Rihanna Drops New Savage X Fenty Maternity Capsule for Stylish Moms

From her nine Grammy awards to her LVMH-backed Fenty luxury label, to her Fenty Beauty and Skin brands and her record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna is a woman who has done it all — even becoming a pregnancy style icon while expecting her first child. Now the singer-businesswoman is creating a maternity capsule for her lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty.

Inspired by its best-selling silhouettes, Savage X Fenty’s Maternity collection ($40-$60, or $35-$50 for VIP members) was designed with moms’ comfort and practicality in mind. The Savage X Cotton, Floral Lace and Savage Not Sorry bralettes allow mothers to breastfeed their child simply by unhooking a latch. Other nursing-friendly upgrades include extra support, a full nursing sling, adjustable front-facing straps and super-soft cotton jersey fabric for mothers with sensitive nipples. Bras are available in sizes XS to 4X, and the capsule also includes an oversized graphic tee emblazoned with “Make More Babies” on the front.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent,” Rihanna tells Vogue. “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journey.”

The Barbados-born singer is currently expecting her second child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with who she shares 1-year-old RZA. (He stars in new images with his superstar mama for the newThe couple announced their first pregnancy in January 2022 via a collection of baby bump photos (where Rihanna sported a bright pink Chanel puffer coat with decadent body jewelry) shot by fashion-loved paparazzo Miles Diggs.

The singer in May 2018 debuted her lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, which sold out within a month of launching. It has since opened brick-and-mortar boutiques in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and other cities.

Rihanna launched her now-defunct Fenty luxury label with LVMH in May 2019, making her the first woman and person of color to helm a brand for the group.

The maternity capsule is now available online at select Savage X stores; see more from the collection below and shop online at Savagex.com.

