The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for TV and Movie Lovers, from Merch to Home Theater Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There have been a lot of good shows flashing on our screens so far this year. Whether it be the glam of Top Gun: Maverick or the retro sci-fi intrigue of Stranger Things, TV and film fans have been generously fed with big and small screen content in 2022.

And with fandom comes an innate desire to improve the movie- or TV-watching experience. Naturally, Amazon offers tons of options. The e-commerce giant and tech company stocks everything you might want, from immersive soundbars and stunning big-screen TVs to superfan uniforms for every TV series and film franchise. Some of those pieces usually come at a bit of a cost, but on Amazon Prime Day, affordability is real.

The 48-hour event is well underway, and top deals on some of the most desirable products are already available. So whether you’re a TV or movie fan upgrading their home theater or shopping for new collectibles, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on pop culture merch, TVs, soundbars and more.

Looking for more ways to save? Check out all of our Amazon Prime Day coverage here as well as the best the rival summer sales going on right now.

1. PVO Mini Projector (Lightning Deal, 43% off)

This PVO mini projector is light and convenient, equally functional both outside and inside. The picture quality is surprisingly clear, and it can also pair with a proper portable speaker for movie theater-quality audio. Act fast on this Lightning Deal, which brings the price down to just $56.

PVO Mini Projector (Reg $99) $55 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Vintage Movie Poster Selection (20% off)

This outstanding selection of six classic posters covers movies new and old in vintage-inspired designs. All six could be nicely arranged to decorate a bedroom or movie-watching space.

Vintage movie poster selection (reg $14) $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Lord of the Rings Mordor Fun Run Tee (20% off)

This Lord of the Rings tee is a good laugh. But it’s also well put together and made out of 100 percent cotton — ensuring that the nerdy joke will also be comfortable to wear.

Mordor Fun Run Tee (Reg. $23) $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Nostalgia Popcorn Maker Professional Cart ($96 off)

This retro popcorn cart nods to the past while also making properly good popcorn. It also comes with three candy dispensers, so you can recreate the whole movie experience at home.

Retro popcorn machine (reg $300) $299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Concept One Avatar The Last Airbender Beanie (30% off)

Lockdown brought a return of some 2000s classics, and Avatar was no different. With the cuteness of the flying Bison Appa back on the radar, this charming beanie is a solid buy at a cut price.

Avatar Appa Beanie (reg. $20) $20.41 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. The Mandalorian Din Djarrin with Grogu Funko Pop Figurine (54% off)

Funko Pops are everywhere, and this vinyl figurine pays homage to a fan favorite from Disney+’s popular Star Wars spinoff, Din Djarrin (a.k.a. The Mandalorian). The detail on Grogu is simply adorable.

Din Djarrin Grogu Funko Pop (reg $12) $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Stranger Things Season 2 Poster

Stranger Things has once again captured the public’s imagination with a riveting fourth season. This wall art from the second season brings a Demogorgon throwback moment to your bedroom or dorm room.

Stranger Things Season 2 Poster (reg $10) $10.34 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Friends Monopoly Board Game (25% off at checkout)

Themed Monopoly sets are always a good time. This Friends-inspired board game references some popular moments from the legendary sitcom, while also offering some sly references for more invested fans.

Friends Monopoly Board Game (reg $28) $26.26 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar (22% off)

This industry-leading Sony HT-A5000 5.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar is sure to enhance your home movie theater. And with a significant discount, it’s now available at a more palatable price for movie fans everywhere.

Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar (reg $1,000) $778.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Herdio Bluetooth Ceiling Speakers (27% off)

There’s a way to make your living room feel like a movie theater for less than $500, and Herdio has found it. These Bluetooth ceiling speakers offer quality sound — as well as a pleasing aesthetic — to complete a set up.