The Best Stocking Stuffers from Oprah Winfrey’s 2022 Favorite Things List

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
‘Tis the shopping season! Media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s hotly anticipated 2022 Favorite Things list is a go-to source for the best finds at every price point. Featuring 104 carefully curated holiday gift picks, the list covers every category — beauty products, food, home decor, fashion, books, and tech presents — for any age and budget. Better yet, Oprah zeroes in on the latest offerings from small, family-run businesses (including BIPOC- and female-founded companies) and everything is available on Amazon.
In a perfect world, the sky is the limit when it comes to indulging family and friends. Yet when lists run long, budget realities set in. But that doesn’t have to mean skimping on style. Here are some of the best stocking stuffers under $50 from Winfrey’s list, ranging from the coolest holiday gifts for her and him to affordable fashion finds and other thoughtful presents that won’t break the bank.
Related Stories
Super Smalls Jewel-Embellished Kids Gloves
For the fashion-forward kid on your list, Super Smalls’ stretchy, jewelry-embellished gloves fit ages 4 to 10 and will keep them cozy while shielding hands from germ-laden public surfaces.
The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter
Whether they are sparking cannabis, a campfire, or holiday candles, this vibrant Motli lighter by The USB Lighter Company with a built-in LED flashlight is sure to be their new go-to tool.
Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box
In a multitude of pretty colors, this velvet jewelry box by Benevolence LA keeps bijoux organized at home or on the go. With every purchase, a donation will be made to an organization promoting sustainable, clean water supply systems. Slip a necklace, bracelet, ring or a pair of earrings inside for an extra surprise!
Peepers Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses
The best present is practical and moves beyond the essentials like this fashionable update on reading glasses by Peepers in three fun color-block tortoise patterns or a black-and-white marble print.
Musee Words of Encouragement Soap Set
This set of six oversized Musee soap bars are imprinted with words like “hope,” “peace” and “thankful” to inspire positive thoughts. Handcrafted in Mississippi, they come in tantalizing scents such as santal-violet and grapefruit-lemongrass.
Santa Barbara Design Studio Garden Tools Gift Set
The essential kit for aspiring gardeners or friends with green thumbs, this Santa Barbara Design Studio set includes three stainless steel and beechwood tools: a hand spade, cultivator and weeder. Packed in a gift box with tips on planting an herb garden printed on the inside cover.
Maya J. Bracelet Hair Ties
Dress up their tresses for the holidays with hair jewelry in the form of these Maya J. hair ties that double as bracelets. They come in affordable sets of three, in silver or gold.
Oprah’s ‘The Life You Want’ Daily Inspiration Cards
We could all use some sage advice from Oprah herself or her go-to quotes in 2023, and this set of 365 “The Life You Want” daily inspiration cards (with a bamboo stand) offers an intention for each day of the year. Simply add a ribbon to the chic linen box — no wrapping required.
Pepper Creek Farms Hot Chocolate Gift Crate
A perfect fit for the chocaholics on your list, this Pepper Creek Farms set includes three tins of hot chocolate mix in Salted Caramel, Deep Dark, and Toasted Marshmallow.
FinaMill Pepper Mill and Spice Grinder
FinaMill’s battery-operated pepper and spice grinder in four colors will easily add zest to the feast. It comes with two spice pods, an LED light, and a coarseness adjustment.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day