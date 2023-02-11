Where to Score Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Beauty Looks and More Game Day Merch

- Share this article on Facebook
Some are betting on whether the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy this Sunday — but for beauty, fashion and music lovers, the money’s on what Rihanna will sing and wear at the Super Bowl.
At yesterday’s Apple Music Halftime Show press conference, the entrepreneurial superstar said, “the setlist was the biggest challenge … there are probably about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, and it’s difficult.”
She continued, “it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way. I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”
At the press conference, the Barbados-born singer wore cosmetics from her own Fenty Beauty line (including the Stunna Lip Paint in the bright red Uncensored shade and the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak), and she’s expected to sport her brand’s makeup and skin care products during her big game performance.
“The Fenty Highlighter is definitely helping today because I have yet to sleep,” the new mother said yesterday. “We were working at the venue all last night and kind of just stayed there and ended up in a prep, and then somehow, I’m here at a press conference right now!”
To celebrate her comeback performance and first Super Bowl appearance, Rihanna dropped a range of fashion collections and beauty exclusives from her lineup of labels. Fenty Beauty released an exclusive Game Day lineup ($12 to $76) of lip glosses, matte refillable lipsticks, football-shaped makeup sponges, mini gloss bomb keychains, undereye stickers, stadium-ready makeup bags and more.
Fashionable football fans can wear their Riri pride on their sleeves, too. The star teamed with Philadelphia-based brand Mitchell & Ness for a range of Super Bowl merch ($40 to $5,000) that includes graphic T-shirts and sweaters, available at the label’s website, the NFL’s online shop, Pacsun and Fanatics.com. Her Savage X Fenty lingerie and loungewear line also dropped a limited-edition Game Day collection ($33 to $90; $25 to $113 for VIP members) of limited-edition jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies and more.
Ahead of the Grammy-nominated artist’s big game show, we’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl beauty and fashion collections to commemorate Rihanna’s highly-anticipated return to the stage. (We’ll update this story with her exact game day looks on Sunday.)
From her Mitchell & Ness collaboration and Savage X Fenty’s viewing party-ready loungwear, to Fenty Beauty’s limited-edition Game Day collection, see and shop some of the top exclusives from her brands below before they sell out at halftime.
Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Kit
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Beauty | Sephora | Ulta
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Lip Color in Uncensored
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Beauty | Sephora | Ulta
Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Surprise Tee
WinCraft Super Bowl LVII x Rihanna Two-Sided Foam Hand
Mitchell & Ness x Fenty Airbrush Tee
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fanatics | NFL Shop | Mitchell & Ness | Pacsun
Mitchell & Ness x Fenty NFL Super Bowl Coach Jacket
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: NFL Shop | Mitchell & Ness | Pacsun
Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop
Fenty Beauty Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick: NFL Showstopp’r Edition
Savage X Fenty LVII Cotton Boxers
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop
Fenty Beauty NFL Stadium Bag
Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Tube Top
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop
Savage X Fenty LVII Sweatpants
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop
Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Sponge
Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick: Showstopp’r Edition
Savage X Fenty Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Pullover Hoodie
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop
Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Undereye Stickers
Fenty Beauty Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain with Charm
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: NFL Showstopp’r Edition
