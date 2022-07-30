The Best Home Deals to Shop Before Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Ends This Sunday

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31 — meaning you’ve got one weekend left to save up to 60 percent off new fall apparel and accessories, beauty exclusives, travel essentials, decor and more before the prices go up.
For those in need of a home refresh this fall, we’ve rounded up some of the best finds across Nordstrom’s bath, bedding, cookware, tableware, electronics and fragrances departments. A handful of top finds include kitchen goods that you won’t mind displaying on your counter, like Fellow’s minimalist-chic kettles, serving boards from Viking and Deny Designs and colorful bakeware from Great Jones.
Related Stories
Whether you’re restocking your guest room or giving your own bedroom a makeover, expect deep discounts on comfy 400 thread count bedsheet sets, cozy throw blankets and eye-catching pillows from Casper (Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher are among investors), Barefoot Dreams (Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen are fans), Ugg (the brand’s cozy apparel has been worn by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and others), Blissy and Nordstrom’s own in-house label. Also still in stock (for now) is Aura’s Oprah-approved digital photo frame, Crosley’s retro record players, Click & Grow’s smart gardens and fashionable candle sets from Hollywood-loved brands Diptyque and Voluspa, to name a few.
Ahead, check out some of the best deals on home goods that you can still shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and see more of our favorite finds in womenswear, menswear and beauty.
Aura Carver Luxe Digital Photo Frame
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lycocell Sheet Set
Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sateen Duvet Cover & Shams Set
Replica Jazz Club Set
Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle
Wolf Caroline Quilted Jewelry Portfolio
Nordstrom Dot Dash Tassle Bath Rug
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Patchwork Pattern Throw Blanket
Deny Designs Amalfi Framed Art Print
Wolf Windsor Watch Case
Casper 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set
Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
Nordstrom 6-Piece Hydrocotton Bath Towel, Hand Towel & Washcloth Set
Nordstrom 4-Piece Bar Tools Set
Voluspa Japonica Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles
Pom Pom at Home Hermosa Oversized Cotton & Linen Throw Blanket
Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Bathrobe
Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack
Ugg Nisa Curly Fleece Pillow
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day