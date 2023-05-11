Hollywood-Loved Label Percival Just Dropped the Most Stylish ‘Seinfeld’ Collab (with No Puffy Shirts)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The show about nothing has inspired one of this year’s coolest fashion collaborations. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of that memorable final episode, Seinfeld has teamed with Hollywood-loved menswear label Percival on a 16-piece capsule collection of looks inspired by Jerry, George and Kramer.

Priced from $68-$390 and available starting today online and in select stores, the collaboration features silhouettes that commemorate the ’90s sitcom’s most famous scenes, such as a lobster-embroidered set that nods to the Hamptons resort in season five, a “Kavorka” houndstooth blazer and matching trousers (so you, too, can embrace the lure of the animal) and organic cotton T-shirts emblazoned with “Hello Newman” and “Serenity Now.”

Of course, Percival’s signature knitted shirts, sweaters and reversible jackets also get the summer-ready Seinfeld treatment, as seen in a black and cream checkered Cuban silhouette “designed” by Leslie the Low Talker, a jacquard button-down with 8-ball motifs and a statement-making Pop In short-sleeved shirt finished with the TV show’s logo.

Percival founder Chris Gove says in a statement, “At Percival, we’re all huge fans of Seinfeld and it has been an honor to work on these pieces. It’s been such a fun process digging into each episode and drawing inspiration for our designs and we’re delighted with how everything has come out.”

The London-based menswear brand has been worn by Kit Harington, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Mescal, Shawn Mendes and many other stars. The Percival x Seinfeld collection also coincides with Warner Bros. Studios’ centennial. All nine seasons of Seinfeld can be streamed on Netflix, which nabbed the rights to the iconic sitcom for $500 million. Alternatively, you can buy or rent individual episodes or full seasons on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes.

If you prefer to get caffeinated with Jerry Seinfeld’s conversations with fellow comedians over cups of joe, Netflix is also the place to go for all six seasons of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Below, see a few standouts from the collab and shop the entire Percival x Seinfeld capsule online here.

