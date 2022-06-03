The Best Fashion and Beauty Finds from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
While shoppers await Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale, deal hunters can stock up on spring/summer pieces during the department retailer’s Half Yearly Sale.
The end-of-season event wraps up on June 5, so there’s still time to save up to 60 percent off womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, footwear, beauty, home goods and accessories. The blowout also includes up to 40 percent off more than 3,800 designer items, including from labels such as Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Off-White, Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney Kids, Zimmermann, Moncler, Khaite and more.
As for the highly anticipated Anniversary Sale, eager shoppers can get on the list to get early access when they sign up for a Nordstrom credit card. The sale preview starts June 29 and the big event will be shoppable to everyone from July 15 to 31, but cardholders can get in on the deals as early as July 6.
Ahead of next month’s early fall sale, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on women’s and men’s fashion, beauty and decor to shop now at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale. From summer party-ready dresses and wide-leg denim to fall-friendly accessories and comfy footwear, check out our top picks in every department below.
The Best Women’s Fashion Deals to Shop Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale
Mother The Insider Organic Cotton Blend Ankle Flare Jeans
Givenchy G-Chain Slingback Mule
Zella Restore High Waist Soft Cross Band 7/8 Leggings
Free People Bare It All Tank Bodysuit
Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Off-White Mini Diagonal Stripe Leather Bag
AFRM Anita Floral Side Cutout Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress
Monica Vinader Havana Engravable Friendship Chain Bracelet
Topshop High Slit Satin Dress
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Big Flirt Energy Cotton Dress
Treasure & Bond High Waist Boyfriend Cutoff Denim Shorts
ASTR the Label Bubble Sleeve Smocked Blouse
Zimmermann Andie Floral Crochet Two-Piece Swimsuit
Vince Camuto Emoelee Sandal
Open Edit Remmy Twist Sandal
Proenza Schouler White Label Watts Leather Camera Bag
Best Men’s Deals from Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale
Goodlife Slim Fit Henley T-Shirt
Faherty Marled Cotton & Cashmere Cardigan
Rhone Performance Stretch Recycled Polyester T-Shirt
Topman Men’s Essential Slim Fit Jeans
Tommy Bahama Naples Brighton Bloom Swim Trunks
AG Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Essential Woven Pocket Running Pants
Stance The OG Assorted 3-Pack Crew Socks
Vans Sk8-Hi Sneaker
Ted Baker London Tampa Soft Constructed Suit
Sealand Core Rowlie Water Repellent Backpack
The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale
Yves Saint Laurent x Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation
Deborah Lippmann Beautiful Dirty Rich Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set
Erno Laszlo Rising Star Sleep Set
The Best Home and Decor Deals to Shop at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale
LSA Oak Board & Glass Dome
Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Sunny Embroidered Accent Pillow
Tumi Just in Case Nylon Tote
