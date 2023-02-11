×
Where to Score Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Beauty Looks and More Game Day Merch

Ahead of the big show, here are more of the superstar's Fenty products to shop online, from her exclusive makeup collection to stadium-ready fashion collabs.

Rihanna in Savage X Fenty Game Day collection campaign
Rihanna in Savage X Fenty's Game Day collection campaign Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Some are betting on whether the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy this Sunday — but for beauty, fashion and music lovers, the money’s on what Rihanna will sing and wear at the Super Bowl.

At yesterday’s Apple Music Halftime Show press conference, the entrepreneurial superstar said, “the setlist was the biggest challenge … there are probably about 39 versions of the setlist right now. We’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, and it’s difficult.”

She continued, “it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way. I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”

At the press conference, the Barbados-born singer wore cosmetics from her own Fenty Beauty line (including the Stunna Lip Paint in the bright red Uncensored shade and the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak), and she’s expected to sport her brand’s makeup and skin care products during her big game performance.

“The Fenty Highlighter is definitely helping today because I have yet to sleep,” the new mother said yesterday. “We were working at the venue all last night and kind of just stayed there and ended up in a prep, and then somehow, I’m here at a press conference right now!”

To celebrate her comeback performance and first Super Bowl appearance, Rihanna dropped a range of fashion collections and beauty exclusives from her lineup of labels. Fenty Beauty released an exclusive Game Day lineup ($12 to $76) of lip glosses, matte refillable lipsticks, football-shaped makeup sponges, mini gloss bomb keychains, undereye stickers, stadium-ready makeup bags and more.

Fashionable football fans can wear their Riri pride on their sleeves, too. The star teamed with Philadelphia-based brand Mitchell & Ness for a range of Super Bowl merch ($40 to $5,000) that includes graphic T-shirts and sweaters, available at the label’s website, the NFL’s online shop, Pacsun and Fanatics.com. Her Savage X Fenty lingerie and loungewear line also dropped a limited-edition Game Day collection ($33 to $90; $25 to $113 for VIP members) of limited-edition jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies and more.

Ahead of the Grammy-nominated artist’s big game show, we’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl beauty and fashion collections to commemorate Rihanna’s highly-anticipated return to the stage. (We’ll update this story with her exact game day looks on Sunday.)

From her Mitchell & Ness collaboration and Savage X Fenty’s viewing party-ready loungwear, to Fenty Beauty’s limited-edition Game Day collection, see and shop some of the top exclusives from her brands below before they sell out at halftime.

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Kit

Fenty Beauty Showstopp'r Kit

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Kit $76

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Beauty | Sephora | Ulta

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter $38

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Lip Color in Uncensored

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fenty Beauty | Sephora | Ulta

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Lip Color in Uncensored

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Lip Color in Uncensored $26

Buy now

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Surprise Tee

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Surprise Tee

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Surprise Tee $60

Buy now

WinCraft Super Bowl LVII x Rihanna Two-Sided Foam Hand

WinCraft Super Bowl LVII x Rihanna Two-Sided Foam Hand

Mitchell & Ness

WinCraft Super Bowl LVII x Rihanna Two-Sided Foam Hand $40

Buy now

Mitchell & Ness x Fenty Airbrush Tee

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fanatics | NFL Shop | Mitchell & Ness | Pacsun

Mitchell & Ness x Fenty Airbrush Tee

Pacsun

Mitchell & Ness x Fenty Airbrush Tee $50

Buy now

Mitchell & Ness x Fenty NFL Super Bowl Coach Jacket

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: NFL Shop | Mitchell & Ness | Pacsun

Mitchell & Ness x Fenty NFL Super Bowl Coach Jacket

Pacsun

Mitchell & Ness x Fenty NFL Super Bowl Coach Jacket $120

Buy now

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey $70

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick: NFL Showstopp’r Edition

Fenty Beauty Icon The Case Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick $14

Buy now

Savage x Fenty Unisex Game Day LVII Bandana

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fanatics | NFL Shop

Savage x Fenty Unisex Game Day LVII Bandana

Fanatics

Savage x Fenty Unisex Game Day LVII Bandana $25

Buy now

Savage X Fenty LVII Cotton Boxers

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty LVII Cotton Boxers

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty LVII Cotton Boxers $76

Buy now

Fenty Beauty NFL Stadium Bag

Fenty Beauty NFL Stadium Bag

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty NFL Stadium Bag $25

Buy now

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Tube Top

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Tube Top

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Limited-Edition LVII Tube Top $50

Buy now

Savage X Fenty Game Day LVII Snapback

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fanatics | NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty Game Day LVII Snapback

Fanatics

Savage X Fenty LVII Cotton Boxers $76

Buy now

Savage X Fenty LVII Sweatpants

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty LVII Unisex Sweatpants

NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty LVII Unisex Sweatpants $80

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Sponge

Fenty Beauty Showstopp'r Sponge

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Sponge $16

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick: Showstopp’r Edition

Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick: Showstopp'r Edition

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick $29

Buy now

Savage X Fenty Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Pullover Hoodie

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Savage X Fenty | Fanatics | NFL Shop

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Game Day LVII Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Fanatics

Savage X Fenty Unisex Game Day LVII Hoodie $113

Buy now

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Premium Leather Jacket

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fanatics | NFL Shop | Pacsun

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Premium Leather Jacket

Mitchell & Ness

Fenty for Mitchell & Ness Premium Leather Jacket $5,000

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Undereye Stickers

Fenty Beauty Showstopp'r Undereye Stickers

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Undereye Stickers $12

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain with Charm

Fenty Beauty Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain with Charm

Fenty Beauty Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain with Charm $12

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: NFL Showstopp’r Edition

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: NFL Showstopp'r Edition

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $20

Buy now

Savage X Fenty Pink Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Fanatics | NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty Pink Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat

NFL Shop

Savage X Fenty Pink Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat $33

Buy now

