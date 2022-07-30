The Best Home Deals to Shop Before Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Ends This Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31 — meaning you’ve got one weekend left to save up to 60 percent off new fall apparel and accessories, beauty exclusives, travel essentials, decor and more before the prices go up.

For those in need of a home refresh this fall, we’ve rounded up some of the best finds across Nordstrom’s bath, bedding, cookware, tableware, electronics and fragrances departments. A handful of top finds include kitchen goods that you won’t mind displaying on your counter, like Fellow’s minimalist-chic kettles, serving boards from Viking and Deny Designs and colorful bakeware from Great Jones.

Whether you’re restocking your guest room or giving your own bedroom a makeover, expect deep discounts on comfy 400 thread count bedsheet sets, cozy throw blankets and eye-catching pillows from Casper (Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher are among investors), Barefoot Dreams (Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen are fans), Ugg (the brand’s cozy apparel has been worn by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and others), Blissy and Nordstrom’s own in-house label. Also still in stock (for now) is Aura’s Oprah-approved digital photo frame, Crosley’s retro record players, Click & Grow’s smart gardens and fashionable candle sets from Hollywood-loved brands Diptyque and Voluspa, to name a few.

Ahead, check out some of the best deals on home goods that you can still shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and see more of our favorite finds in womenswear, menswear and beauty.

Aura Carver Luxe Digital Photo Frame

Aura Carver Luxe Digital Photo Frame (reg. $179) $160 Buy now

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set ($152 value) $160 Buy now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (reg. $195) $195 Buy now

Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lycocell Sheet Set

Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lycocell Sheet Set (reg. $145-$205) $116-$164 Buy now

Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sateen Duvet Cover & Shams Set

Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sateen Duvet Cover & Shams Set (reg. $99-$119) $75-$89 Buy now

Replica Jazz Club Set

Replica Jazz Club Set ($141 value) $95 Buy now

Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable

Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable (reg. $80) $60 Buy now

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden (reg. $100) $80 Buy now

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle (reg. $790) $550 Buy now

Wolf Caroline Quilted Jewelry Portfolio

Wolf Caroline Quilted Jewelry Portfolio (reg. $149) $99 Buy now

Nordstrom Dot Dash Tassle Bath Rug

Nordstrom Dot Dash Tassle Bath Rug (reg. $49) $37 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Patchwork Pattern Throw Blanket

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Patchwork Pattern Throw Blanket (reg. $158) $105 Buy now

Deny Designs Amalfi Framed Art Print

Deny Designs Amalfi Framed Art Print (reg. $49-$169) $37-$127 Buy now

Wolf Windsor Watch Case

Wolf Windsor Watch Case (reg. $239) $161 Buy now

Casper 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Casper 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set (reg. $109-$169) $70-$139 Buy now

Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Qt. Dutch Oven (reg. $160) $160 Buy now

Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set (reg. $600) $500 Buy now

Nordstrom 6-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel & Washcloth Set

Nordstrom 6-Piece Bathroom Towel Set (reg. $98) $75 Buy now

Nordstrom 4-Piece Bar Tools Set

Nordstrom 4-Piece Bar Tools Set (reg. $49) $33 Buy now

Voluspa Japonica Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles

Voluspa Japonica Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles (reg. $55) $37 Buy now

Pom Pom at Home Hermosa Oversized Cotton & Linen Throw Blanket

Pom Pom at Home Hermosa Throw Blanket (reg. $184) $123 Buy now

Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Bathrobe

Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Bathrobe (reg. $132) $100 Buy now

Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack

Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack (reg. $26) $18 Buy now

Ugg Nisa Curly Fleece Pillow

