Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While Amazon Prime Day is the shopping holiday for deals on tech and home appliances, Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is your best bet for designer discounts, beauty exclusives, home goods and more fall items. The highly anticipated retail therapy event takes place from July 15 to 31 — but Nordstrom cardmembers can shop as early as July 6. Ahead, we’ve gathered everything you need to know before you shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including the preview and start dates, best deals and more.

When Does Early Access Start for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Everyone can get a sneak peek at the goods when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s preview catalog arrives June 29, but only the retailer’s cardmembers can shop the event early. Your status in the retailer’s Nordy Club rewards program dictates when you can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Icons can shop from July 6 to 14, followed by Ambassadors (those who spend $5,000 per year) on July 7, and Influencers (shoppers who spend $500 or more per year) on July 9. If you’re not yet a member or a Nordstrom cardholder, you can enjoy early shopping access and get a $40 Bonus Note if you apply and get approved for a credit card account.

Like past sales, what we love about this year’s event is the ability to save products to a wish list, making it easy to speed through checkout once the sale begins. Another pro tip? Download Nordstrom’s app (available on the App Store or Google Play) to get alerts on when items go on sale and more.

What Are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Deals?

Although Nordstrom has yet to release its Anniversary Sale digital catalog, expect to find deals on new inventory from over 100 brands across women’s, men’s, kids, beauty, skincare and home departments. For reference, last year’s shopping event featured savings on best-selling fashion labels including AllSaints, Barefoot Dreams, BP., Club Monaco, Good American, Jenni Kayne, La Ligne, Moncler, Nike, Re/Done, Reiss, Save the Duck, Steve Madden, Veronica Beard and others. Other names in beauty and home goods from last year’s sale included Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Dyson, Food52, Estee Lauder, Kiehl’s Since 1851, Le Labo, Malin + Goetz, Olaplex and Tom Ford.

What Are Other Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Perks and Events?

Retail therapy isn’t the only thing on the schedule. Nordstrom usually has a slew of surprises and experiences for shoppers, including daily prizes, livestream shopping events and specials on three-course meals. The retailer will announce its event lineup on June 10; until then, bookmark the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale event calendar to RSVP early here.

What are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Early Access Deals?

Some of the best deals at Nordstrom’s anniversary sale have yet to be announced. Stay tuned when the retailer’s preview begins on June 29 for more.