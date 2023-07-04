This Celebrity Skin-Care Expert’s Best-Selling Face Roller Gets a Rare Discount Online

The Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller became an instant sensation when it first launched a few years ago, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba quickly snapping up the face roller to help de-puff and refine their skin. Now, a rare Amazon deal gets you the best-selling Nurse Jamie Roller on sale for just $58 — 15 percent off the regular price.

At $58, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the UpLift Beauty Roller, and the Amazon deal gets you the device for even cheaper than Nurse Jamie’s own website.

LA-based nurse and skincare expert Jamie Sherrill’s signature product is embedded with 24 tiny stones that help to shape and massage the face. Users say they’ve noticed an immediate improvement in the smoothness of their skin and better clarity in skin tone and tightness.

Amazon

Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller $58.65 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sherrill’s brand says the massaging stones and the unique hexagon shape of the roller can also be used to massage and sculpt “problem” areas around the cheeks, neck, forehead, browline, under the chin and over your decolletage.

Users meantime, give the Nurse Jamie roller a solid 4.4-star rating (out of five) from thousands of verified reviews online. In addition to its anti-aging benefits, users recommend the beauty roller to help rid your face of redness and puffiness, with one even dubbing it the “lazy girl’s gua sha” (referring to the popular facial stone beloved by Asian beauty fans).

The Nurse Jamie roller is safe to use daily, and it’s portable enough to take with you on your travels too. Regularly $69 and up, get the Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Roller on sale for just $58 now on Amazon.com. While Amazon is expected to unveil its Prime Day beauty deals soon, it’s unclear if the Nurse Jamie roller will still be discounted by then, so we recommend adding to cart while the deal is still live. See full details here.