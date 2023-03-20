Eco-Conscious Brand Senreve’s Hollywood-Loved Bags Are On Sale — These Are the Best Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Senreve’s minimalist bags have been spotted on the arms of Angelina Jolie, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Brie Larson, Emma Roberts and many others A-listers — and now’s your chance to score the eco-conscious brand’s Hollywood-loved carryalls at a major discount.

The brand’s biannual Handbag Revival sale kicks off today, promising up to 75 percent off “brand new and gently handled styles” as well as pieces with “minor imperfections” in vegan saffiano and traditional Italian leather options. That means you can get the signature Maestra in the mini, midi or large sizes (regularly $695 to $895) starting at $487, so you’ll save 30 percent off the convertible silhouette seen on Larson, Priyanka Chopra and Anna Kendrick. Gellar and Kristen Bell have been spotted in the Italian leather Alunna bag, which is on sale for as low as $259 (reg. $575), and the Aria belt bag (also spotted on Bell) is going for $289 and up.

You can also shop the Doctor carryall (donned by Roberts and normally $895) for $537 and up, while other ready-to-retire styles such as the Circa, Cornetti and Strati bags boast some of the deepest discounts. Acessories such as pebbled leather laptop sleeves, card cases, bracelet pouches, belts, shoulder straps, bag chains and more are also on sale for 30 to 75 percent off, while silk sleepwear, footwear and cashmere coats and blankets are up to 70 percent off.

The San Francisco-based company says it only partners with ethical and energy-wise factories and workshops in Italy and Spain that are part of the Leather Working Group to ensure safe, healthy and fair conditions, and bags are handmade by artisans who have worked with other luxury brands for over 50 years. Its Italian leather is sustainably sourced from tanneries and suppliers that “minimize chemical usage, waste and energy use.”

Other earth-friendly practices include producing limited quantities to avoid waste, using leather scraps for small goods and reducing the carbon footprint by keeping transportation as local as possible.

The blowout ends April 3; see our top picks below and shop Senreve’s entire Handbag Revival sale online here.

