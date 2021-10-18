This Eco-Chic Tote From Shay Mitchell-Founded Brand Béis Will Upgrade Your Stylish Travel Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday travel season is fast approaching — and those looking to refresh their flight essentials and road trip-ready gear while simultaneously simplifying their fall wardrobes can look to star-backed Béis’ latest launch. The chic travel lifestyle brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell has debuted a multi-tasking new carryall to toast its third anniversary, and it’s as good on the environment as it is on the wallet.

Priced at $228 and available in black and ivory, the brand’s Anniversary Tote puts a sustainable twist on the usual leather material that marks third anniversaries. Made of animal-free leather derived from the Nopal cactus and a recycled polyester lining, the cool carryall boasts an organic silhouette that’s finished with a luxe stainless steel handle.

As Béis is known for its function-meets-fashion travel goods, the tote bag is large enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, and has a pass-through sleeve for securing it atop rolling suitcases. It also includes a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, so it makes a great everyday bag, too. The large zipper pocket, two storage compartments and a key leash make it a cinch to keep your belongings organized inside.

Shop the minimalist-chic bag below, plus a few other stylish pieces (which also make great holiday gifts for your favorite globe-trotter) from the brand.

