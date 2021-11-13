Shopping: From Winter Gear to Gifts, the Best Items to Buy at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Just like Amazon, Target, Walmart and so many other retailers, Nordstrom is getting in on the early Black Friday action. Ahead of the big shopping holiday, the department store chain has marked down prices at up to 40 percent off — and with supply chain shortages and shipping delays threatening the timely arrival of deliveries, now’s an opportune check off everyone on your gift list before Thanksgiving.

Running through Friday, Nov. 26, the blowout promises deals on clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, beauty and skincare, home goods, tech gear and many other categories. Online shoppers can take advantage of Nordstrom’s in-store and curbside pickup options, which makes it convenient get your order the same or next day.

There are also perks involved if you shop the sale early. Through Sunday, Nov. 14, Nordstrom cardholders and Nordy Club members will earn three times the amount of points on their purchase (every dollar is one point), and every 1,000 points gets you a $10 Nordstrom Note. If you don’t yet have a credit card account with the retailer, you’ll get a $60 Bonus Note if you sign up by Sunday, Nov. 21.

To help you sort through the virtual racks, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to shop at Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale. From winter gear for the entire family to gift-ready sets, check out our top picks below and bookmark this page as we’ll update it regularly.

The Best Women’s Fashion Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater (reg. $119) $80 Buy now

Nordstrom Assorted Face Masks, 4-Pack

Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks (reg. $25) $6 Buy now

Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot

Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot (reg. $199) $99 Buy now

Levi’s 501 Distressed Cropped Jeans

Levi's 501 Distressed Crop Jeans (reg. $98) $59 Buy now

Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Puffer Coat

Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Puffer Coat (reg. $330) $190 Buy now

Madewell The Smartphone Leather Crossbody Bag

Madewell The Smartphone Leather Crossbody Bag (reg. $58) $35 Buy now

Tory Burch Perry Leather Continental Zip Wallet

Tory Burch Perry Leather Continental Zip Wallet (reg. $198) $139 Buy now

The Best Men’s Fashion Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Bonobos The WFHQ Pants

Bonobos The WFHQ Pants (reg. $118) $59 Buy now

APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe

APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe (reg. $200) $150 Buy now

Jack Black Jack and Carry Grooming Set

Jack Black Jack and Carry Grooming Set (reg. $65) $49 Buy now

Zella Men’s Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers

Zella Men's Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers (reg. $59) $35 Buy now

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs (reg. $43) $36 Buy now

Pendleton Mt. Hood Plaid Jacket

Pendleton Mt. Hood Plaid Jacket (reg. $250) $150 Buy now

Cole Haan Melton Coat

Cole Haan Melton Coat (reg. $275) $130 Buy now

The Best Kids Clothing Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Nike MD Valiant Sneaker

Nike MD Valiant Sneaker (reg. $45+) $40 Buy now

Nordstrom Kids Balloon Sleeve French Terry Hoodie

Nordstrom Kids Balloon Sleeve French Terry Hoodie (reg. $39) $16 Buy now

Ugg Kids’ Classic II Glitz Bootie

Ugg Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie (reg. $130) $80 Buy now

Treasure & Bond Two-Piece Pajamas

Treasure & Bond Kids' Two-Piece Pajamas (reg. $39) $23 Buy now

Open Edit Kid’s Box T-Shirt

Open Edit Kid's Box T-Shirt (reg. $19) $9 Buy now

Mini Boden Kids’ Print Jersey Fit & Flare Dress

Mini Boden Fit & Flare Jersey Dress (reg. $36) $29 Buy now

The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Lipstick Set

Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Lipstick Set (reg. $35) $25 Buy now

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Daily Facial Peel Set

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Daily Facial Peel Set (reg. $178) $107 Buy now

Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set

Mario Badescu Three-Piece Set (reg. $33) $20 Buy now

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance (reg. $72+) $58+ Buy now

The Best Home Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Cinemood 360º Portable Projector & Content Device

Cinemood 360º Portable Projector & Content Device (reg. $299) $499 Buy now

All-Clad 8- and 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Set

All-Clad 8- and 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Set (reg. $105) $70 Buy now

Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

Our Place Walnut Cutting Board (reg. $95) $50 Buy now

Nordstrom Reversible Knit Blanket

Nordstrom Reversible Knit Blanket (reg. $99) $59 Buy now

Voluspa Forbidden Fig Candle

Voluspa Forbidden Fig Candle (reg. $28) $22 Buy now

Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set