Hollywood Makeup Artist Patrick Ta’s Newest Beauty Launch Is All About the Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After launching his namesake beauty brand with glow-giving mists and oils and expanding to lips and brushes, Patrick Ta has a new cosmetics collection that’s all about the eyes. The Hollywood-loved makeup artist has debuted Major Dimension, his first line of eyeshadows and gel eyeliners. (Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are among his starry clients.)

The beauty entrepreneur teased the collection May 31 on his brand’s Instagram account and revealed the big news the following day. Ta showcased a range of multi-dimensional eye looks in series of videos using the 12-pan eyeshadow palette ($68) and precision gel liners ($26 each) available in satin-like Black, metallic Deep Bronze, and Cream and Rich Brown (both with matte finishes).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Ta Beauty (@patricktabeauty)

Makeup mavens will enjoy playing with the palette’s layer-able shades in a range of warm and cool tones, including two lustrous cream bases, five metallic shadows, four velvet-like matte shades, and a shimmering pearl topper. They’re formulated to look great when worn alone in everyday natural looks or for cranking up the glam with smoky eyes.

In a statement, Ta suggests experimenting with shadow textures and applying shimmering shadows with the fingers for “a more pigmented and opaque” look, and using a synthetic eye shadow brush (try his for $22) to blend across the lid.

The gel liner pencils are designed to glide on like liquid (without the mess or drying time) while offering full coverage in a single swipe.

The five-piece Patrick Ta Major Dimension collection is available on PatrickTa.com and Sephora.com; see every product and shop them below.

1. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette $68 Buy now

2. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Black

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner $26 Buy now

3. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Deep Bronze

Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner $26 Buy now

4. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Cream

Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner $26 Buy now

5. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Rich Brown

Sephora