Food Network Star Ree Drummond Launches Country-Chic Furniture Line with Walmart

Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, is no stranger to homes across America. The popular Food Network star has amassed a fervent following thanks to her TV series, best-selling cookbooks, pet food line and kitchen accessories, available exclusively at Walmart. Now, Drummond is extending her brand — and her line — into furniture.

Drummond’s first-ever furniture line launched this month on Walmart.com. The latest division from The Pioneer Woman Collection, the line features pieces for the kitchen, dining room and bedroom, spanning everything from tables and beds, to boho-chic accessories and furnishings. Everything comes ready to assemble and the pieces are all constructed from real wood and veneers.

We love this vintage-inspired dining hutch, which brings the beauty of Drummond’s ranch into your home. The open shelving is a great way to display your plates, photos and family heirlooms, while the two-door cabinet adds additional storage down below.

These floral dining chairs, meantime, add some antique charm to your space. The chairs (sold as a set of two) are upholstered with a custom fabric designed by Drummond, and finished with a charming wooden frame. They’re great for families too, with an easy-to-clean, stain-resistant finish on the material.

The Pioneer Woman bedroom collection includes headboards, vanities and nightstands. We’re partial to this country-chic dresser, which can be used in a number of ways around the home. The farmhouse-style dresser is constructed from real wood and is available in classic white or a gorgeous teal for a pop of color. This piece is the perfect representation of how Drummond’s collection updates popular silhouettes from the past: the dresser (and the matching nightstand) comes with built-in USB ports for easy charging of all your devices.

Walmart says The Pioneer Woman Ready-To-Assemble Furniture Collection was designed to introduce Drummond’s “signature vintage style into any home, with amazing quality and ease of assembly.”

While The Pioneer Woman Collection started in 2015 with dinnerware and kitchenware, Drummond says she’s always had her eye on launching a furniture collection as well.

“I took my time working on this furniture collection because it was incredibly important to get several things right: The design, the functionality, and of course, the quality and affordability,” she says. “Now that the furniture is finally launching, I can say that we have accomplished just what we set out to do! I couldn’t be more thrilled with each and every piece in this collection, and I love that it can be integrated into various spaces in the home, either as an accent piece or as part of a stronger statement. It showcases dinnerware and kitchenware so beautifully, and the quality and value are absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to see the furniture in customers’ homes!”

Shop The Pioneer Woman Furniture Collection now on Walmart.com.