Hailey Bieber’s Best-Selling Rhode Peptide Lip Treatments Now Come In a Money-Saving Bundle

Rhode Skin has earned a cult following, thanks to founder Hailey Bieber’s “It” model status and her sought-after pucker. Fans of the brand’s best-selling Peptide Lip Treatment can now save when they stock up with a new four-piece set.

Starting today, all four of the brand’s permanent lip treatment scents — Rhode Vanilla (which smells like “a soft, fluffy birthday cake”), Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice and unscented (which has just “a hint of sweetness”) — come as a lip-plumping bundle in a folding grey storage case for $58. Regularly $16 each, the set saves you about 10 percent off and includes free shipping. It’s worth noting that the limited-edition (and currently sold out) Passionfruit Jelly flavor is not included.

The lip formulas contain plumping peptides (the active ingredient that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines), hydrating shea butter featuring five essential fatty acids (including allantoin, vitamins E, D and A), nourishing cupuaçu (which helps boost suppleness and skin elasticity) and moisturizing babassu (a natural source of lauric acid that supports the skin’s microbiome). In a consumer perception study of 48 testers, 90 percent of users said their lips looked and felt plump, soothed and protected immediately after application, and that the product melted gently into their lips. The treatments also leave pouts feeling hydrated with a glossy finish, as frequently seen on Bieber herself.

Taking its founder’s middle name, Rhode launched in June 2022 with the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Peptide Lip Treatment and the Barrier Restore Cream. It heralded Bieber’s signature glazed donut beauty look, aka that dewy, ultra-hydrated finish that the 26-year-old model regularly showcases on social media. The brand takes back empties for recycling (Rhode will send you a complimentary shipping label and a 10 percent off coupon when you return least three empty products) and donates a minimum of one percent of sales to women-focused nonprofits Accion Opportunity Fund, Black Mamas Matter Alliance and the LIFT Family Goal Fund via the Rhode Futures Foundation.

Shop the four-piece lip treatment set before it sells out online at Rhodeskin.com.