The 70+ Best Fashion Deals to Add to Your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List Now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins July 15, but some are able to shop the goods right now during the Early Access period, which kicked off yesterday for Nordy Club rewards program members with Icon status.

The next in line for Early Access shopping are Ambassadors (those who spend $5,000 per year) starting today, followed by Influencers (shoppers who spend $500 or more per year) on July 9. The retailer released its Anniversary Sale digital catalog on June 29, and shoppers who don’t yet have Early Access can start adding the sale’s fall clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories, beauty and home goods to their wish list for easy checkout once it’s their time to shop.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends July 31, and items will return to their regular pricing on August 1. And if you’re not yet a Nordy Club member or a Nordstrom cardholder, you can enjoy early shopping access and get a $40 Bonus Note if you apply and get approved for a credit card account; learn more here.

According to the department store retailer, the event promises “incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school” from contemporary designers and labels such as ALC, AllSaints, Alo, Cinq a Sept, Club Monaco, Eileen Fisher, Farm Rio, Frame, Free People, Good American, Levi’s, La Ligne, Nili Lotan, Pendleton, Rag & Bone, Rails, Steve Madden, Veronica Beard and others alongside Nordstrom brands BP., Open Edit, Treasure & Bond, Zella and others. There’s also footwear, bags and jewelry from luxury labels including Coach, Cult Gaia, Staud, Proenza Schouler White Label, Monica Vinader and many others.

The company is also hosting online and in-store deals throughout the shopping event; read more about those here.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion deals to add to your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale wish list. We’ve organized our shopping guide into categories (including the best clothing, bags and accessories in the women’s, men’s and kids departments), so keep scrolling if you don’t find what you’re looking for straight away.

Looking for the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on beauty and home goods? Stay tuned as we’ll be rounding up our top picks for those sections soon, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more top fashion finds.

The Best Women’s Fashion Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater

Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater (reg. $69) $40 Buy now

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton T-Shirt Dress (reg. $148) $95 Buy now

Good American Good Icon High Waist Step Hem Bootcut Jeans

Good American Good Icon High Waist Step Hem Bootcut Jeans (reg. $169) $110 Buy now

Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set

Open Edit 3-Piece So Soft Rib Lounge Set (reg. $89) $62 Buy now

True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra

True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra ($58) $39 Buy now

Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top

Nili Lotan Isabella Silk Camisole Top (reg. $325) $218 Buy now

Halogen Faux Leather Midi Skirt

Halogen Faux Leather Midi Skirt (reg. $79) $50 Buy now

Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket (reg. $98) $65 Buy now

Alo High Waist Biker Shorts

Alo High Waist Biker Shorts (reg. $58) $40 Buy now

Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit (reg. $139) $83 Buy now

BDG Urban Outfitters Brendan Plaid Flannel Crop Shirt

BDG Urban Outfitters Brendan Plaid Flannel Crop Shirt (reg. $54) $36 Buy now

Nike Sportswear Essential High Waist Shorts (Plus Size)

Nike Sportswear Essential High Waist Shorts (reg. $45) $34 Buy now

Mother The Insider Crop Fray Step Hem Jeans

Mother The Insider Crop Fray Step Hem Jeans (reg. $238) $159 Buy now

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress

Farm Rio Black Spring Bananas Print Minidress ($190) $130 Buy now

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (reg. $129) $90 Buy now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (reg. $98) $65 Buy now

Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress

Rag & Bone Amy Ribbed Cotton Blend Polo Dress (reg. $375) $245 Buy now

Veronica Beard Theron Houndstooth Blazer

Veronica Beard Theron Houndstooth Blazer (reg. $698) $450 Buy now

Levi’s 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Levi's 501 Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $65) $98 Buy now

St. John Collection Geometric Print Mixed Media Cardigan

St. John Collection Geometric Print Mixed Media Cardigan (reg. $695) $487 Buy now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Women’s Shoes

Blondo Halo Waterproof Loafers

Blondo Halo Waterproof Loafer (reg. $135) $90 Buy now

Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandals

Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal (reg. $118) $80 Buy now

Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boots

Hunter Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot (reg. $160) $107 Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Platform Sneakers

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Platform Sneakers (reg. $80) $55 Buy now

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slippers

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper (reg. $90) $60 Buy now

Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneakers

Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker (reg. $80) $64 Buy now

Vince Kaye Block Heel Booties

Vince Kaye Block Heel Bootie (reg. $395) $250 Buy now

Stuart Weitzman Linsi Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Stuart Weitzman Linsi Pointed Toe Slingback Pump (reg. $375) $250 Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Jewelry and Accessories

Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings

Nordstrom Pearl Stud Earrings (reg. $39) $25 Buy now

Monica Vinader Deco Paper Clip Chain Necklace

Monica Vinader Deco Paper Clip Chain Necklace (reg. $195) $130 Buy now

Bony Levy 14k-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings

Bony Levy 14k-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings (reg. $250) $188 Buy now

The Best Bags to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Béis Weekend Travel Bag

Beis Weekend Travel Bag(reg. $98) $68 Buy now

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch (reg. $328) $246 Buy now

BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote

BTB Los Angeles Resting Beach Face Straw Tote (reg. $98) $58 Buy now

Clare V. Simple Perforated Suede Tote

Clare V. Simple Perforated Suede Tote (reg. $555) $371 Buy now

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chevron Quilted Satchel

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chevron Quilted Satchel (reg. $248) $166 Buy now

Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag

Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag (reg. $498) $330 Buy now

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote (reg. $195) $150 Buy now

The Best Men’s Fashion Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Rag & Bone Engineered Jack Shirt



Rag & Bone Engineered Jack Shirt (reg. $295) $195 Buy now

Frame L’Homme Athletic Slim Fit Jeans

Frame L'Homme Athletic Slim Fit Jeans (reg. $198) $130 Buy now

Marine Layer Reverse Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt





Marine Layer Reverse Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt (reg. $88) $60 Buy now

Treasure & Bond Waist Patch Pocket Shorts





Treasure & Bond Waist Patch Pocket Shorts (reg. $50) $35 Buy now

Pendleton Silverhorn Geo Print Water Resistant Trucker Jacket





Pendleton Silverhorn Geo Print Trucker Jacket (reg. $195) $130 Buy now

AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt

AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt (reg. $55) $40 Buy now

Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants

Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants ($70) $100 Buy now

Levi’s Quilt Lined Cotton Shacket

Levi's Quilt Lined Cotton Jacket (reg. $160) $100 Buy now

Faherty Short Sleeved Heathered Henley

Faherty Short Sleeved Heathered Henley (reg. $78) $50 Buy now

AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans

AG Everett Straight Leg Jeans (reg. $200) $134 Buy now

David Donahue Luxury Non-Iron Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt

David Donahue Luxury Non-Iron Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt (reg. $TK) $100 Buy now

Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat

Dickies Reworked Corduroy Panel Chore Coat ($60) $90 Buy now

Vince Men’s Bomber Jacket

Vince Men's Bomber Jacket (reg. $425) $280 Buy now

Dickies Ike Jacket

Dickies Ike Jacket (reg. $80) $53 Buy now

Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit

Boss Genius Trim Fit Solid Wool Suit (reg. $895) $600 Buy now

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Shoes

Sperry Authentic Original Wild Horse Boat Shoes

Sperry Authentic Original Wild Horse Boat Shoes ($100) $70 Buy now

Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom Ezra Slip-On Sneaker (reg. $80) $50 Buy now

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby

Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Derby (reg. $180) $125 Buy now

Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker

Nike Air Pegasus 83 Premium Sneaker (reg. $90) $72 Buy now

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Men’s Accessories

Boss Geometric Silk Tie





Hugo Geometric Silk Tie (reg. $98) $65 Buy now

Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Leather Belt

Ferragamo Double Gancio Reversible Leather Belt (reg. $530) $331 Buy now

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag

Ted Baker London Phixx Faux Leather Holdall Duffle Bag (reg. $265) $177 Buy now

Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses

Ray-Ban 51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses (reg. $176) $100 Buy now

The Best Kids Clothing Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Joe’s Rad Fit Stretch Jeans

Joe's Rad Fit Stretch Jeans (reg. $54) $17 Buy now

Mini Boden Dress

Mini Boden Dress (reg. $38) $25 Buy now

Zella Girl Kids’ Wick It Raglan Top (Big Girl)

Zella Girl Kids' Wick It Raglan Top (Big Girl) (reg. $29) $15 Buy now

Save the Duck Dony Hooded Puffer Jacket (Big Boy)

Save the Duck Dony Hooded Puffer Jacket (Big Boy) (reg. $158) $106 Buy now

Jem How to Draw Buzz Lightyear Cotton Tee

Jem How to Draw Buzz Lightyear Cotton Tee (Reg. $25) $17 Buy now

Nordstrom Kids’ Two-Piece Short Pajamas (Big Girl)

Nordstrom Kids' Two-Piece Short Pajamas (Big Girl) (reg. $39) $26 Buy now

Volcom Modern Stretch Chinos (Big Boy)

Volcom Modern Stretch Chinos (Big Boy) (reg. $45) $28 Buy now

Habitual Girl Kids’ Puff Sleeve Denim Dress (Big Girl)

Habitual Girl Kids' Puff Sleeve Denim Dress (Big Girl) (reg. $60) $40 Buy now

Tucker + Tate Kids’ Assorted 3-Pack Sheer Floral Quarter Socks

Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 3-Pack Sheer Floral Quarter Socks (reg. $15) $10 Buy now

Vans Kids’ Old Skool Sneaker

Vans Kids' Old Skool Sneaker (reg. $37) $25 Buy now

Nordstrom Kids’ 2-Pack Core Organic Cotton T-Shirts

Nordstrom Kids' 2-Pack Core Organic Cotton T-Shirts (reg. $29) $19 Buy now

Nordstrom Kids Wide Leg Jersey Romper (Big Girl)

Nordstrom Kids Wide Leg Jersey Romper (Big Girl) (reg. $42) $28 Buy now

Nordstrom Kids High Waist Leggings (Big Girls)

Nordstrom Kids High Waist Leggings (Big Girls) (reg. $19) $10 Buy now

The North Face Kids’ Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Hooded Jacket

The North Face Kids' Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Hooded Jacket (reg. $89) Buy now

Nike Star Runner 3 Sneaker (Big Kid)

Nike Star Runner 3 Sneaker (Big Kid) (reg. $55) $31 Buy now

Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot