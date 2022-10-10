First Official ‘Seinfeld’ Cookbook Pays Tribute to Show-Inspired, New York Classics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

In between all the laughs and hijinks of Seinfeld, there is food.

Grub was central to many of Seinfeld’s most memorable moments throughout the show’s nine-season run. And starting tomorrow, fans of Seinfeld will now be able to bring the hit ‘90s sitcom into the comfort of their own kitchens with the release of Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook.

Penned by authors Julie Tremaine and Brendan Kirby, the book ($35) will feature over 60 recipes for every type of Seinfeld fan, from seasoned chefs to kitchen newcomers. From favorite recipes found in Jerry Seinfeld’s kitchen to the eats at Monk’s café, the 160-page cookbook includes George Costanza’s usual tuna on toast, a chocolate-peppermint milkshake, Rusty’s beefarino and more, along with Seinfeld-inspired contemplations on the black and white cookie, the Big Salad, shrimp cocktail etiquette, lobster revenge omelets, babka varieties and other fare.

Seinfeld ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998 and starred Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself. The show focused on his life as a stand-up comedian in New York and also featured Julia Louis-Dreyfus as his ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes, Jason Alexander as George and Michael Richards as eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer.

If you want to try before you buy, check out two exclusive recipe previews — “George’s Usual: Tuna on Toast”and “Milkshake From Above” from the book below, and shop the book (which makes a great holiday gift for TV devotees) starting Oct. 11 on Amazon here.

George’s Usual: Tuna on Toast

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES • YIELD: 4 SANDWICHES

Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook © 2022 Castle Rock Entertainment. SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & TM Castle Rock Entertainment. WB SHIELD: © & TM WBEI. (s22)

If you’re like George, well, we’re sorry. But more importantly, nothing has ever worked out by ordering tuna on toast. Salute the self-proclaimed “Costanza, Lord of the Idiots” or totally change things up and make the opposite: chicken salad on rye. Or is it salmon? You decide.

Two 6-ounce cans white meat tuna, drained

1 medium stalk celery, minced

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon celery salt

1⁄2 teaspoon pepper Squeeze of lemon juice

8 slices white bread

4 leaves lettuce, trimmed into 8 sandwich-size pieces

In a medium bowl, combine the tuna, celery, mayonnaise, mustard, celery salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Stir well, breaking up any large chunks of tuna. Adjust the spices to taste.

Toast the bread to golden brown.

Place one piece of lettuce on a slice of bread, then top with one-quarter of the tuna mixture. Top with another piece of toasted bread and cut diagonally in half.

Repeat to make the other three sandwiches and serve.

Milkshake From Above

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES • YIELD: 2 SERVINGS

“It’s chocolate. It’s peppermint… It’s very refreshing!” Grab a spot in the operating room and get to work with surgical precision to seal in the flavor. We suggest donning scrubs while you make this. One word of Cosmo Kramer–inspired advice: Don’t use a retractor.

3 cups chocolate ice cream

1 cup milk

1⁄2 teaspoon peppermint extract

1⁄4 cup Junior Mints plus more, for garnish

Whipped cream, for garnish

In a blender, combine the ice cream, milk, peppermint extract, and Junior Mints. Blend on high until smooth.

Divide into two glasses, garnish with additional mints and whipped cream, and serve.

