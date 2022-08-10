Shay Mitchell’s Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Shay Mitchell is making the most of her summer. Weeks after giving birth to her second child, Shay Mitchell celebrated the arrival of her first pop-up shop for Béis — the chic travel accessories brand she launched four years ago — in June at buzzy Los Angeles shopping center The Grove.
The Cleaning Lady executive producer recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to share her go-to products, including her latest fashion finds and the items she makes it a point to restock at her travel destination if they got left out during packing.
“I am loving all of Frankie Shop’s items right now. They have basics with a cooler twist — like an oversized blazer or suit set with a fun crop,” she tells THR. “I love accessorizing a somewhat simple look with an amazing, eye-catching shoe. My favorites right now are Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Mach & Mach shoes.”
Keep reading below for the parenting products that Mitchell can’t live without, her summer beauty essentials, her luggage must-haves and more.
BKR Big Puff Sip Kit
For staying hydrated, Mitchell says she always stashes BKR’s sleek glass water bottle into her bag.
Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger
A portable charger is also among Mitchell’s travel essentials. Anker’s PowerCore 26800 portable charger has three 20-watt USB ports that can charge your devices up to two times faster than other power banks. The brand says it can charge most smartphones more than six times and tablets at least two times before needing its own recharge. It includes a travel pouch and two micro USB cables.
Hydralite Electrolyte Powder Variety Pack
“It’s so much easier to stay hydrated on the plane and in hot climates,” says Mitchell of these Hydralite electrolyte powder packs that come in a variety of flavors.
OTHER BUYING OPTIONS: Hydralite | Amazon
111 Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial Mask, 5-Pack
Another staple in Mitchell’s skincare routine, 111 Skin’s Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy facial mask ($32 for 1 or $135 for five) is a two-piece treatment that’s formulated with enzymes, peptides and caffeine to reduce puffiness, tighten and hydrate.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: 111Skin | Amazon | Bluemercury | Dermstore | Nordstrom | Saks Fifth Avenue
Shani Darden Treat & Protect Travel Set
“Two of my favorite brands in one,” says Mitchell of Hollywood aesthetician Shani Darden’s three-piece Treat & Protect set with Supergoop. The kit includes three full-sized products: Darden’s star-loved Retinol Reform and Lactic Acid Serum, and Supergoop’s Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50.
Béis Terry Cosmetics Clutch
Mitchell swears by Béis’ terry cosmetics clutch for holding her makeup and toiletries, specifically in this eye-popping citron shade. (It’s also available in beige or black.)
Is Clinical Active Serum
A Hollywood favorite (Lea Michele, January Jones and Mitchell’s aesthetician pal Shani Darden are also fans), Is Clinical’s Active Serum is a regular part of the Dollface star’s skincare routine. The potent botanical formula contains glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids for gently exfoliating the skin and deep cleansing pores, while arbutin and mushroom extracts help to reduce the appearance of blemishes and brightening the skin.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Is Clinical | Amazon | Bluemercury | SkinStore | Violet Grey
Zitsticka Killa Kit
For stopping pimples on the spot, Mitchell says she always has Zitsticka’s Killa Kit on hand. The clarifying patches feature microdarts that contain hyaluronic and salicylic acids, niacinamide and oligopeptide -76 for immediately treating early-stage zits.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Zitsticka | Revolve | Target | Ulta
Jacquemus x Nike Humara Unisex Sneakers
“This just came out, but I’m obsessed with the Jacquemus x Nike collaboration. I’ve been waiting to see this collection and it has exceeded my every hope. It’s truly so good,” she says.
Béis Backpack Diaper Bag
“The OG — and with good reason,” says Mitchell of her brand Béis’ convertible diaper backpack. “This bag is great if you have a baby, or not. Comes in black, gray and now navy. This bag looks good and has it all… diaper changing pad, wipes pocket, odor-proof pouch and organization galore.
Béis Ultimate Diaper Backpack
“For those who like it more straight and to the point, we have the Ultimate Diaper Backpack,” says Mitchell. “Don’t let looks deceive you though; though they be simple, they be mighty. Removable fanny pack, an entire fold-out diaper changing station, plush landing pad…I mean!”
Doona Car Seat and Stroller
Doona’s two-in-one car seat and stroller is “the best thing ever created,” says Mitchell.
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Doona | Buy Buy Baby | Nordstrom
Dabble & Dollop Blueberry Bath Gel
Mitchell is a fan of Dabble & Dollop’s blueberry bath gel. The brand “[makes] bath time painless and fun with their actually clean products.”
Baby Bjorn Bouncer Bundle with Toy
The Baby Bjorn bouncer chair is “for those moments you just need a second to yourself.”
MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Baby Bjorn | Bed Bath & Beyond | BuyBuyBaby | Nordstrom
Our Place Always Pan
“The Our Place Always Pan always makes me happy,” says Mitchell.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ice Maker
“I have always loved crushed ice. This [GE Profile Opal 2.0 ice maker] seems to make every drink (non-alcoholic or with Onda) so much better.”
-