Shopping: Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things List Has Arrived — These are the Best Items to Gift for the Holidays

It’s what Oprah fans (and brands big and small) have been waiting for: Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her annual Favorite Things list, just in time for the holidays. Stumped shoppers have looked to the media mogul’s top picks roundup year after year for cool gift ideas, while lucky business owners can now proudly claim their seal of approval (a.k.a. marketing gold) by the superstar herself.

This year’s list highlights 110 picks from small businesses owned by women and people of color, with products ranging from investment items (think a $1,795 rowing machine and a $600 air purifier) to affordable fashion accessories and beauty stocking stuffers. There are also cozy essentials, beauty and bath products, stationery, home goods and plenty of other gift-ready items. And some of the brands are helmed by stars such as Kevin Hart (who is the creative director of Hydrow) and Honest company founder Jessica Alba, while others are frequently spotted on Hollywood’s most stylish names.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up over 15 holiday-ready items approved by Winfrey that are shoppable online right now; they’ll also appear in the winter issue of O magazine that arrives on newsstands Nov. 9. Check out a few of our favorites from her picks below, and see the full list on Amazon.

1. R0am Puffy Slippers

Made from eco-friendly foam manufactured out of sugar cane, these sustainable slippers by R0am (founded by former ballerina-turned-fashion industry veteran Kay Sides) feature a playful pillow-like design and equally comfortable moisture-wicking footbeds for keeping your feet dry.

R0am Puffy Slippers $137.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Sigma Beauty Essential Travel Sized Brush Set

Currently 20% off, Sigma Beauty’s eight-piece set comes with seven versatile makeup brushes made of luxe synthetic fibers designed to better hold, blend and apply foundations, eye shadows, lip color, bronzer and other cosmetics. The giftable kit includes a sleek black storage case. The BIPOC-founded brand boasts a team of mostly women, and was launched in 2009 by power couple Dr. Simone Xavier (a molecular bacteriologist) and Rene Xavier Filho (a civil engineer).

Sigma Beauty Essential Travel Brush Set $68.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Samsonite x Sarah Jessica Parker Convertible Bag

Ahead of the holiday travel season, Samsonite’s carryall collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker also made the cut on Oprah’s list. This convertible duffel bag is made of durable and water-resistant nylon and can be carried as a backpack, shoulder bag or top handle tote, and features a removable pouch and dedicated tech compartment that can fit 15.6-inch laptops.

Samsonite x Sarah Jessica Parker Convertible Bag $239.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer Gift Set

Black-owned beauty brand Mischo’s luxurious seven-color nail polish set boasts neutral shades in long-lasting, chip-resistant vegan formulas that are 10-free (meaning they don’t contain formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor, parabens and other chemicals). The cruelty-free lacquers make great gifts as a set or individually as part of a self-care kit for your favorite beauty lovers.

Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer Gift Set $88.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. The Foggy Dog Wear Set

Winfrey didn’t forget about those fashionable four-pawed family members, and this three-piece dog accessory kit (which includes a rope leash, bandana and poop bag dispenser) by female-founded brand The Foggy Dog caters to the chic chien on your list.

The Foggy Dog Wear Set $93.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Saysh One Sneaker

Founded by Olympian Allyson Felix, footwear brand Saysh’s One sneaker made the cut because it’s “comfy, supportive and lightweight,” notes Winfrey. The track and field star ran in the shoes at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal.

Saysh One Sneaker $120.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Flamingo Estate Three Sisters Scented Candle Set

You don’t need to travel to Los Angeles’ Flamingo Estate — the home and plant-filled oasis of Chandelier Creative founder Richard Christiansen — to experience the property’s luxurious and lush wonderland. (The gardens have welcomed stars such as Billie Eilish and Margot Robbie.) This set of three vegetable wax candles feature relaxing rosemary, calming sage and whimsical roma tomato scents that offer up to 60 hours of burn time.

Flamingo Estate The Three Sisters Candle Set $115.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. JLani Jewels Diana Earrings

Seen on Angela Bassett, Issa Rae and Megan Thee Stallion, Black-owned jewelry label JLani scored a coveted spot on the list for its minimalist earrings. The 14-karat gold-plated hoop earrings come in three distinct geometric designs, which Winfrey says are “timeless.”

