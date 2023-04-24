Camila Morrone Showcases Star-Loved Label Reformation’s First Line of Eco-Conscious Bags

Camila Morrone in Reformation's new handbag campaign shot by Zooey Grossman and styled by celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg.

For its debut bag collection, “It” girl-loved label Reformation has tapped Camila Morrone to model its minimalist new carryalls — including one that channels her Daisy Jones & The Six character.

Priced from $248 to $698, the collection comprises three bag silhouettes in a range of sizes and summer-ready hues, such as oversized suede totes that would be right at home in Camile Alvarez’s boho wardrobe, mini and medium convertible bags in Barbiecore pink and chartreuse, crescent-shaped leather bags in neutral colors and more.

Morrone wears head-to-toe Reformation in the new campaign styled by celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg (whose clients include Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, Greta Lee and Olivia Rodrigo) and shot by shot by fashion photographer Zooey Grossman. The 25-year-old actress sports the eco-conscious label’s cropped tank and relaxed jeans with the oversized tote, the Veda leather jacket and white low-rise denim with the mini Rosetta bag in the Parmesan colorway, and the convertible black leather Chiara (which can be worn as a shoulder bag or a wristlet) with the Alden bodycon dress, to name just a few stylish shots.

As far as sustainability, Reformation’s new carryalls are sourced and made entirely in Bulgaria from farms with a zero deforestation policy and at factories approved by the Leather Working Group. All of the bags are recyclable through the Los Angeles-based label’s RefRecycling program, and each bag saves anywhere from 5 to 11 pounds of carbon dioxide and 4,362 to 7,520 gallons of water during the manufacturing process.

Morrone has previously modeled for Moschino and Victoria’s Secret Pink, and will next star in Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl and Keir O’Donnell’s Marmalade. See more photos from her first Reformation campaign below, and shop the full collection online before it sells out here.

Courtesy of Reformation

Courtesy of Reformation

