Hollywood Makeup Artist Patrick Ta’s Newest Beauty Launch Is All About the Eyes

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
After launching his namesake beauty brand with glow-giving mists and oils and expanding to lips and brushes, Patrick Ta has a new cosmetics collection that’s all about the eyes. The Hollywood-loved makeup artist has debuted Major Dimension, his first line of eyeshadows and gel eyeliners. (Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are among his starry clients.)
The beauty entrepreneur teased the collection May 31 on his brand’s Instagram account and revealed the big news the following day. Ta showcased a range of multi-dimensional eye looks in series of videos using the 12-pan eyeshadow palette ($68) and precision gel liners ($26 each) available in satin-like Black, metallic Deep Bronze, and Cream and Rich Brown (both with matte finishes).
Related Stories
View this post on Instagram
Makeup mavens will enjoy playing with the palette’s layer-able shades in a range of warm and cool tones, including two lustrous cream bases, five metallic shadows, four velvet-like matte shades, and a shimmering pearl topper. They’re formulated to look great when worn alone in everyday natural looks or for cranking up the glam with smoky eyes.
In a statement, Ta suggests experimenting with shadow textures and applying shimmering shadows with the fingers for “a more pigmented and opaque” look, and using a synthetic eye shadow brush (try his for $22) to blend across the lid.
The gel liner pencils are designed to glide on like liquid (without the mess or drying time) while offering full coverage in a single swipe.
The five-piece Patrick Ta Major Dimension collection is available on PatrickTa.com and Sephora.com; see every product and shop them below.
1. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette
2. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Black
3. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Deep Bronze
4. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Cream
5. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Rich Brown
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day