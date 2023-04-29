Channel Your Inner Queen Charlotte with This Star-Loved British Brand’s Exclusive Skincare Kit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Dear Bridgerton fans: You can radiate like a royal with a new beauty collaboration inspired by Queen Charlotte.

Ahead of its May 4 debut on Netflix, The Shondaland spinoff has appointed Elemis to create an exclusive travel-friendly collection featuring the British skin-care brand’s Pro-Collagen Rose products. For $75, the five-piece Queen Charlotte x Elemis kit is valued at $95 and includes the new Pro-Collagen Rose marine cream alongside the bestselling cleansing balm and facial oil, plus two pearl-embellished hairpins and a petal-soft velvet pouch for carrying all of the essentials.

Elemis says its newly-launched Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream is clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles within two weeks. It’s formulated with Padina Pavonica, organic English Rose Hydrolat, ginkgo biloba and chlorella vulgaris, which all work to soothe the skin, promote firmness and elasticity and keep the skin hydrated for 24 hours.

The brand’s Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm features a mineral oil-free formula that’s effective at removing makeup and is infused with nine essential oils to leave the skin deeply cleansed and nourished. The facial oil completes the set with its lightweight formula featuring English Rose Oleo extract and marine actives, which help make the skin look smoother and brighter.

Kate Hudson, Lily James, Cindy Crawford, Victoria Beckham and Catherine Zeta-Jones are just a few stars who use the London-based beauty brand, which has spas at Neiman Marcus and at the Four Seasons’ Beverly Wilshire hotel.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story stars India Amarteifio as the young queen, who is forced into marriage with King George (Corey Mylchreest) and ultimately falls in love with her appointed husband. As seen in the trailer (which you can also watch below), fans will also see young versions of Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett).

