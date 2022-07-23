The Best Men’s Fashion Finds from Nordstorm’s Anniversary Sale

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
With Amazon Prime Day in the rearview mirror, it’s easy to think that the summer deals are over. However, that is far from the case. While Amazon specializes in the best deals in tech, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the perfect place to look for the best fashion deals.
There are tons of choices on the guys’ side — more than 1,600 of them, to be exact. Whether you’re up for a fancy dress shirt, an upgraded weekend wardrobe, a new Nike hoodie, fall-ready jackets or a fancy watch, shoppers are spoilt for choice. Ahead, we’ve rounded up over more than 25 of the best men’s fashion deals to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including from brands such as AG, Vans, Boss, Faherty, Bonobos, Vince and more.
Related Stories
Check out our top picks below, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating this list throughout the sale, which ends July 31.
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Clothing
1. Ksubi Sunny Oversized Cotton Tee
One of a few streetwear brands that Nordstrom pushes, Ksubi has the oversized look on lock. This cotton tee is the perfect example of that — and it’s available for 40 percent off, too.
2. AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans
No matter the season, you can’t go wrong with an effortless pair of straight-leg denim, like AG’s Everett jeans that feature a perfectly worn-in look.
3. Rodd & Gunn Linen Shirt
Rodd & Gunn’s premium linen shirt is an August summer fit must-have. Light and sleek, it’s the perfect piece for a beach day or summer party.
4. Vince Men’s Bomber Jacket
Regularly $425, Vince’s bomber jacket is only $280 during the sale and comes in a cool olive shade that can work with every style.
5. David Donahue Trim Fit Dobby Dress Shirt
For something a little more office-oriented, the sale has dragged down the prices of a series of top dress shirts. This nicely fitted one from David Donahue is among them.
6. Goodlife Salt Washed Short Sleeve Slub Scallop Polo
Goodlife’s salt-washed short sleeve slub polo shirt can easily be dressed up or down, and it comes in four colors.
7. Zella Live-In Pocket Shorts
8. Polo Ralph Lauren 5-Pack Crewneck Undershirts
If your favorite plain white tees have been decimated by pits stains, this five-pack of crewneck undershirts from Polo Ralph Lauren will happily upgrade your old undergarments.
9. Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants
Bonobos’ casual-cool stretch cotton chino pants are comfy on you and your wallet at 30 percent off.
10. Faherty Short Sleeve Heathered Henley
If you don’t yet already have a classic henley in your closet, add this comfy one from Faherty for just $50 (down from $78).
11. Frame L’Homme Athletic Slim Fit Jeans
12. Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials+ Fleece Hoodie
Another pricey item going for cheap, Nike’s reimagined design of its classic logo hoodie is a year-round must-have. The black and white colorways look effortless and the blue really pops, too.
13. North Face Stover Jacket
Stock up for the winter with this unreal deal. North Face coats have become something of a crossover piece over the last few years, treading the line between streetwear and practical winterwear. You’ll seldom find a proper one for less than $300, and the brand’s Stover jacket is well under that.
14. Peter Millar Men’s Nubuck Leather Bomber Jacket
At almost 50 percent off, Peter Millar’s leather bomber jacket is one of the best deals in the sale. It might be a little warm for a leather jacket now — to say the least — but it’s a good one to stock up on for fall and winter.
15. Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Shoes
1. Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker
A modern classic, Cole Haan’s Topspin sneakers are a versatile and comfy silhouette for summer — and at $50, they’re a steal, too.
2. Sperry Authentic Original Wild Horse Boat Shoes
Whether you’re into the Ivy League look or you’re a fan of John Legend’s starry style, you can score Sperry’s iconic boat shoes for just $70 (reg. $100).
3. Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker
For those days when you want to step out in a more elevated version of your favorite comfy slip-ons, Nordstrom’s Ezra sneakers fit the bill — especially since they’re only $50.
Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker
Dig the retro kicks look? Nike’s Air Pegasus 83 premium sneakers will have you look the part for less.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Accessories
1. Saint Laurent 53mm Semi Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses
The semi-rimless look on these Saint Laurent sunglasses are the perfect complement to a linen shirt for a summer party or grill.
2. Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Chronograph Bracelet Watch
If you’re looking for a deal on a high-end Italian timepiece, the discounted Salvatore Ferragamo 1898 Sport Chronograph bracelet watch is well worth checking out.
3. Boss Geometric Silk Tie
If your tie game needs a geometric addition, this silk one from Boss is only $65.
4. Tumi Paige Backpack
Tumi’s pieces — including this nylon Paige backpack — are versatile travel essentials. Seeing them on sale is rare — seeing them with over $100 off retail is even rarer.
5. Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Leather Belt
One of the best men’s designer belts, Ferragamo’s double Gancio reversible leather belt is a good one to add to your wardrobe, especially since it’s $200 off.
6. Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag
For a luxe weekender that earns style points, travel in style (while saving nearly $100) with Ted Baker London’s Phixx faux leather duffle bag.
7. Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses
For a cool alternative to Ray-Ban’s classic aviators, the classic brand’s gradient geometric sunglasses (reg. $176)v let you keep the rays out just a Benjamin.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
House of the Dragon
Inside San Diego Comic-Con’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ Activations
-
-
-
shopping
The Best Men’s Hats for A Cool Summer, From Classic Baseball Caps to Hollywood-Loved Fedoras
-
Tech
The Best Gifts for Movie Lovers, From ‘Nope’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ Merch to Film Cookbooks
-