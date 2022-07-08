The 70+ Best Fashion Deals to Add to Your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List Now

- Share this article on Facebook
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins July 15, but some are able to shop the goods right now during the Early Access period, which kicked off yesterday for Nordy Club rewards program members with Icon status.
The next in line for Early Access shopping are Ambassadors (those who spend $5,000 per year) starting today, followed by Influencers (shoppers who spend $500 or more per year) on July 9. The retailer released its Anniversary Sale digital catalog on June 29, and shoppers who don’t yet have Early Access can start adding the sale’s fall clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, beauty and home goods to their wish list for easy checkout once it’s their time to shop.
Related: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends July 31, and items will return to their regular pricing on August 1. And if you’re not yet a Nordy Club member or a Nordstrom cardholder, you can enjoy early shopping access and get a $40 Bonus Note if you apply and get approved for a credit card account; learn more here.
According to the department store retailer, the event promises “incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school” from contemporary designers and labels such as ALC, AllSaints, Alo, Cinq a Sept, Club Monaco, Eileen Fisher, Farm Rio, Frame, Free People, Good American, Levi’s, La Ligne, Nili Lotan, Pendleton, Rag & Bone, Rails, Steve Madden, Veronica Beard and others alongside Nordstrom brands BP., Open Edit, Treasure & Bond, Zella and others. There’s also footwear, bags and jewelry from luxury labels including Coach, Cult Gaia, Staud, Proenza Schouler White Label, Monica Vinader and many others.
The company is also hosting online and in-store deals throughout the shopping event; read more about those here.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion deals to add to your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale wish list. We’ve organized our shopping guide into categories (including the best clothing, bags and accessories in the women’s, men’s and kids departments), so keep scrolling if you don’t find what you’re looking for straight away.
Looking for the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on beauty and home goods? Stay tuned as we’ll be rounding up our top picks for those sections soon, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more top fashion finds.
The Best Women’s Fashion Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress
Good American Good Icon High Waist Step Hem Bootcut Jeans
Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set
True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra
Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top
Halogen Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Nike Sportswear Essential High Waist Shorts (Plus Size)
Mother The Insider Crop Fray Step Hem Jeans
Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress
Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress
Veronica Beard Theron Houndstooth Blazer
Levi’s 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
St. John Collection Geometric Print Mixed Media Cardigan
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Women’s Shoes
Blondo Halo Waterproof Loafers
Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandals
Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boots
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Platform Sneakers
Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slippers
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneakers
Vince Kaye Block Heel Booties
Stuart Weitzman Linsi Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Jewelry and Accessories
Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings
Monica Vinader Deco Paper Clip Chain Necklace
Bony Levy 14k-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings
The Best Bags to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Béis Weekend Travel Bag
Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch
BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote
Clare V. Simple Perforated Suede Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chevron Quilted Satchel
Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
The Best Men’s Fashion Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Rag & Bone Engineered Jack Shirt
Frame L’Homme Athletic Slim Fit Jeans
Marine Layer Reverse Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Treasure & Bond Waist Patch Pocket Shorts
Pendleton Silverhorn Geo Print Water Resistant Trucker Jacket
AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt
Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants
Levi’s Quilt Lined Cotton Shacket
Faherty Short Sleeved Heathered Henley
AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans
David Donahue Luxury Non-Iron Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt
Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat
Vince Men’s Bomber Jacket
Dickies Ike Jacket
Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Shoes
Sperry Authentic Original Wild Horse Boat Shoes
Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker
Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby
Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Accessories
Boss Geometric Silk Tie
Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Leather Belt
Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag
Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses
The Best Kids Clothing Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Joe’s Rad Fit Stretch Jeans
Mini Boden Dress
Zella Girl Kids’ Wick It Raglan Top (Big Girl)
Save the Duck Dony Hooded Puffer Jacket (Big Boy)
Jem How to Draw Buzz Lightyear Cotton Tee
Nordstrom Kids’ Two-Piece Short Pajamas (Big Girl)
Volcom Modern Stretch Chinos (Big Boy)
Habitual Girl Kids’ Puff Sleeve Denim Dress (Big Girl)
Tucker + Tate Kids’ Assorted 3-Pack Sheer Floral Quarter Socks
Vans Kids’ Old Skool Sneaker
Nordstrom Kids’ 2-Pack Core Organic Cotton T-Shirts
Nordstrom Kids Wide Leg Jersey Romper (Big Girl)
Nordstrom Kids High Waist Leggings (Big Girls)
The North Face Kids’ Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Hooded Jacket
Nike Star Runner 3 Sneaker (Big Kid)
Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot
