Sarah Hyland on the New Vitamin-Infused Treats That Have Sweetened Up Her Health Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Hollywood is no stranger to vitamin and beauty injections, but Sarah Hyland is introducing a sweeter way to top up B12 and skin-boosting supplements — a welcome treat for those looking to kick off a new year of wellness. The Modern Family star is building her business résumé as the new creative director of Sourse, the vitamin-infused snack brand that launched in 2019 and underwent a stylish makeover last year.

The actress worked closely with Sourse’s Bay Area-based co-founders (and engaged duo), former digital marketer Jenne Moore and former consumer investment banker Andrew Remlinger, for nearly eight months before unveiling two new dark chocolate products: the biotin-infused Beauty Bites for supporting stronger and longer health and nails; and Mood Bites, which contain vitamin D3 and saffron to help reduce stress, boost serotonin (the hormone that stabilizes mood) and lower cortisol (the hormone that helps to regulate metabolism and the body’s immune response). The plant-based bites are $34 for a month’s supply, or $30 when you sign up for a monthly subscription.

Sourse Co-Founders Andrew Remlinger, Jenne Moore and Sarah Hyland at the brand’s relaunch party on November, 5 2021 in West Hollywood, Calif. Courtesy of Sourse

The brand held a private relaunch party in November of last year to fête its new celebrity business partner, who first tasted Sourse in early 2020 when Moore and Remlinger sent samples of their B12-infused Hype Bites and collagen-packed Glow Bites. The products are made with organic dark chocolate from fair-trade cocoa and without refined sugars and artificial dyes and flavors. The candy coating uses colors from spirulina, black currant and other natural ingredients.

Of her two new business partners (who tied the knot at the end of last year) and her new role, Hyland says: “It was the perfect working relationship. I’ve had a long life of eating chocolate, which is my background. Because of all of my health issues, I take probably 30 pills a day, inclusive of supplements that I have to take. I’ve actually been able to cut back on [some of the] pills because now I’m able to actually take them with Sourse. That’s really nice for someone like me who carries around a pill pack where now I can just have a treat before going to bed.”

Hyland, who stars alongside Dylan Sprouse and Keiynan Lonsdale in the forthcoming rom-com My Fake Boyfriend, has been outspoken about her physical and mental health challenges. After being diagnosed with kidney dysplasia during childhood, the actress required two kidney transplants (one from her father in 2012, and another from her brother in 2017 when the first one was rejected). She underwent many more surgeries for chronic health issues, including endometriosis.

Hyland says her tastebuds weren’t the only ones that were smitten with the company’s candy-like supplements. She adds that her fiancé, radio DJ and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, also inadvertently topped up on his B vitamins while satisfying his sweet tooth.

“I walk into the living room and he’s just chowing down on the Hype Bites. I was like, ‘Those are my vitamins … this is the company that I told you about.’ He said, ‘Well, I’ve had like 20. I’m deficient in B12, so I guess that’s good,'” she recalls.

The company’s Hype Bites are infused with 500 micrograms of B12 (or about 20,833 percent of the recommended daily value), which helps with the function of the brain, blood cells and the nervous system. For comparison, vitamin B shots — a regular offering at Hollywood wellness lounges and Goop events — contain 100 micrograms of B12, or about 40 times the recommended daily dosage.

Shop all four of Sourse’s vitamin-powered chocolates below.

Sourse Glow Bites

Sourse Glow Bites $34 Buy now

Sourse Hype Bites

Sourse Hype Bites $34 Buy now

Sourse Mood Bites

Sourse Mood Bites $34 Buy now

Sourse Beauty Bites