Selena Gomez’s Colorful New Cookware with Our Place Is Fit For Stylish Chefs

Selena Gomez is spicing up our kitchens and dining tables with her new collaboration with Our Place. Now that the Grammy nominee has showcased her culinary chops on her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, the actress is putting her stylish touch on the cult-favorite kitchenware brand’s best-selling Everyday Essentials line.

Available starting today, the Selena Gomez x Our Place collection ($40 to $215) features the Hollywood-loved company’s Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Knife Trio, Drinking Glasses and Main and Side Plates in Rosa (a bright berry pink) and Azul (an electric blue). The vibrant hues are two of the Rare Beauty founder’s favorite colors, and the Rosa shade is inspired by lipsticks from the Only Murders in the Building star’s cosmetics brand (the Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in the true berry shade is a perfect match for your new pot or pan).

Bundles are $215 and include the Always Pan and four glasses and main plates, while individual cookware is $145 for the pan or knife trio and $165 for the Perfect Pot. The hand-painted porcelain plates are $40 to $50 for a four-piece set or $70 to $90 for eight; they start shipping in early July.

The brand says that Gomez and Our Place founder Shiza Shahid “connected over their joint belief that a home-cooked meal has the power to bring our world closer together.” The Spring Breakers actress premiered her cooking show in 2020 on HBO Max, where its third season is now streaming.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Our Place is also donating 10 percent of net proceeds from the collaboration to Rare Beauty’s nonprofit organization Rare Impact Fund, which helps to expand access to mental health services for young people.

Our Place is known for its multi-tasking ceramic cookware that has earned accolades from Paris Hilton (who has used the Always Pan on her cooking show), Oprah Winfrey and Cameron Diaz.

Gomez is set to make her debut as the host of Saturday Night Live on May 15. Though the goods may not arrive in time for you to whip up bites for a viewing party, you can shop still the full Selena Gomez x Our Place collection here and see every piece from the colorful cookware collaboration below.

Courtesy of Our Place

