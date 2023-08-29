Ariana Grande’s Choreographers Say the Omorpho G-Vest+ Is a “Game-Changer” for Workouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re ready to level up your fitness regimen but aren’t sure where to start, consider adding more weight. Not in the form of the heavier barbells, but with the G-Vest+ by Omorpho.

Seen on stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Kaia Gerber, the weighted vest has taken the fitness world by storm, thanks to its easy-to-use design, lightweight-yet-secure fit and no-fuss technological features. The G-Vest+ is also the first weighted vest that’s designed to move with you, allowing it to be worn for any type of workout, whether it’s running, shooting hoops and even dancing. (Omorpho adds that Cynthia Erivo, Kaley Cuoco and Zach Braff also incorporate it into their fitness routines.)

Twin brothers Brian and Scott Nicholson, who are the creative directors and choreographers for Ariana Grande, are Omorpho brand ambassadors, say that the vest has been transformative when it comes to training. “We put it on and do core training, resistance, a lot of body workouts like jumping jacks, push-ups, and it’s an incredible way to kind of get your heart rate going before we jump into a long, long rehearsal or even just a two-hour class training,” Brian tells The Hollywood Reporter. “You get so much more of an impact with your workout — it literally doubles it.”

The vest comes in two options: 5 pounds for women ($279) and 10 pounds for men ($299), with the weight evenly spread across the torso via its innovative MicroLoad design. The idea behind MicroLoad, which is a feature of the entire Omorpho activewear line, is that placing small amounts of evenly distributed weight on the parts of the body that you are exercising allows the muscles to be continuously challenged, subsequently increasing your strength and endurance.

“It gives you this extra weighted resistance in your body that I know helps promote proper blood circulation at a small percentage, but I feel the difference,” says Brian. “It really gets everything warmed up in your core. It’s really, really incredible.” Brian also says that the vest helps you stay focused and present and “gives you the extra push when you feel like you need it.”

According to Scott, the G-Vest+ is an incredibly convenient workout tool when they’re getting ready for a performance or a tour with Grande. “Nowadays, everything is quick, we have a limited amount of time to do something. So to be able to throw on the vest, it makes our workout that much harder, but just helps us get closer to the stamina we need to get to quicker, for a tour show,” he says. Scott also points out how it’s important that they are able to get to a place in their level of fitness where they can perform for long periods of time, especially without hindering their performance. He says that the vest not only challenges him physically but also mentally because he likes knowing that he’s doing something that’s pushing him closer to where he wants to be.

Since its debut last November, the Omorpho G-Vest+ has won multiple awards, and it’s not surprising when you consider its many impressive features — one being how secure it fits the body. The shoulder straps are easily adjustable as well as the side-cinch pull. “It’s very much a part of your core, which is so important, especially with dancing,” says Scott. “It feels like extra weight added to your body movement. So, when you’re moving or dancing, and you stop, you don’t have to worry about the vest shifting. Scott likens it to how a dog wears a thunder shirt.

“It makes me feel supported and held. It feels nice,” he says. “It’s a workout hug.”

While other workout vests are limited in color options, the vest comes in seven different colors for women, and five for men. For Brian, aesthetics are important when it comes to working out. “It’s been really hard to find something that hugs the lines, and feels great as you wear it, especially with the textures. They put a lot of thought into the fabrics and the production, which you can tell when you put on the vest, the fabric feels so great on you, and it hugs you in the best way,” he says. “It makes you look like you have this armor on, or this other skin.”

Another benefit of the G-Vest+ is how it seamlessly connects to your phone via an NFC tag that’s embedded in the garment. While other fitness gadgets require annoying Bluetooth pairing, all you have to do is scan your phone against the tag and it connects to a simple app that shows the G-Session, or 20-minute workout of the day. “It’s a game-changer for a lot of professional dancers or people who train in athletics,” says Scott. “It really is.”

