buy now

11. Frame L’Homme Athletic Slim Fit Jeans

Frame L'Homme Athletic Slim Fit Jeans (reg. $198) $130 Buy now

12. Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials+ Fleece Hoodie

Another pricey item going for cheap, Nike’s reimagined design of its classic logo hoodie is a year-round must-have. The black and white colorways look effortless and the blue really pops, too.

Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials + Fleece Hoodie (reg. $65) $49 Buy now

13. North Face Stover Jacket

Stock up for the winter with this unreal deal. North Face coats have become something of a crossover piece over the last few years, treading the line between streetwear and practical winterwear. You’ll seldom find a proper one for less than $300, and the brand’s Stover jacket is well under that.

North Face Stover Jacket (reg. $350) $262 Buy now

14. Peter Millar Men’s Nubuck Leather Bomber Jacket

At almost 50 percent off, Peter Millar’s leather bomber jacket is one of the best deals in the sale. It might be a little warm for a leather jacket now — to say the least — but it’s a good one to stock up on for fall and winter.

Peter Millar Nubuck Leather Jacket (reg. $845) $499 Buy now

15. Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit (reg. $895) $600 Buy now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Shoes

1. Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker

A modern classic, Cole Haan’s Topspin sneakers are a versatile and comfy silhouette for summer — and at $50, they’re a steal, too.

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker (reg. $150) $100 Buy now

2. Sperry Authentic Original Wild Horse Boat Shoes

Whether you’re into the Ivy League look or you’re a fan of John Legend’s starry style, you can score Sperry’s iconic boat shoes for just $70 (reg. $100).

Sperry Authentic Original Wild Horse Boat Shoes ($100) $70 Buy now

3. Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker

For those days when you want to step out in a more elevated version of your favorite comfy slip-ons, Nordstrom’s Ezra sneakers fit the bill — especially since they’re only $50.

Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker (reg. $80) $50 Buy now

Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker

Dig the retro kicks look? Nike’s Air Pegasus 83 premium sneakers will have you look the part for less.

Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker (reg. $90) $72 Buy now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Accessories

1. Saint Laurent 53mm Semi Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses

The semi-rimless look on these Saint Laurent sunglasses are the perfect complement to a linen shirt for a summer party or grill.

Saint Laurent 53mm Semi Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses (reg. $460) $300 Buy now

2. Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Chronograph Bracelet Watch

If you’re looking for a deal on a high-end Italian timepiece, the discounted Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Chronograph bracelet watch is well worth checking out.

Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Chronograph Bracelet Watch (reg. $1,395) $930 Buy now

3. Boss Geometric Silk Tie

If your tie game needs a geometric addition, this silk one from Boss is only $65.





Hugo Geometric Silk Tie (reg. $98) $65 Buy now

4. Tumi Paige Backpack

Tumi’s pieces — including this nylon Paige backpack — are versatile travel essentials. Seeing them on sale is rare — seeing them with over $100 off retail is even rarer.

Tumi Paige Backpack (reg. $425) $297 Buy now

5. Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Leather Belt

One of the best men’s designer belts, Ferragamo’s double Gancio reversible leather belt is a good one to add to your wardrobe, especially since it’s $200 off.

Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Leather Belt (reg. $530) $331 Buy now

6. Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag

For a luxe weekender that earns style points, travel in style (while saving nearly $100) with Ted Baker London’s Phixx faux leather duffle bag.

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag (reg. $265) $177 Buy now

7. Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses

For a cool alternative to Ray-Ban’s classic aviators, the classic brand’s gradient geometric sunglasses (reg. $176)v let you keep the rays out just a Benjamin.