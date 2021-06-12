×
Hollywood Makeup Artist Patrick Ta’s Newest Beauty Launch Is All About the Eyes

The star-loved makeup artist (whose clients include Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, and Ariana Grande) debuted his Major Dimension collection of eyeshadows and gel liners.

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Dimension
Makeup artist Patrick Ta with campaign models. Patrick Ta Beauty

After launching his namesake beauty brand with glow-giving mists and oils and expanding to lips and brushes, Patrick Ta has a new cosmetics collection that’s all about the eyes. The Hollywood-loved makeup artist has debuted Major Dimension, his first line of eyeshadows and gel eyeliners. (Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are among his starry clients.)

The beauty entrepreneur teased the collection May 31 on his brand’s Instagram account and revealed the big news the following day. Ta showcased a range of multi-dimensional eye looks in series of videos using the 12-pan eyeshadow palette ($68) and precision gel liners ($26 each) available in satin-like Black, metallic Deep Bronze, and Cream and Rich Brown (both with matte finishes).

Makeup mavens will enjoy playing with the palette’s layer-able shades in a range of warm and cool tones, including two lustrous cream bases, five metallic shadows, four velvet-like matte shades, and a shimmering pearl topper. They’re formulated to look great when worn alone in everyday natural looks or for cranking up the glam with smoky eyes.

In a statement, Ta suggests experimenting with shadow textures and applying shimmering shadows with the fingers for “a more pigmented and opaque” look, and using a synthetic eye shadow brush (try his for $22) to blend across the lid.

The gel liner pencils are designed to glide on like liquid (without the mess or drying time) while offering full coverage in a single swipe.

The five-piece Patrick Ta Major Dimension collection is available on PatrickTa.com and Sephora.com; see every product and shop them below.

1. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Collection

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette $68
Buy now

2. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Black

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Collection

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner $26
Buy now

3. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Deep Bronze

Lazy loaded image
Sephora
Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner $26
Buy now

4. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Cream

Lazy loaded image
Sephora
Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner $26
Buy now

5. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Rich Brown

Lazy loaded image
Sephora
Patrick Ta Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner $26
Buy now

