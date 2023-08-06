‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Box Set Discounted to $21 Ahead of Season Three Renewal

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
On the heels of a season three renewal for Amazon Studios’ The Summer I Turned Pretty, Amazon.com has discounted the books behind the hit show for a limited time. Right now, Amazon has the complete box set of the Summer I Turned Pretty books on sale for just $21. Regularly $35.99+, the new offer gets you 40% off the best-selling young adult novels online.
From New York Times bestselling author Jenny Han (who also wrote the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series), this box set gets you all three books in the Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy. Following the lives of Belly and her summers at Cousins Beach with the Fischer boys (Conrad and Jeremiah), the series kicks off with The Summer I Turned Pretty, followed by It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer. This Amazon deal gets you all three books on paperback, housed in a mint green box that’s perfect for displaying on your bookshelf or cabinet.
The love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah won over fans when the books were first released in 2009 and the characters — and show — have become a huge hit for Amazon.
Get The Summer I Turned Pretty books online now for just $21 for all three novels on paperback. You can also get the hardcover box set for $56.99 on Amazon.com.
Prefer an audiobook version? Listen to The Summer I Turned Pretty on audiobook as narrated by Han and series star Lola Tung. Right now, an Amazon promotion lets you listen to the audiobook for free, with a free trial offer to Audible here. You can also download and stream the Summer I Turned Pretty audiobook for $15.98.
In addition to the box set, Amazon also sells official The Summer I Turned Pretty merch, including an exclusive collaboration with American Eagle. Shop the collection here.
