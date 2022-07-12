The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s Best Beauty Deals on Hollywood-Loved Brands

- Share this article on Facebook
It’s a great week to be a budget-minded beauty buff. From Amazon Prime Day to Target Deal Days (among the many, many summer sales happening now), there’s a dizzying number of blowouts offering markdowns on skincare, cosmetics, haircare, beauty tools, grooming devices and more.
And if you’ve yet to sift through the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you’re in luck. We’ve scoured the department retailer’s more than 250 beauty exclusives and rounded up the top finds from Hollywood-loved brands and cult-favorite lines across skincare, makeup, haircare, tools and devices, fragrances, grooming and bath and body categories.
The two-week sale officially kicks off July 15, but some shoppers have already gained access to the thousands of deals across designer fashion, home goods, beauty and other departments. Those who hold Icon, Ambassador or Influencer statuses are already able to shop the Early Access period, and other Nordy Club members and Nordstrom credit cardholders will also be allowed to shop the sale in the coming days before the event opens to everyone.
Among the prime picks are Augustinus Bader’s star-backed moisturizers and serums (Melanie Griffith is an investor and stars including Olivia Culpo and Victoria Beckham have name-checked the label), La Mer‘s coveted creams and value sets (the luxe label is reportedly used by Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and others), the namesake lines of celebrity makeup artists Gucci Westman and Charlotte Tilbury and clean skincare brand True Botanicals (Oliva Wilde and other Tinseltown insiders have sung its praises), to name just a handful.
We’ve also included beauty tools from Hollywood glam squad-approved brands such as Dyson (which counts star hairstylists Jen Atkin and Matthew Collins as ambassadors, NuFace (Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr use the facial toning device), Drybar and many others.
Ahead, see the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals to add to your wish list ahead of the big blowout’s official July 15 start date, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating our picks over the next few weeks.
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Skincare
Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Set
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream
Fresh Rose Skin Care Set
La Mer The Concentrate Serum Duo
Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Cream Set
Supergoop! Glow Duo
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream Set
Kopari Supremely Soft Skin Duo Set
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Duo Set
Clinique De-Aging Experts Set
RevitaLash Cosmetics Eyelash Conditioner Duo ($196 value)
True Botanicals Glow Set
Shiseido Ultimune Serum Set
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme More Precision Brow Gel & Pencil Set ($38 value)
Dior Addict Lip Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Duo
NARS Mini Orgasm Cheek Duo Set
MAC Cosmetics Eye Attire Eye Set
Anastasia Deluxe Brow Kit
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set
Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara Duo
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Haircare
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set ($137 value)
T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer
Dyson Airwrap Special Edition Multi-Styler (Nordstrom Exclusive)
GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Bath and Body
Nécessaire The Body Duo Set
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Fragrances
Le Labo Eau de Parfum Discovery Set
Replica Jazz Club Set
Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Set
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals on Beauty Tools
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Riki Loves Riki 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer
