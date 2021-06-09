The Best Purple Shampoos to Brighten Blonde, Gray or Lightened Hair

How do all the famous blonde bombshells in Hollywood keep their hair color looking so fresh? Chances are the best purple shampoos have a lot to do with it. They say that blondes have more fun, but we’re guessing that whoever coined that one isn’t referring to blondes who are dealing with their hair turning brassy shades of funky yellow or orange. When blondes have to spend a load at the salon on a toning treatment for their highlights, they definitely aren’t having more fun.

If you’re wondering what the culprit is that causes blonde hair to go brassy, consider this a mini science lesson: When hair oxidizes, the pH level rises, which opens up the cuticle and then releases the controlling pigment that was making your color look pretty. For blondes, that controlling pigment is typically violet. So, what can cause hair to oxidize? There are a few common causes including overusing heat-styling tools, harsh shampoos, and too much fun in the sun.

This is where purple toning shampoos come to the rescue. They can keep your honey-hued locks, well, honey-hued. It all goes back to the color wheel: Because violet and yellow are opposite colors, violet cancels out yellow, bringing you back to cooler blonde tones and also bringing silver tones to gray hair.

How often you should use a purple depends on a few factors, including how frequently you shampoo your hair, how brassy it is, and how well your hair holds tone. If you’re just starting to see minor brassiness now, use a purple shampoo once a week. “I do a purple shampoo to revive the color between treatments,” comedian Franchesca Ramsey has said.

These are the best purple shampoos for sudsing up blonde hair.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

Whether your hair is blonde, gray or lightened, the Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo from Moroccanoil will bring your color back to all its glory, making it one of the best purple shampoos. Color-safe and sulfate-free, the tone-correcting shampoo cleanses and tackles brassiness with violet pigments to wash away yellow and orange tones. It also features the brand’s signature ArganID technology to seal the cuticle, locking in moisture and delivering high shine.

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo $12.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. John Frieda Violet Crush for Blondes Purple Shampoo

An OG in the space, John Frieda was the first drugstore brand to target products by hair color and they are still winning. As one of the best purple shampoos, this formula deposits crushed violet pigments into hair to cancel out yellow tones, helping blonde hair look cooler and brighter in as fast as one use. By balancing your blonde, hair will look salon fresh, with reinvigorated color or highlights.

Courtesy of Amazon

John Frieda Violet Crush for Blondes Purple Shampoo $9.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Purple Shampoo

Bye bye, brassiness! As one of the best purple shampoos, this color-depositing shampoo tones and strengthens damaged hair with keravis, astaxanthin and purple orchid toning pigments, leaving hair lighter, brighter and healthier. The vegan formula is sulfate-free and features an aromatherapy blend of pear, rose and sandalwood that will delight every time you suds up.

Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Purple Shampoo $31.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo

Add harsh blonde dyes to already damaged hair and you have strands that are in serious need of some help. Amika’s Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo will come to the rescue. It strengthens hair’s elasticity to prevent more breakage and fortifies with protein, amino acids, and minerals, as well as vitamins A, D, E and B. The ultra violet formula knocks out brassy tones and replaces them with cool tones, leaving hair soft and shiny.

Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo $12.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color

Designed for daily use, this shampoo brings blonde and silver locks back to life. It gently cleanses while its pure violet and reflective pearlized pigments cancel brassiness and tone. Meanwhile, the brightening complex — with lemon, ginger root and chamomile extracts — perfects your shade while leaving hair glossy. As one of the best purple shampoos, it’s also infused with the Oribe Signature Complex, which protects hair from environmental stressors, oxidative stress, photo-aging and the breakdown of natural keratin.

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color $46.00 Buy now

6. Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo

Keep your blonde cool and your gray silver with this purple shampoo that neutralizes brassy tones while preserving the color of your hair. The color-correcting formula is quite a multitasker, as it also safeguards strands from the elements, strengthens strands, adds brilliant shine and fights flyaways and static. Thanks to Joico’s SmartRelease Technology, its unique liposome delivery system continuously releases a nourishing blend of rosehip oil, arginine and keratin to help repair and protect hair from the damage caused by daily styling.

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo $6.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. dpHue Cool Blonde Shampoo

If you’re a natural blonde — and if you’re not we’ll keep your secret and still recommend this shampoo — this dpHue shampoo is for you, and it also works wonders for gray and white hair. Formulated with violet pigments to neutralize yellow and brassy tones, the hydrating shampoo leaves your hair looking like you just walked out of the salon, with shine and life. It’s spiked with silk proteins and hibiscus flower extract to strengthen hair and boost brightness and luster.

Courtesy of Amazon

dpHue Cool Blonde Shampoo $26.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. OGX Blonde Enhanced + Purple Toning Shampoo

Achieving your hair goals is a lot easier with this top purple shampoo. Designed to tone, brighten and color-correct yellow tones on silver, pre-lightened or natural blonde hair, its ideal for extending your color between trips to the salon, since it also works to prevent color fade. Made with keratin, purple fig and iris, it has all the right ingredients to baby your blonde from root to tip. Plus, its scent of blood orange, papaya butter and coconut milk will flood your shower.

OGX Blonde Enhanced + Purple Toning Shampoo $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo

A true classic famous for being one of the best purple shampoos, it’s even a favorite of celebrity hair stylists. The protein-enriched formula works to tone silver or blonde hair. An incredible budget buy, it fights brassy tones and replaces it with high shine. True to its name, hair really does look shimmery after just one wash.

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo $12.33 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Kérastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo

Put brassy tones in neutral with this color-correcting shampoo that will be a best friend to lightened, cool-blonde, bleached or gray hair. The ultra-violet formula takes care of brassy and yellow tones, while hyaluronic acid soothes and softens strands. There’s also edelweiss flower to reinforce the hair fiber, repairing it from damage to ensure uniform porosity.