JLani Jewels Diana Earrings on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Hydrow Rowing Machine

It seems Kevin Hart isn’t the only fan of connected rowing machine Hydrow, which has been dubbed the “Peloton of rowing” and offers a full-body workout that engages up to 86 percent of users’ muscles. Winfrey calls the equipment “a great, low-impact way to sweat,” noting that best friend Gayle King “has gifted it to a few of her pals!”

Hydrow Rowing Machine $1,795.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Musee Women of Change Gift Set

This five-piece bath bomb set by Musee features women icons including Maya Angelou, Amelia Earhart, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frida Kahlo and Rosa Parks. Handmade in the U.S., the paraben-, sulfate- and cruelty-free balls contain a collectible magnet inside and feature relaxing scents such as bergamot, pink grapefruit, jasmine and blood orange. The Mississippi-based brand partners with the nonprofit organization Crossroads to hire women in recovery, those with disabilities and individuals who experience chronic poverty. And Musee’s products also benefit Schools for Haiti, a nonprofit that funds schools by providing teacher salaries, supplies, student uniforms and more.

Musee Women of Change Gift Set $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Lands Downunder Mink Herringbone Throw

Lands Downunder has once again been named one of Winfrey’s favorite things (the brand landed on the list in 2016 and 2017). Of the brand’s comfy 51-inch-by-67-inch blankets made in Italy and New Zealand, the star says, “make cozy days at home even cuddlier with a luxurious cashmere-blend throw in timeless neutral tones that work with any decor.”

Lands Downunder Mink Herringbone Throw $128.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Tray

Courant’s chic wireless charging valet tray will keep iPhones, Android phones and other devices looking stylish as they get powered. This new design is wrapped in sustainable linen fabric that makes it an elevated addition to living rooms and bedside tables alike.

Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Tray $100.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Henry Reusable Three-Layer Face Masks

Celebrity tailor Patrick Henry co-founded his line of comfortable face masks during the pandemic. These stylish reusable face masks feature three layers of filtration of airborne particles and comfy design. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwayne Wade are among the A-list athletes that have sported the origami-inspired face coverings.

Henry Reusable Face Masks $49.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

14. K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Satchel

Proving that fashion doesn’t have to break the bank, this affordable vegan leather crossbody bag by woman-founded brand K. Carroll scored a nod from Winfrey for its stylish camera bag-inspired silhouette, the variety of compartments for organizing essentials, and the array of colorways. “Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck,” she adds.

K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Satchel on Amazon.com Buy now

15. Beekman 1802 Holiday Hand Cream 3-Piece Gift Set

From the New York-based beauty brand that brought Schitt’s Creek‘s Rose Apothecary to life, Beekman 1802’s signature goat milk body products are officially Oprah-approved. This three-piece gift set includes hand lotions in scents such as honeyed grapefruit, lavender and honey and orange blossom.

Beekman 1802 Holiday Hand Cream 3-Piece Gift Set $45.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

16. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

Shay Mitchell, Kourtney Kardashian and Gigi Hadid are among the stars who’ve shared their love for female-founded label Barefoot Dreams’ cozy staples on social media, and now the Malibu-based brand can add Winfrey to its list of Hollywood fans. Calling this hoodie piece “a yummy-feeling bathrobe,” the superstar says that she likes that it has “a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe $158.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

17. What Happened to You? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Unsurprisingly, Winfrey’s latest New York Times bestseller, What Happened to You?, co-authored with Bruce D. Perry, is also on the list. The 304-page book offers scientific and emotional insights into the behavioral patterns informed by our past experiences, and its co-author notes that “through this lens, we can build a renewed sense of personal self-worth and ultimately recalibrate our responses to circumstances, situations and relationships. It is, in other words, the key to reshaping our very lives.”

'What Happened to You?' by Bruce D. Perry, Oprah Winfrey $17.38 on Amazon.com Buy now

18. HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Pajamas

Dress up the entire family in stylish organic cotton pajamas from Jessica Alba-founded brand, HonestBaby. Pro tip: They make a one-and-one option for those holiday card photo shoots, as they’re available in baby, toddler, kids and adults sizes and in a variety of festive patterns.