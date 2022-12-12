×
The Best Stocking Stuffers from Oprah Winfrey’s 2022 Favorite Things List

Inspire and delight with these design-wise fashion, tech, food, beauty and home gifts that pack an affordable punch.

The Best Stocking Stuffers from Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things List

‘Tis the shopping season! Media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s hotly anticipated 2022 Favorite Things list is a go-to source for the best finds at every price point.  Featuring 104 carefully curated holiday gift picks, the list covers every category — beauty products, food, home decor, fashion, books, and tech presents — for any age and budget. Better yet, Oprah zeroes in on the latest offerings from small, family-run businesses (including BIPOC- and female-founded companies) and everything is available on Amazon.

In a perfect world, the sky is the limit when it comes to indulging family and friends. Yet when lists run long, budget realities set in. But that doesn’t have to mean skimping on style. Here are some of the best stocking stuffers under $50 from Winfrey’s list, ranging from the coolest holiday gifts for her and him to affordable fashion finds and other thoughtful presents that won’t break the bank.

Super Smalls Jewel-Embellished Kids Gloves

For the fashion-forward kid on your list, Super Smalls’ stretchy, jewelry-embellished gloves fit ages 4 to 10 and will keep them cozy while shielding hands from germ-laden public surfaces.

Super Smalls Jewel-Embellished Kids Gloves

Super Smalls Ice Skating Jeweled Gloves | Embellished with Colorful Gemstones | Fits 4-10 Years Old $38.00 on Amazon.com

The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter

Whether they are sparking cannabis, a campfire, or holiday candles, this vibrant Motli lighter by The USB Lighter Company with a built-in LED flashlight is sure to be their new go-to tool.

The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter

The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter – The Motli Light with LED Flashlight & Rechargeable Battery – Long Neck, Flameless, Windproof with Electronic Arc Tesla Coil for Candles, Camping, & BBQ $45.00 on Amazon.com

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box

In a multitude of pretty colors, this velvet jewelry box by Benevolence LA keeps bijoux organized at home or on the go. With every purchase, a donation will be made to an organization promoting sustainable, clean water supply systems.  Slip a necklace, bracelet, ring or a pair of earrings inside for an extra surprise!

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer | Travel Jewelry Case, Jewelry Travel Organizer | Small Jewelry Box for Women, Jewelry Travel Case | Earring Organizer with Mirror – Navy Blue $24.99 on Amazon.com

Peepers Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

The best present is practical and moves beyond the essentials like this fashionable update on reading glasses by Peepers in three fun color-block tortoise patterns or a black-and-white marble print.

Peepers Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women’s Take a Bow Square Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses, Chai Tortoise/Green, 51 + 2.75 $29.00 on Amazon.com

Musee Words of Encouragement Soap Set

This set of six oversized Musee soap bars are imprinted with words like “hope,” “peace” and “thankful” to inspire positive thoughts. Handcrafted in Mississippi, they come in tantalizing scents such as santal-violet and grapefruit-lemongrass.

Musee Words of Encouragement Soap Set

Musee | Words of Encouragement Soap Set | 6 Soap Bars | Handmade in the USA | Cruelty Free | Paraben Free | Sulfate Free | Woman-Owned $45.00 on Amazon.com

Santa Barbara Design Studio Garden Tools Gift Set

The essential kit for aspiring gardeners or friends with green thumbs, this Santa Barbara Design Studio set includes three stainless steel and beechwood tools: a hand spade, cultivator and weeder. Packed in a gift box with tips on planting an herb garden printed on the inside cover.

Santa Barbara Design Studio Garden Tools Gift Set

Santa Barbara Design Studio Garden Tools Gift Set- Hand Spade, Cultivator and Weeder- Pure Design Gift Boxed, 3-Piece, You Grow Girl Set $23.00 on Amazon.com

Maya J. Bracelet Hair Ties

Dress up their tresses for the holidays with hair jewelry in the form of these Maya J. hair ties that double as bracelets. They come in affordable sets of three, in silver or gold.

Maya J. Bracelet Hair Ties

Bracelet Hair Ties With Beige Black Elastic, Looks Cute On Your Wrist And Great In Your Hair from Maya J on Amazon.com

Oprah’s ‘The Life You Want’ Daily Inspiration Cards

We could all use some sage advice from Oprah herself or her go-to quotes in 2023, and this set of 365 “The Life You Want” daily inspiration cards (with a bamboo stand) offers an intention for each day of the year.  Simply add a ribbon to the chic linen box — no wrapping required.

Oprah's 'The Life You Want' Daily Inspiration Cards

Limited Edition Oprah’s The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards! $49.95 on Amazon.com

Pepper Creek Farms Hot Chocolate Gift Crate

A perfect fit for the chocaholics on your list, this Pepper Creek Farms set includes three tins of hot chocolate mix in Salted Caramel, Deep Dark, and Toasted Marshmallow.

Pepper Creek Farms Hot Chocolate Gift Crate

Pepper Creek Farms Hot Chocolate Gift Crate Set (Toasted Marshmallow, Deep Dark & Salted Caramel) $40.00 on Amazon.com

FinaMill Pepper Mill and Spice Grinder

FinaMill’s battery-operated pepper and spice grinder in four colors will easily add zest to the feast.  It comes with two spice pods, an LED light, and a coarseness adjustment.

FinaMill Pepper Mill and Spice Grinder

FinaMill – Award Winning Battery Operated Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder in One, Adjustable Coarseness, Ceramic Grinding Elements, One Touch Operation with LED Light, includes 2 Quick-Change FinaPods $44.99 on Amazon.com

