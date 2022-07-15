Selena Gomez’s Favorite Our Place Always Pans, Perfect Pots and More Are On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. And there’s good news for home chefs who have been eyeing the Selena Gomez-approved kitchen essentials: the company’s best-selling nonstick pan, pot, knife sets, tableware and more are all on sale for 20 percent off through July 19.

The star of Only Murders in the Building and Selena + Chef recently teamed with Our Place on limited-edition colorways of the Always Pan (now $116, originally $145), Perfect Pot (now $132, orig. $165), Side Plates set ($30, regularly $40), Drinking Glasses set ($40, reg. $50), Knife Trio ($136, reg. $170), and the Fully Prepped Bundle ($212, orig. $265) — all of which are marked down alongside may other products.

Spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen, the ‘grammable ceramic Always Pan has also been name-checked by Paris Hilton and Oprah Winfrey, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for college students and expert home chefs alike. And if you’ve been looking for an excuse to streamline your kitchen, now’s a good time to snap up the cult-favorite pan (which is now on sale for $116) and the rest of the direct-to-consumer cookware brand’s lineup during its summer sale.

Our Place Always Pan in Steam (reg. $145) $116 Buy now

The sale also includes the Home Cook Duo (now $245, orig. $310), bundles such as the Party for 4 ($247, reg. $310) and the Host with the Most ($135, reg. $175) and accessories including the beechwood spatula and spoon sets ($12 each, reg. $15). You can also grab the company’s side bowls, main plates, mugs, flipping platter, spruce steamer, fry deck and walnut cutting board for $24 to $76 (reg. $30 to $95).

We’re fans of the Always Pan’s nonstick and non-toxic ceramic coating (which makes for incredibly easy cleaning) and the stay-cool handle with a built-in spatula rest, which makes it easy to set down the accompanying wooden utensil while cooking. At 10 inches in diameter and 2.7 inches deep, we’ve found that the 2.6-quart pan has more than enough space to cook dishes for a family of four.

Our Place Host with the Most Bundle (reg. $175) $135 Buy now

We’ve found that the pan truly lives up to its “do-it-all” promise, as this editor’s family has preferred to use the easy-to-wash skillet and saucepan exclusively (instead of dirtying up to four separate pans) for whipping up meals like shakshuka, stir-fries and curries. And while we’ll admit that it hasn’t replaced our entire lineup of cookware, the pan certainly has made cooking feel less of a chore and streamlined the culinary process.

Other chef-minded touches include a lightweight design (the pan weighs just three pounds), a convenient pouring spout and an aluminum body that distributes heat quickly and evenly.

See our top picks from Our Place’s summer sale below, and shop everything through next Tuesday at Our Place’s website.

