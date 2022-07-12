The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s Best Beauty Deals on Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a great week to be a budget-minded beauty buff. From Amazon Prime Day to Target Deal Days (among the many, many summer sales happening now), there’s a dizzying number of blowouts offering markdowns on skincare, cosmetics, haircare, beauty tools, grooming devices and more.

And if you’ve yet to sift through the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you’re in luck. We’ve scoured the department retailer’s more than 250 beauty exclusives and rounded up the top finds from Hollywood-loved brands and cult-favorite lines across skincare, makeup, haircare, tools and devices, fragrances, grooming and bath and body categories.

The two-week sale officially kicks off July 15, but some shoppers have already gained access to the thousands of deals across designer fashion, home goods, beauty and other departments. Those who hold Icon, Ambassador or Influencer statuses are already able to shop the Early Access period, and other Nordy Club members and Nordstrom credit cardholders will also be allowed to shop the sale in the coming days before the event opens to everyone.

Among the prime picks are Augustinus Bader’s star-backed moisturizers and serums (Melanie Griffith is an investor and stars including Olivia Culpo and Victoria Beckham have name-checked the label), La Mer‘s coveted creams and value sets (the luxe label is reportedly used by Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and others), the namesake lines of celebrity makeup artists Gucci Westman and Charlotte Tilbury and clean skincare brand True Botanicals (Oliva Wilde and other Tinseltown insiders have sung its praises), to name just a handful.

We’ve also included beauty tools from Hollywood glam squad-approved brands such as Dyson (which counts star hairstylists Jen Atkin and Matthew Collins as ambassadors, NuFace (Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr use the facial toning device), Drybar and many others.

Ahead, see the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals to add to your wish list ahead of the big blowout’s official July 15 start date, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating our picks over the next few weeks.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Skincare

Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set

Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set (reg. $175) $114 Buy now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set ($369 value) $221 Buy now

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream (reg. $98) $50 Buy now

Fresh Rose Skin Care Set

Fresh Rose Skin Care Set (103 value) $72 Buy now

La Mer The Concentrate Serum Duo

La Mer The Concentrate Serum Duo ($610 value) $425 Buy now

Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Cream Set