Reebok’s Latest ‘Comfort+’ Sneaker Is Only Available for Amazon Shoppers

Reebok is turning to a big-time retailer for its latest sneaker launch: Amazon. The footwear brand — a favorite of celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Cardi B — dropped its new DMX Comfort+ sneaker exclusively on Amazon.com this week, giving Amazon shoppers first dibs on one of Reebok’s most popular — and inventive — silhouettes.
Part of Reebok’s so-called “Athletic Leisure” category, the DMX Comfort+ is a lightweight, slip-on sneaker designed for both casual workouts and casual wear alike.
The sneakers start with Reebok’s “DMXAir Technology,” which provides active cushioning by shifting air in the midsole from your heel to toe with every step forward. The result: a “springy,” more supportive walking experience. The padded soles are super supportive even when you’re standing too, reducing foot fatigue and tension. A grippy rubber outsole ensures better traction on the road or track.
Related Stories
We like the knit material and padded “heel pillow,” which add extra comfort, while the bold and chunky silhouette delivers extra style points.
The Reebok DMX Comfort+ is available in a pale blue, or a pink, chalk and “Sedona Rose” colorway. The sneaker comes in women’s sizes 5-11. The sneaker is on sale right now for just $80 on Amazon.com. While you can find other DMX shoes on Reebok.com, the new Comfort+ model is only available on Amazon.
A bonus: Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the site’s “try before you buy program,” which gives you a seven-day “try-on” period for the shoes, with free exchanges or returns. Not an Amazon Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial to test out the service here.
