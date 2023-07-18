Read the Book Behind ‘Oppenheimer’: ‘American Prometheus’ Is Back on the Bestsellers Chart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Oppenheimer is finally here and you can now see showtimes and reserve tickets online. The highly-anticipated film, directed by Christopher Nolan, revolves around the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man known as “the godfather of the atomic bomb.”

Oppenheimer is expected to contend for the box office crown with Barbie, while writer/director Nolan, and star Cillian Murphy, are already being pegged as awards season frontrunners.

While Nolan wrote the Oppenheimer screenplay on his own, he drew inspiration from American Prometheus, a 2005 biography on Oppenheimer that won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography. The book has roared back to number one on the bestsellers charts, as audiences look to read the story behind the new film.

Officially titled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the book was co-authored by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, two researchers who have covered World War II and Hiroshima, specifically, for decades.

The book is considered by many to be the definitive biography of Oppenheimer, tracing his career from his early life in New York City, to his formative years attending school in Europe, to the fortuitous chain of events that led the theoretical physicist to becoming director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during WWII.

Originally published by Vintage Books in 2005, Amazon has the reprint edition available right now for $15.99 online. The 721-page book is available on paperback and Kindle.

You can also listen to the Oppenheimer book on Audible, with American Prometheus narrated by Audie Award winner, Jeff Cummings. Use Audible’s current free trial offer to listen to the Oppenheimer audiobook online for free here. You can also download it for $26.

Nolan has high-praise for the book, calling it “A riveting account of one of history’s most essential and paradoxical figures.”

The publisher’s notes, meantime, herald American Prometheus as “the first full-scale biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” calling it “a rich evocation of America at midcentury, a new and compelling portrait of a brilliant, ambitious, complex and flawed man profoundly connected to its major events-the Depression, World War II and the Cold War.”

Read the book behind Oppenheimer now on Kindle or by purchasing a copy for $15.99 on Amazon. The site also has the official Oppenheimer screenplay available to pre-order for $17.95 here. The 150-page screenplay will be available online on August 1.