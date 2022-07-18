From Luggage to Packable Hats, the Best Travel Essentials to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
In addition to fall fashion staples and skincare upgrades, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is also a great shopping stop before your next vacation. The two-week event offers some of the best deals on luggage and travel accessories from Calpak, Tumi, Longchamp, Ted Baker and other go-to brands — so if you’ve been meaning to replace that rolling suitcase with the busted zipper or need a more organized packing situation, now’s the time to upgrade your road trip must-haves and flight essentials for summer and beyond.
The sale ends July 31, so you’ve still got time to save up to 70 percent off lightweight carry-ons, backpacks, duffel bags and other essentials for every mode of travel. To help simplify your shopping (because deciding what to pack is hard enough), we’ve rounded up some of the best travel-friendly items to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.
We didn’t stop at just stylish carryalls — whether you’re heading to the beach or a picnic, embarking on a quick work trip or you need cozy style staples to keep up with your jet setting life, we found essentials ranging from multi-functional scarves and sleek wallets to packable hats and water-resistant blankets. See all of our top picks below, and check out all of our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale coverage here for more of the best fashion and beauty deals.
Vacay Future Uptown Ombré 20-Inch Spinner Carry-On
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack
Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Ugg Alameda Women’s Slip-On Sneakers
Zella Restore Soft Joggers
Blondo Kingsley Men’s Slip-On Sneakers
Fellow Carter Move Mug
Madewell Packable Straw Fedora Hat
Bellroy Slim Sleeve Wallet
Wolf Caroline Large Leather Jewelry Travel Case
Nordstrom Reversible Wool & Cashmere Travel Ruana
Duchamp Rubberized Sling Bag
Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Duffle Bag
Ted Baker London Tomint Print Toiletry Case
Herschel Outfitter 30-Liter Water-Resistant Convertible Duffle Bag
Brixton Messer Packable Felted Wool Fedora
Slowtide Jericho Water Repellent Camp Blanket
Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag
Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On
