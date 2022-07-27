- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
There’s still time to stock up on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including dresses to get you back to school or the office and through wedding season, weekend brunches and whatever occasions are coming your way this summer and fall.
The sale takes place in Nordstrom stores and online and ends July 31, and shoppers still have time to enjoy deep discounts on fall clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories for women, men and kids as well as on exclusive beauty sets, home goods, travel accessories and more.
From casual to cocktail party-ready, we’ve rounded up some of the best dresses to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including from the department retailer’s affordable lineup of in-house brands alongside designer options and Hollywood-loved labels including Rag & Bone, Madewell, Vince, Proenza Schouler, Rebecca Taylor, Max Mara, St. John Collection, Akris Punto and more.
French Connection Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress
O’Neill Ellis Floral Ruffle Maxi Slipdress
BP. Printed Babydoll Minidress
Madewell Norma Rae Print Cotton Dress (Plus Size)
Charles Henry Belted Henley Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Julia Jordan Floral Print Tie Neck Midi Dress
Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress (Plus Size)
Vince Belted Square Neck Midi Dress
Wayf Gia Long Sleeve Shirtdress
Rails Rumi Smocked Sleeveless Dress
Open Edit Satin Slipdress
Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress
Proenza Schouler White Label Smocked Sleeveless Midi Sundress
Rebecca Taylor Deco Floral Print Shirred Long Sleeve Silk Dress
Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress
Frame Gillian Puff Sleeve Denim Dress
Veronica Beard Eunice Floral & Stripe Puff Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress
Akris Punto Belted Stripe Balloon Sleeve Cotton Dress
St. John Collection Ribbed Jersey Midi Sweater Dress
Max Mara Fatoki Dress
