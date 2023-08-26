Ritual’s Daily Skincare Supplement Promises to Help Minimize Fine Lines and Leave Your Skin Glowing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no shortage of companies touting the anti-aging properties of its facial products, but wellness brand, Ritual, has unveiled a new product that promises to fix your skin from the inside out.

That’s the thinking behind Ritual’s new HyaCera supplements, which promise to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while leaving your skin feeling nourished and hydrated. Regularly $54+, a new Ritual deal gets you a 30-pack of their skincare capsules for just $32.40.

Ritual’s HyaCera supplements takes its name from the two main ingredients in the capsule: Hyabest is a hyaluronic acid sourced from Japan that helps to improve skin texture to leave it looking brighter and smoother. Ceratiq, meantime, is a plant oil extract known to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles while adding moisture. Sustainably-harvested in France, Ceratiq contains glycolipids and ceramides, which work to strengthen your skin’s natural moisture barrier to retain hydration, while keeping out external stressors.

Take one HyaCera capsule a day, either in the morning or night. The “vanilla-essenced” pills are super easy to swallow and don’t leave a nasty aftertaste. They’re safe for all skin types and can be taken with your other daily vitamins as well.

Ritual says its users have show improvements in their skin health after 90 days of daily use. Of course, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to skincare, so you should take the supplements in conjunction with your regular skincare routine. Still, if you’re looking for a way to boost your skin’s appearance or be pro-active about your anti-aging regime, Ritual’s HyaCera supplements are worth a try. Regularly $54+, get a full month’s supply for just $32 here.