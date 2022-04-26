First Official ‘Gilmore Girls’ Cookbook Brings Stars Hollow to Your Kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of Gilmore Girls can soon bring the nostalgia of Stars Hollow to life from the comfort of their own kitchens. Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook ($33) brings over 50 recipes inspired by the beloved dramedy, offering everything from Luke’s Special Omelet to Sookie’s Survival Margaritas.

Authors Elena Pons Craig and Kristen Mulrooney have curated a comprehensive collection of dishes that Gilmore Girls fans will love, including recognizable menu items and inspired meals from the Dragonfly Inn, Weston’s Bakery, Al’s Pancake World, Luke’s Diner and even Emily and Richard’s dinner table.

Throughout the book, home chefs will find photos from the series that tie in with the recipes, along with easy step-by-step recipe instructions and photo examples. Live a day in the life of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (played in the series by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) by recreating the onscreen mother and daughter duo’s to-go orders, such as Sookie’s Risotto, Mrs. Kim’s Flaxseed Muffins, Luke’s Cheeseburger and Fries, and, of course, the perfect cup of coffee. The book also includes tips and tricks courtesy of Sookie, hosting tips from Michel, etiquette tips from Emily Gilmore, and wisdom from Lorelai and Rory.

Gift this book to the Gilmore Girls lover in your life, along with a Luke’s Diner Apron, which come as part of a set.

The cookbook is among the latest show-inspired merch to arrive. An official collection of cosmetics and hair accessories was released last year at Ulta.

Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook hits shelves May 10 and is available for pre-order starting today for $28; shop it on Amazon below.

