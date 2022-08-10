Shay Mitchell’s Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell is making the most of her summer. Weeks after giving birth to her second child, Shay Mitchell celebrated the arrival of her first pop-up shop for Béis — the chic travel accessories brand she launched four years ago — in June at buzzy Los Angeles shopping center The Grove.

The Cleaning Lady executive producer recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to share her go-to products, including her latest fashion finds and the items she makes it a point to restock at her travel destination if they got left out during packing.

“I am loving all of Frankie Shop’s items right now. They have basics with a cooler twist — like an oversized blazer or suit set with a fun crop,” she tells THR. “I love accessorizing a somewhat simple look with an amazing, eye-catching shoe. My favorites right now are Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Mach & Mach shoes.”

Keep reading below for the parenting products that Mitchell can’t live without, her summer beauty essentials, her luggage must-haves and more.

BKR Big Puff Sip Kit For staying hydrated, Mitchell says she always stashes BKR’s sleek glass water bottle into her bag. BKR Big Puff Sip Kit $60 Buy now

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger A portable charger is also among Mitchell’s travel essentials. Anker’s PowerCore 26800 portable charger has three 20-watt USB ports that can charge your devices up to two times faster than other power banks. The brand says it can charge most smartphones more than six times and tablets at least two times before needing its own recharge. It includes a travel pouch and two micro USB cables. Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hydralite Electrolyte Powder Variety Pack “It’s so much easier to stay hydrated on the plane and in hot climates,” says Mitchell of these Hydralite electrolyte powder packs that come in a variety of flavors. OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: Hydralite | Amazon Hydralite Electrolyte Powder Variety Pack Buy now

Shani Darden Treat & Protect Travel Set “Two of my favorite brands in one,” says Mitchell of Hollywood aesthetician Shani Darden’s three-piece Treat & Protect set with Supergoop. The kit includes three full-sized products: Darden’s star-loved Retinol Reform and Lactic Acid Serum, and Supergoop’s Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50. Supergoop Shani Darden x Supergoop Treat & Protect Set $59 Buy now

Béis Terry Cosmetics Clutch Mitchell swears by Béis’ terry cosmetics clutch for holding her makeup and toiletries, specifically in this eye-popping citron shade. (It’s also available in beige or black.) Béis Béis Terry Cosmetics Clutch $48 Buy now

Is Clinical Active Serum A Hollywood favorite (Lea Michele, January Jones and Mitchell’s aesthetician pal Shani Darden are also fans), Is Clinical’s Active Serum is a regular part of the Dollface star’s skincare routine. The potent botanical formula contains glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids for gently exfoliating the skin and deep cleansing pores, while arbutin and mushroom extracts help to reduce the appearance of blemishes and brightening the skin. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Is Clinical | Amazon | Bluemercury | SkinStore | Violet Grey Is Clinical Active Serum $88.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Zitsticka Killa Kit For stopping pimples on the spot, Mitchell says she always has Zitsticka’s Killa Kit on hand. The clarifying patches feature microdarts that contain hyaluronic and salicylic acids, niacinamide and oligopeptide -76 for immediately treating early-stage zits. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Zitsticka | Revolve | Target | Ulta Zitsticka Zitsticka Killa Kit $29 Buy now

Jacquemus x Nike Humara Unisex Sneakers “This just came out, but I’m obsessed with the Jacquemus x Nike collaboration. I’ve been waiting to see this collection and it has exceeded my every hope. It’s truly so good,” she says. Jacquemus x Nike Humara Sneakers $170 Buy now

Béis Backpack Diaper Bag “The OG — and with good reason,” says Mitchell of her brand Béis’ convertible diaper backpack. “This bag is great if you have a baby, or not. Comes in black, gray and now navy. This bag looks good and has it all… diaper changing pad, wipes pocket, odor-proof pouch and organization galore. Béis Beis Backpack Diaper Bag $148 Buy now

Béis Ultimate Diaper Backpack “For those who like it more straight and to the point, we have the Ultimate Diaper Backpack,” says Mitchell. “Don’t let looks deceive you though; though they be simple, they be mighty. Removable fanny pack, an entire fold-out diaper changing station, plush landing pad…I mean!” Béis Béis Ultimate Diaper Backpack $188 Buy now

Dabble & Dollop Blueberry Bath Gel Mitchell is a fan of Dabble & Dollop’s blueberry bath gel. The brand “[makes] bath time painless and fun with their actually clean products.” Dabble & Dollop Dabble & Dollop Blueberry Bath Gel $15 Buy now

Our Place Always Pan “The Our Place Always Pan always makes me happy,” says Mitchell. Our Place Our Place Always Pan $145 Buy now