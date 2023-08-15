Star Hairstylist Chris Appleton Just Made It Easier to Get His Glass Hair Look as Shark Beauty’s New Ambassador

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Chris Appleton is jumping right into his role as Shark Beauty’s global ambassador with the unveiling of two hair care products.

The British-born, Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist — known for his super-sleek “glass hair” look seen on Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, among other clients — has been appointed Shark Beauty’s Head of Hair. The announcement coincides with the launch of the company’s SmoothStyle heated comb and straightener ($100) and the SpeedStyle dryer and styler ($200), out today online and in select retailers.

Both of the new hair tools are engineered for all hair textures and types. The Shark SmoothStyle straightens and smooths strands without frizz or heat damage and can be used on wet or dry hair. It’s designed to prevent hair from absorbing too much heat while boosting volume, and features three preset temperature settings and one smoothing comb option.

The lightweight SpeedStyle comes in bundles for straight/wavy or coily/curly hair, and includes three attachments: the RapidGloss finisher and the QuickSmooth brush, and either the Turbo Concentrator (for the straight/wavy configuration) or the DefrizzFast Diffuser (for the curly set). Shark says the IQ SpeedStyler automatically adjusts its settings to one of four heat or three airflow settings, and the RapidGloss attachment “delivers a silky, naturally shiny finish with up to six times less frizz.” (Glass hair, here we come.)

They’re great for frequent travelers, too. The SpeedStyle clocks in at just 1.66 pounds, while the SmoothStyle brush is just over 1.5 pounds. They join Shark’s foray beyond the home cleaning aisle and into the beauty department, adding to the company’s lineup (which includes the FlexStyle air styling and drying system) to compete with Dyson‘s popular — and pricey — Airwrap hair styler.

Shark Beauty

The two-year deal will see Appleton help people “celebrate their hair and build on [Shark Beauty’s] mission to democratize high-end hairstyling, bringing the celebrity hairstyling experience to the masses,” per a statement.

Appleton, who is also a brand ambassador for Color Wow haircare, recently tied the knot with White Lotus actor Lukas Gage during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kardashian. Shania Twain capped off the nuptials with a performance of “You’re Still the One.”

Shop Shark Beauty’s new celebrity hairstylist-approved hair tools below.

Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Hair Straightener Brush Shark Beauty Shark Beauty SmoothStyle Hair Straightener Brush $100 Buy now

Shark Beauty SpeedStyle for Straight/Wavy Hair Shark Beauty Shark Beauty SpeedStyle for Straight Hair $200 Buy now