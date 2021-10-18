This Eco-Chic Tote From Shay Mitchell-Founded Brand Béis Will Upgrade Your Stylish Travel Wardrobe

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The holiday travel season is fast approaching — and those looking to refresh their flight essentials and road trip-ready gear while simultaneously simplifying their fall wardrobes can look to star-backed Béis’ latest launch. The chic travel lifestyle brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell has debuted a multi-tasking new carryall to toast its third anniversary, and it’s as good on the environment as it is on the wallet.
Priced at $228 and available in black and ivory, the brand’s Anniversary Tote puts a sustainable twist on the usual leather material that marks third anniversaries. Made of animal-free leather derived from the Nopal cactus and a recycled polyester lining, the cool carryall boasts an organic silhouette that’s finished with a luxe stainless steel handle.
Related Stories
As Béis is known for its function-meets-fashion travel goods, the tote bag is large enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, and has a pass-through sleeve for securing it atop rolling suitcases. It also includes a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, so it makes a great everyday bag, too. The large zipper pocket, two storage compartments and a key leash make it a cinch to keep your belongings organized inside.
Shop the minimalist-chic bag below, plus a few other stylish pieces (which also make great holiday gifts for your favorite globe-trotter) from the brand.
1. Béis Anniversary Tote in Ivory
2. Béis Anniversary Tote in Ivory
3. Béis Six-Piece Packing Cubes
4. Béis The Backpack in Black
5. Béis The Carry-On Roller in Beige
6. Béis The Hanging Cosmetics Case in Black
7. Béis The Survival Sling in Beige
8. Béis The Sport Duffle in Black
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day