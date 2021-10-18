×
This Eco-Chic Tote From Shay Mitchell-Founded Brand Béis Will Upgrade Your Stylish Travel Wardrobe

Made from cactus leather, the new carryall celebrates the star-backed label's third anniversary.

Shay Mitchell with Beis Travel Cactus
Courtesy of Béis

The holiday travel season is fast approaching — and those looking to refresh their flight essentials and road trip-ready gear while simultaneously simplifying their fall wardrobes can look to star-backed Béis’ latest launch. The chic travel lifestyle brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell has debuted a multi-tasking new carryall to toast its third anniversary, and it’s as good on the environment as it is on the wallet.

Priced at $228 and available in black and ivory, the brand’s Anniversary Tote puts a sustainable twist on the usual leather material that marks third anniversaries. Made of animal-free leather derived from the Nopal cactus and a recycled polyester lining, the cool carryall boasts an organic silhouette that’s finished with a luxe stainless steel handle.

As Béis is known for its function-meets-fashion travel goods, the tote bag is large enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, and has a pass-through sleeve for securing it atop rolling suitcases. It also includes a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, so it makes a great everyday bag, too. The large zipper pocket, two storage compartments and a key leash make it a cinch to keep your belongings organized inside.

Shop the minimalist-chic bag below, plus a few other stylish pieces (which also make great holiday gifts for your favorite globe-trotter) from the brand.

1. Béis Anniversary Tote in Ivory

Beis Cactus Leather Tote in White

Beis Cactus Leather Tote in White $228
Buy now

2. Béis Anniversary Tote in Ivory

Beis Cactus Leather Tote in Black

Beis Cactus Leather Tote in Black $228
Buy now

3. Béis Six-Piece Packing Cubes

Béis Six-Piece Packing Cubes

Beis Six-Piece Packing Cubes $68
Buy now

4. Béis The Backpack in Black

Beis the backpack in black

Beis Six-Piece Packing Cubes $78
Buy now

5. Béis The Carry-On Roller in Beige

Béis The Carry-On Roller in Beige

Beis Carry-On Rolling Luggage $198
Buy now

6. Béis The Hanging Cosmetics Case in Black

Béis The Hanging Cosmetics Case in Black

Beis The Hanging Cosmetic Case in Black $58
Buy now

7. Béis The Survival Sling in Beige

Béis The Survival Sling in Beige

Beis The Hanging Cosmetic Case in Black $58
Buy now

8. Béis The Sport Duffle in Black

Béis The Sport Duffle in Black

Beis The Hanging Cosmetic Case in Black $88
Buy now

 

