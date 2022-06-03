×
The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

There's still time to save up to 60 percent off on Hollywood-loved labels including AG, Balenciaga, Off-White, Levi's, Mother and more.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2022: Best
Courtesy of Nordstrom

While shoppers await Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale, deal hunters can stock up on spring/summer pieces during the department retailer’s Half Yearly Sale.

The end-of-season event wraps up on June 5, so there’s still time to save up to 60 percent off womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, footwear, beauty, home goods and accessories. The blowout also includes up to 40 percent off more than 3,800 designer items, including from labels such as Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Off-White, Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney Kids, Zimmermann, Moncler, Khaite and more.

As for the highly anticipated Anniversary Sale, eager shoppers can get on the list to get early access when they sign up for a Nordstrom credit card. The sale preview starts June 29 and the big event will be shoppable to everyone from July 15 to 31, but cardholders can get in on the deals as early as July 6.

Ahead of next month’s early fall sale, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on women’s and men’s fashion, beauty and decor to shop now at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale. From summer party-ready dresses and wide-leg denim to fall-friendly accessories and comfy footwear, check out our top picks in every department below.

The Best Women’s Fashion Deals to Shop Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale

Mother The Insider Organic Cotton Blend Ankle Flare Jeans

Mother The Insider Organic Cotton Blend Ankle Flare Jeans

Mother The Insider Organic Cotton Blend Ankle Flare Jeans (reg. $258) $155
Buy now

Givenchy G-Chain Slingback Mule

Givenchy G-Chain Slingback Mule

Givenchy G-Chain Slingback Mule (reg. $695) $487
Buy now

Zella Restore High Waist Soft Cross Band 7/8 Leggings

Zella Restore High Waist Soft Cross Band 7/8 Leggings

Zella Restore High Waist Soft Cross Band 7/8 Leggings (reg. $59) $41
Buy now

Free People Bare It All Tank Bodysuit

Free People Bare It All Tank Bodysuit

Free People Bare It All Tank Bodysuit (reg. $68) $41
Buy now

Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $98) $59
Buy now

Off-White Mini Diagonal Stripe Leather Bag

 

Off-White Mini Diagonal Stripe Leather Bag

Off-White Mini Diagonal Stripe Leather Bag (reg. $1,165) $699
Buy now

AFRM Anita Floral Side Cutout Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress

AFRM Anita FLoral Side Cutout Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress

AFRM Anita FLoral Side Cutout Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress (reg. $128) $64
Buy now

Monica Vinader Havana Engravable Friendship Chain Bracelet

Monica Vinader Havana Engravable Friendship Chain Bracelet

Monica Vinader Havana Engravable Friendship Chain Bracelet (reg. $195) $98
Buy now

Topshop High Slit Satin Dress

Topshop High Slit Satin Dress

Topshop High Slit Satin Dress (reg. $74) $41
Buy now

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Big Flirt Energy Cotton Dress

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Big Flirt Energy Cotton Dress

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Big Flirt Energy Cotton Dress (reg. $89) $53
Buy now

Treasure & Bond High Waist Boyfriend Cutoff Denim Shorts

Treasure & Bond High Waist Boyfriend Cutoff Denim Shorts

Treasure & Bond High Waist Boyfriend Cutoff Denim Shorts (reg. $49) $20
Buy now

ASTR the Label Bubble Sleeve Smocked Blouse

ASTR the Label Bubble Sleeve Smocked Blouse

ASTR the Label Bubble Sleeve Smocked Blouse (reg. $65) $39
Buy now

Zimmermann Andie Floral Crochet Two-Piece Swimsuit

Zimmermann Andie Floral Crochet Two-Piece Swimsuit

Zimmermann Andie Floral Crochet Two-Piece Swimsuit (reg. $260) $182
Buy now

Vince Camuto Emoelee Sandal

Vince Camuto Emoelee Sandal

Vince Camuto Emoelee Sandal (reg. $99) $59
Buy now

Open Edit Remmy Twist Sandal

Open Edit Remmy Twist Sandal

Open Edit Remmy Twist Sandal (reg. 50) $35
Buy now

Proenza Schouler White Label Watts Leather Camera Bag

 

Proenza Schouler Watts Leather Camera Bag (reg. $295) $177
Buy now

Best Men’s Deals from Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale

Goodlife Slim Fit Henley T-Shirt

Goodlife Slim Fit Henley T-Shirt

Goodlife Slim Fit Henley T-Shirt (reg. $85) $51
Buy now

Faherty Marled Cotton & Cashmere Cardigan

Faherty Marled Cotton & Cashmere Cardigan

Faherty Marled Cotton & Cashmere Cardigan (reg. $198) $139
Buy now

Rhone Performance Stretch Recycled Polyester T-Shirt

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Rhone Performance Stretch Recycled Polyester T-Shirt (reg. $58) $35
Buy now

Topman Men’s Essential Slim Fit Jeans

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Topman Men's Essential Slim Fit Jeans (reg. $56) $39
Buy now

Tommy Bahama Naples Brighton Bloom Swim Trunks

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Tommy Bahama Naples Brighton Bloom Swim Trunks (reg. $80) $50
Buy now

AG Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
AG Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $225) $119
Buy now

Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Essential Woven Pocket Running Pants

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Essential Woven Pocket Running Pants (reg. $70) $35
Buy now

Stance The OG Assorted 3-Pack Crew Socks

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Stance The OG Assorted 3-Pack Crew Socks (reg. $25) $15
Buy now

Vans Sk8-Hi Sneaker

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Vans Sk8-Hi Sneakers (reg. $80) $49
Buy now

Ted Baker London Tampa Soft Constructed Suit

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Tampa Soft Constructed Suit (reg. $798) $559
Buy now

Sealand Core Rowlie Water Repellent Backpack

 

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sealand Core Rowlie Water Repellent Backpack (reg. $310) $124
Buy now

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale

Yves Saint Laurent x Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Yves Saint Laurent x Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick (reg. $38) $23
Buy now

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick (reg. $30) $21
Buy now

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation (Reg. $56) $28
Buy now

Deborah Lippmann Beautiful Dirty Rich Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Deborah Lippmann Beautiful Dirty Rich Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set (reg. $45) $32
Buy now

Erno Laszlo Rising Star Sleep Set

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Erno Laszlo Rising Star Sleep Set (reg. $75) $56
Buy now

The Best Home and Decor Deals to Shop at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale

LSA Oak Board & Glass Dome

LSA Oak Board & Glass Dome

LSA Oak Board & Glass Dome (reg. $72) $40
Buy now

Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser (Reg. $25) $10
Buy now

Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Sunny Embroidered Accent Pillow

Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Sunny Embroidered Accent Pillow

Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Sunny Embroidered Accent Pillow (Reg. $59) $41
Buy now

Tumi Just in Case Nylon Tote

Tumi Just in Case Nylon Tote

Tumi Just in Case Nylon Tote (reg. $100) $79
Buy now

