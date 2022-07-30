×
The Best Home Deals to Shop Before Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Ends This Sunday

There's one weekend left to stock up on kitchenware, bath, bedding and decor deals on Casper, Great Jones, Diptyque, Viking, Fellow, Nordstrom and more.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Bedding,

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31 — meaning you’ve got one weekend left to save up to 60 percent off new fall apparel and accessories, beauty exclusives, travel essentials, decor and more before the prices go up.

For those in need of a home refresh this fall, we’ve rounded up some of the best finds across Nordstrom’s bath, bedding, cookware, tableware, electronics and fragrances departments. A handful of top finds include kitchen goods that you won’t mind displaying on your counter, like Fellow’s minimalist-chic kettles, serving boards from Viking and Deny Designs and colorful bakeware from Great Jones.

Whether you’re restocking your guest room or giving your own bedroom a makeover, expect deep discounts on comfy 400 thread count bedsheet sets, cozy throw blankets and eye-catching pillows from Casper (Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher are among investors), Barefoot Dreams (Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen are fans), Ugg (the brand’s cozy apparel has been worn by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and others), Blissy and Nordstrom’s own in-house label. Also still in stock (for now) is Aura’s Oprah-approved digital photo frame, Crosley’s retro record players, Click & Grow’s smart gardens and fashionable candle sets from Hollywood-loved brands Diptyque and Voluspa, to name a few.

Ahead, check out some of the best deals on home goods that you can still shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and see more of our favorite finds in womenswear, menswear and beauty.

Aura Carver Luxe Digital Photo Frame

Nordstrom

Aura Carver Luxe Digital Photo Frame (reg. $179) $160
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

Nordstrom
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set ($152 value) $160
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Nordstrom
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (reg. $195) $195
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lycocell Sheet Set

Nordstrom
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lycocell Sheet Set (reg. $145-$205) $116-$164
Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sateen Duvet Cover & Shams Set

Nordstrom
Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sateen Duvet Cover & Shams Set (reg. $99-$119) $75-$89
Replica Jazz Club Set

Nordstrom
Replica Jazz Club Set ($141 value) $95
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable

Nordstrom
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable (reg. $80) $60
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden

Nordstrom
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden (reg. $100) $80
Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle

Nordstrom
Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle (reg. $790) $550
Wolf Caroline Quilted Jewelry Portfolio

Nordstrom
Wolf Caroline Quilted Jewelry Portfolio (reg. $149) $99
Nordstrom Dot Dash Tassle Bath Rug

Nordstrom
Nordstrom Dot Dash Tassle Bath Rug (reg. $49) $37
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Patchwork Pattern Throw Blanket

Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Patchwork Pattern Throw Blanket (reg. $158) $105
Deny Designs Amalfi Framed Art Print

Nordstrom
Deny Designs Amalfi Framed Art Print (reg. $49-$169) $37-$127
Wolf Windsor Watch Case

Nordstrom
Wolf Windsor Watch Case (reg. $239) $161
Casper 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Nordstrom
Casper 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set (reg. $109-$169) $70-$139
Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

Nordstrom
Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Qt. Dutch Oven (reg. $160) $160
Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Nordstrom
Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set (reg. $600) $500
Nordstrom 6-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel & Washcloth Set

Nordstrom
Nordstrom 6-Piece Bathroom Towel Set (reg. $98) $75
Nordstrom 4-Piece Bar Tools Set

Nordstrom
Nordstrom 4-Piece Bar Tools Set (reg. $49) $33
Voluspa Japonica Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles

Nordstrom
Voluspa Japonica Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles (reg. $55) $37
Pom Pom at Home Hermosa Oversized Cotton & Linen Throw Blanket

Nordstrom
Pom Pom at Home Hermosa Throw Blanket (reg. $184) $123
Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Bathrobe

Nordstrom
Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Bathrobe (reg. $132) $100
Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack

Nordstrom
Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack (reg. $26) $18
Ugg Nisa Curly Fleece Pillow

Nordstrom
Ugg Nisa Curly Fleece Pillow (reg. $78) $63
