Pandora and Marvel Team Up on Superhero-Powered Charm Bracelets and More

Marvel is powering up Avengers superfans’ accoutrements with a new jewelry collection. The blockbuster franchise has teamed with Pandora on a collection of charms, bracelets and necklaces that harness iconic MCU characters and their superhero symbols.

Available online and in Pandora stores starting today, Marvel and Pandora’s first collaboration ($50 to $290) includes 14-karat gold-plated and sterling silver hand-enameled charms of Black Panther (finished in black ruthenium plating), Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man and his Arc Reactor, Captian America’s shield, Thor’s hammer, the Infinity Gauntlet and Stones and the Avengers logo.

Pieces are finished with sparkling cubic zirconia stones and engraved with the characters’ mottos — think “Wakanda forever!” for Black Panther, “Hulk smash!” for Bruce Banner’s alter ego, “Actually, I can” for Natasha Romanoff and “Find your power” for Tony Stark. A gold-plated Infinity Stones ring (adorned in a rainbow of six gems) is engraved with the sought-after powers, and the Arc Reactor is finished with the billionaire hero and his daughter’s touching words (“I love you 3000”).

The charms can be worn together on Pandora’s snake chain or double black leather bracelets, adjustable rolo chain necklaces and keychains, and the accessories are available individually or in sets.

The charming accessories come after Marvel dropped new trailers during the Super Bowl for Moon Knight (which stars Oscar Isaac and arrives on Disney+ March 30) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (landing in theaters May 6).

See the full Pandora x Marvel Avengers collection here, and shop some of the pieces below.

