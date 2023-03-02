Rihanna’s Puma x Fenty Is Coming Back — Here’s Where You Can Still Buy Those Cult-Fave Creepers

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Rihanna’s highly-anticipated return to the stage at the Super Bowl proves she still has the Midas touch when it comes to music, beauty and fashion. No wonder Puma wants another piece of the pie with the revival of its partnership with the global superstar.
The athleticwear brand revealed the news Wednesday on Instagram with two simple words: “She’s back,” with Fenty and Puma’s logos side-by-side.
Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the Barbadian multi-hyphenate first teamed with the company in 2014 as creative director and global ambassador. The collaboration spawned ready-to-wear and footwear collections, including a creeper version of Puma’s best-selling suede sneakers. Fenty x Puma’s last release was a motocross-inspired range for spring 2018, and the duo also staged a Coachella pool party during the first weekend of the festival that year.
Related Stories
The singer debuted her lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, in May 2018 and it sold out within a month of launching. It has since opened brick-and-mortar boutiques in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and other cities.
Rihanna then unveiled her Fenty luxury label with LVMH in May 2019, making her the first woman and person of color to helm a brand for the group. (The brand shuttered in 2021.)
Additional details have yet to be announced (the Instagram post caption merely says “coming soon”), and this year’s Coachella might be a prime time for Fenty x Puma to make its grand re-debut. If RiRi’s past runway shows are any indication, expect the new launch to hold nothing back (don’t be surprised if it’s Y2K-inspired, or a whole new aesthetic entirely).
Until the Fenty x Puma reveals a drop date, shop some of the best Rihanna merch below, including her latest Super Bowl cosmetics collection, best-sellers from her fashion and skincare brands and the cult-favorite Fenty x Puma creepers. Many items from the past collections are also still available on online consignment and resale platforms, including StockX, TheRealReal, GOAT and even Amazon.
Fenty x Puma Suede Creepers
Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Kit
Anti by Rihanna Transparent Red Vinyl
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Beauty | Sephora | Ulta
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Beauty | Sephora | Ulta
Mitchell & Ness x Fenty NFL Super Bowl Coach Jacket
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: NFL Shop | Mitchell & Ness | Pacsun
Fenty x Puma Suede Cleated Creeper Platform Sneakers
Savage X Fenty Mutha Nature Mesh Slip
