Shopping: Where to Get the Chic Pajamas Worn by Oscars Hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
The 2022 Oscars were anything but snooze-worthy. There was certainly no shortage of memorable moments to jolt viewers wide awake last night, from the heartfelt acceptance speeches from Troy Kotsur, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, to Apple’s historic best picture win for CODA, and of course, the jaw-dropping slap heard around the world.
There were also plenty of eye-popping red carpet looks at the 94th Academy Awards — think H.E.R.’s sleek chartreuse Carolina Herrera dress, Timothée Chalamet’s shirtless beaded suit by Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o’s sequined Prada gown and Simu Liu in a custom red wool suit by Atelier Versace, to name just a few.
Related Stories
But surely the ensembles that everyone was ready to emulate by the evening’s end were the closing outfits worn by hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio bid goodnight to the starry crowd and viewers at home wearing custom silk pajamas by New York-based label La Ligne and paired their sets with cozy slippers and heels. Hall wore an emerald green look with leather bow sandals by Alexandre Birman, Schumer wore her black PJs with playful Ugg slippers and Sykes stepped out in fuzzy pink slippers and pink sleepwear finished with red piping.
View this post on Instagram
The brand’s under-$200 Bonne Nuit pajamas are made of super-soft jersey and feature contrast piping, and the set includes a relaxed collared top and wide-leg drawstring pants with an elastic waist. They’re available in 10 solid colors and prints, and you can add a monogram for a personalized touch.
Known for its chic striped basics and effortless Parisian-inspired aesthetic, La Ligne (which means “the line” in French) was launched in 2016 by former Vogue editors Meredith Melling and Valerie Boster, and former Rag & Bone head of business development Molly Howard. Meghan Markle, Olivia Wilde and Michelle Monaghan are among those who have worn La Ligne, and the label has collaborated with artist Cleo Wade, accessories brand Edie Parker and jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, other Hollywood-loved names and brands.
Inspired by the emcees’ bedtime fashion? Shop La Ligne’s stylish sleepwear and some of the footwear worn by the 2022 Oscars hosts, plus similar pajama sets for getting shut-eye in style.
La Ligne Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Green
Alexandre Birman Clarita 30 Nappa Leather Sandal
La Ligne Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Black
UGG Scuffette II Slippers
La Ligne Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Pink
Cozy Bliss Women’s Faux Fur Slippers
Lilysilk 22 Momme Chic Trimmed Silk Pajamas Set
Silksilky Binding Trim Classic Pure Silk Pajamas Set
Silkmaison Lapel Collar Piped Silk Pajama Set
Alexandre Birman Maxi Clarita Bow-Embellished Suede-Trimmed Shearling Slides
Eberjey Gisele Pajamas
Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set
