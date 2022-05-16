‘Seinfeld’ and Bean Box Debut Sitcom-Inspired Coffee Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s something to sip on while you debate the menu of Monk’s Cafe. Seinfeld is collaborating with Bean Box on a limited-edition coffee collection featuring four blends inspired by the iconic sitcom’s characters.

Priced at $28, the Seinfeld Coffee Collection includes specialty flavors hand-picked by Bean Box from independent roasters across the U.S. There’s Jerry’s Diner Blend, a smooth Brazilian blend with notes of chocolate, brown sugar and roasted almonds; Kramer’s Giddy Up, a tropical fruit-infused Ethiopian blend with bright notes of mango, papaya and citrus; George’s Serenity Now, a “dark and toasty” blend with hints of molasses and bittersweet chocolate; and Elaine’s Little Kicks, a sweet and spicy blend from Mexico with hints of cocoa and cinnamon.

The set comes with four 1.8-ounce bags of ground or whole beans, and you can stock up on a full 12-ounce size of each blend. The collection is available to pre-order starting today, and orders ship by the end of the month.

Courtesy of Bean Box

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to provide your own Seinfeld mug (may we suggest this Monk’s Café cup, among other options?)

Seinfeld ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998 and starred Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself. The show focused on his life as a stand-up comedian in New York and also featured Julia Louis-Dreyfus as his ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes, Jason Alexander as friend George Costanza and Michael Richards as eccentric neighbor Cosmo Kramer.

Those who want to catch up on 180 episodes’ worth of nothing can stream Seinfeld on Netflix, which nabbed the rights to the iconic sitcom for $500 million. Alternatively, you can buy or rent individual episodes or full seasons on Amazon Prime Video ($3 per episode or $20 per season) or Google Play ($2 per episode), or purchase the complete series for $100 on iTunes or Vudu. If you prefer to get caffeinated with Jerry Seinfeld’s conversations with fellow comedians over cups of joe, Netflix is also the place to go for all six seasons of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Shop the Seinfeld and Bean Box collection online here.