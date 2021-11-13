Shopping: From Winter Gear to Gifts, the Best Items to Buy at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

- Share this article on Facebook
Just like Amazon, Target, Walmart and so many other retailers, Nordstrom is getting in on the early Black Friday action. Ahead of the big shopping holiday, the department store chain has marked down prices at up to 40 percent off — and with supply chain shortages and shipping delays threatening the timely arrival of deliveries, now’s an opportune check off everyone on your gift list before Thanksgiving.
Running through Friday, Nov. 26, the blowout promises deals on clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, beauty and skincare, home goods, tech gear and many other categories. Online shoppers can take advantage of Nordstrom’s in-store and curbside pickup options, which makes it convenient get your order the same or next day.
There are also perks involved if you shop the sale early. Through Sunday, Nov. 14, Nordstrom cardholders and Nordy Club members will earn three times the amount of points on their purchase (every dollar is one point), and every 1,000 points gets you a $10 Nordstrom Note. If you don’t yet have a credit card account with the retailer, you’ll get a $60 Bonus Note if you sign up by Sunday, Nov. 21.
To help you sort through the virtual racks, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to shop at Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale. From winter gear for the entire family to gift-ready sets, check out our top picks below and bookmark this page as we’ll update it regularly.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The Best Women’s Fashion Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale
Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom Assorted Face Masks, 4-Pack
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
Levi’s 501 Distressed Cropped Jeans
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Puffer Coat
Madewell The Smartphone Leather Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch Perry Leather Continental Zip Wallet
The Best Men’s Fashion Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale
Bonobos The WFHQ Pants
APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe
Jack Black Jack and Carry Grooming Set
Zella Men’s Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Pendleton Mt. Hood Plaid Jacket
Cole Haan Melton Coat
The Best Kids Clothing Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale
Nike MD Valiant Sneaker
Nordstrom Kids Balloon Sleeve French Terry Hoodie
Ugg Kids’ Classic II Glitz Bootie
Treasure & Bond Two-Piece Pajamas
Open Edit Kid’s Box T-Shirt
Mini Boden Kids’ Print Jersey Fit & Flare Dress
The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale
Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Lipstick Set
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Daily Facial Peel Set
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance
The Best Home Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale
Cinemood 360º Portable Projector & Content Device
All-Clad 8- and 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Set
Our Place Walnut Cutting Board
Nordstrom Reversible Knit Blanket
Voluspa Forbidden Fig Candle
Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set
