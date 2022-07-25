Here’s How to Copy Mabel Mora’s Effortless Makeup in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no surprise that Selena Gomez’s on-screen look in Only Murders in the Building stars Rare Beauty, the cruelty-free cosmetics brand she launched in 2020. If you’re among the show fans who feel Mabel Mora’s effortless season two makeup to die for, you’re in luck: Gomez has teamed with Hulu on a curated collection of Rare Beauty products for recreating her character’s look in the Emmy-nominated murder mystery series.

Rare Beauty global stylist Cynthia Di Meo revealed exactly how to copy Mabel’s makeup in a tutorial on Instagram Live earlier today for Only Murders fans. “One of the things that I really like about Mabel Mora’s makeup is that it’s a very ‘real makeup’ [look], it looks like something that she created on her own; it’s something that’s very attainable,” Di Meo explains in the video.

To get Mabel’s look, the makeup artist says she starts with the Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer to help control shine and keep makeup in place, followed by the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, which she applied to her T-zone and blended out with the matching angled brush. Next, she applies Rare’s Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer using the matching brush or her fingertips to blend the product at the corner of her eyes, between her brows and on her chin.

After that, she applies the waterproof Stay Vulnerable liquid eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral on her eyelids to add dimension (Di Meo adds that it can also be used as a base), followed by the Perfect Strokes matte liquid eyeliner on the outer corners of and underneath the eyes. She uses an angled brush to apply the Brow Harmony pencil, then finishes the look with Rare’s Perfect Strokes universal volumizing mascara, the Stay Vulnerable blush in Nearly Apricot and the Lip Soufflé matte lip cream in Brave.

Streaming exclusively on Hulu, Only Murders in the Building earned 17 Emmy nods, including best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series (for Steve Martin and Martin Short) and best guest actor and actress in a comedy series (for Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane, respectively). Gomez herself was noticeably snubbed for a nom.

The products are available online through the brand’s website and exclusively via Sephora, but shoppers who stock up directly through Rare Beauty can save 20 percent off when they buy three or more products through Aug. 31 with the code MABEL20.

Watch the full how-to video here, and shop the goods from Rare Beauty’s Only Murders in the Building collection (as well as the other items that Di Meo used in her tutorial) below.

Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Apricot

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eyeliner

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in Brave

Rare Beauty Blot & Glow Touch Up Kit