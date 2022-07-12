×
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s Best Beauty Deals on Hollywood-Loved Brands

Add these steals from La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Dyson and other cult-favorite skincare, makeup and beauty tool brands to your wish list stat.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty
It’s a great week to be a budget-minded beauty buff. From Amazon Prime Day to Target Deal Days (among the many, many summer sales happening now), there’s a dizzying number of blowouts offering markdowns on skincare, cosmetics, haircare, beauty tools, grooming devices and more.

And if you’ve yet to sift through the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you’re in luck. We’ve scoured the department retailer’s more than 250 beauty exclusives and rounded up the top finds from Hollywood-loved brands and cult-favorite lines across skincare, makeup, haircare, tools and devices, fragrances, grooming and bath and body categories.

The two-week sale officially kicks off July 15, but some shoppers have already gained access to the thousands of deals across designer fashion, home goods, beauty and other departments. Those who hold Icon, Ambassador or Influencer statuses are already able to shop the Early Access period, and other Nordy Club members and Nordstrom credit cardholders will also be allowed to shop the sale in the coming days before the event opens to everyone.

Among the prime picks are Augustinus Bader’s star-backed moisturizers and serums (Melanie Griffith is an investor and stars including Olivia Culpo and Victoria Beckham have name-checked the label), La Mer‘s coveted creams and value sets (the luxe label is reportedly used by Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and others), the namesake lines of celebrity makeup artists Gucci Westman and Charlotte Tilbury and clean skincare brand True Botanicals (Oliva Wilde and other Tinseltown insiders have sung its praises), to name just a handful.

We’ve also included beauty tools from Hollywood glam squad-approved brands such as Dyson (which counts star hairstylists Jen Atkin and Matthew Collins as ambassadors, NuFace (Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr use the facial toning device), Drybar and many others.

Ahead, see the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals to add to your wish list ahead of the big blowout’s official July 15 start date, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating our picks over the next few weeks.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Skincare

Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set

Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set

Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set (reg. $175) $114
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set ($369 value) $221
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream (reg. $98) $50
Fresh Rose Skin Care Set

Fresh Rose Skin Care Set

Fresh Rose Skin Care Set (103 value) $72
La Mer The Concentrate Serum Duo

La Mer The Concentrate Duet Sale

La Mer The Concentrate Serum Duo ($610 value) $425
Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Cream Set

Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Cream Set

Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Cream Set ($434 value) $280
Supergoop! Glow Duo

Supergoop! Glow Duo

Supergoop! Glow Duo ($61 value) $41
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream Set

 

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream Set

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream Set ($124 value) $83
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set

Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set

Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set ($60 value) $39
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Duo Set

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Duo Set

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Duo Set ($132 value) $64
Clinique De-Aging Experts Set

Clinique De-Aging Experts Set

Clinique De-aging Experts Set ($199 value) $135
RevitaLash Cosmetics Eyelash Conditioner Duo ($196 value)

RevitaLash Cosmetics Eyelash Conditioner Duo

RevitaLash Cosmetics Eyelash Conditioner Duo ($196 value) $98
True Botanicals Glow Set

True Botanicals Glow Set

True Botanicals Glow Set ($215 value) $99
Shiseido Ultimune Serum Set

Shiseido Ultimune Serum Set

Shiseido Ultimune Serum Set ($259 value) $149
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme More Precision Brow Gel & Pencil Set ($38 value)

 

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme More Precision Brow Gel & Pencil Set

 

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme More Precision Brow Gel & Pencil Set ($38 value) $20
Dior Addict Lip Set

Dior Addict Lip Set

Dior Addict Lip Set ($84 value) $58
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($92 value) $59
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set ($69 value) $44
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Duo

Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Duo (reg. $76) $57
NARS Mini Orgasm Cheek Duo Set

NARS Mini Orgasm Cheek Duo Set $25
MAC Cosmetics Eye Attire Eye Set

MAC Cosmetics Eye Attire Eye Set ($83 value) $45
Anastasia Deluxe Brow Kit

Anastasia Deluxe Brow Kit ($68 value) $39
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set (reg.$190) $95
Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara Duo

Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara Duo

Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara Duo ($148 value) $103
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Haircare

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set ($137 value)

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set ($137 value) $99
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer

T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer (reg. $200) $134
Dyson Airwrap Special Edition Multi-Styler (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Nécessaire The Body Duo Set

Dyson Airwrap (reg. $655) $600
GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler

GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler

ghd Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler (reg. $279) $187
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Bath and Body

Nécessaire The Body Duo Set

Nécessaire The Body Duo Set

Nécessaire The Body Duo Set ($50 Value) $35
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Fragrances

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set

Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set $65
Replica Jazz Club Set

Replica Jazz Club Set ($141 value) $95
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Set

Yves Saint Laurent & Eau De Parfum Set ($167 value) $117
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Beauty Tools

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit ($339 value) $199
LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device

LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device

LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device ($249 value) $167
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser (reg. $99) $64
Riki Loves Riki 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror

Riki Loves Riki 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror

Riki Loves Riki 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror ($230 value) $150
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer ($145 value) $70
