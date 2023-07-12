Why I’m Splurging on This $200 Cooling Blanket On Sale During Prime Day

As someone which chronic sleep issues and who runs hot at night, getting good shut-eye sometimes feels like playing a game of whack-a-mole. I’ve gotten better at setting the scene for a less-stressful bedtime, thanks to sleep expert and Harvard Medical School instructor Dr. Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D, who recently shared her top tips with The Hollywood Reporter. But there’s one product I’d wish I’d discovered sooner: Rest’s Evercool cooling comforter.

Full disclosure: the company sent me a review sample for testing purposes (the blanket retails for $199 to $279 and comes in twin, queen and king sizes), and I’ve never fallen in love with a product as instantly as the Evercool comforter. What blew my mind was that it felt immediately silky soft and cool to the touch — and it stayed that way, even as the rest of my bed warmed up as I tossed and turned.

My first reactions to the price tag (before I snuggled into this comforter): Who in the Quiet-Luxury-heck would buy such a pricey blanket? Why does one buy a $200 blanket?

As I drifted off into slumberland, my last thought was, What is this sleep sorcery (science)? The answer: Rest’s proprietary Evercool fabric “rapidly absorbs and disperses heat (10 times faster than cotton), making it one of the coolest and most efficient Qmax fabrics available.” The material is made of an “ultra-fine yarn that emulates a silk protein structure” (it’s what’s responsible for the buttery-soft feel), and the fibers create “capillary-like structures that efficiently absorb and eliminate moisture,” which helps to keep the body temperature balance.

As I learned from my previous interview with Dr. Robbins, bed and body temperature can affect how quickly and comfortably you sleep. She explained that easy fixes such as replacing old pillows, uncomfortable mattresses and old bedding can help, while setting the thermostat to somewhere between 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (the ideal temperature for sleep) can also create a more sleep-friendly environment. The body’s core temperature needs to drop while we sleep in order to conserve energy, which is why it’s no surprise that I’ve been sleeping longer and more comfortably even while covered up in Rest’s comforter (and in the middle of LA summer, no less).

The cooling blanket is such a hit in my household that my 7-year-old son has begged to “borrow” it, and what sleep-deprived parent can refuse that? (Especially since said child has likely inherited the same slumber-challenged genes?) Rest also suggests the cooling blank for those suffering from hot flashes and menopause symptoms.

Enter Prime Day, the Super Bowl of online shopping where Rest’s best-selling Evercool comforter is a whopping 25 percent off. The deal brings the price down to $149-$222, and there’s even an extra 15 percent off coupon that saves you even more money. That’s why I’ll be stocking up on the twin size blankets for each of my kids — and while they’re not exactly cheap (especially when you’re buying doubles), each item comes out to $126.86 after all of the discounts. For me, it’s a small price to pay to invest in more comfortable sleep — and I also mean that for myself, as fewer middle-of-the-night kid interruptions also make for better quality rest. (Rest is also offering 30 percent off sitewide at its website through tonight.)

The deal expires at midnight when Prime Day ends, so if better sleep is on your summer to-do list, you can shop Rest’s Evercool comforter for more than 25 percent off here. (And if $100-plus still seems like a steep price for a blanket, we’ve found an affordable alternative that could possibly work from Homfine here.)