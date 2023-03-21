Channel ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ in These ’70s-Inspired Looks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Viewers of Daisy Jones & the Six on Amazon Prime Video know that it’s not just the Fleetwood Mac-inspired music or the real-life Sunset Strip shooting locations that set the tone for the show. It’s also the ‘70s fashion that gives it a distinct sense of time and place. The fringed vests, peasant dresses, flared pants and crochet tops worn by the women leads on the show also communicate important aspects of the characters as their stories develop.

Of course, it probably comes as no surprise to many viewers that much of Daisy Jones’ (Riley Keough) bohemian style is inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks. Costume designer Denise Wingate shared that Daisy’s onscreen style is a blend of Nicks, Cher, and Linda Ronstadt. Some of her more memorable outfits are also taken straight from the descriptions in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name that serves as the basis for the show.

Karen Sirko’s (Suki Waterhouse) edgier, darker look is drawn from artists Patti Smith, Suzi Quatro and Marc Bolan, according to an interview Wingate gave to Footwear News. The look for Camila Dunne (Camila Morrone), who dons several long-sleeve floral dresses throughout the show’s run, was largely inspired by Ali MacGraw.

For viewers who love the vintage-inspired looks on the show and want to bring those styles to their own closet, Free People just dropped a new capsule collection ($14 to $1,140) inspired by Daisy Jones and the Six. Many of the new pieces are modeled by Keough herself. Amazon also has an online storefront dedicated to show-inspired style. In addition to a curated selection of pieces inspired by each character, the e-tailer also offers nail polish from Essie and hair color by Clairol.

If you’re looking to recreate specific looks worn by Daisy, Simone (Nabiyah Be), Karen and Camila, we’ve rounded up a few outfits inspired by each of the characters’ onscreen looks — shop some of our favorite picks below. (Minor spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six.)

Where to Shop Daisy Jones’ Looks

The Look: Daisy Off-Duty

Riley Keough as Daisy in Daisy Jones & The Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

During a pivotal moment in the series’ first episode, Daisy wears a crochet crop top underneath a fluttery lace shirt paired with high-waisted blue jeans with emphasized seams. She accessorizes the look with silver hoop earrings and a western-inspired silver belt.

House of Harlow 1860 x Revolve Quinn Top Revolve House of Harlow 1860 x Revolve Quinn Top $128 Buy now

Forgotten Grace Novelty Crochet Lace Topper Nordstrom Rack Forgotten Grace Novelty Crochet Lace Topper $33 Buy now

DL1961 Sydney Girlfriend Tapered Jeans DL1961 Sydney Girlfriend Tapered Jeans $219 Buy now

Free People Calypso Stone Wrap Belt Free People Calypso Stone Wrap Belt $68 Buy now

The Look: Bohemian Babe

Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy in Daisy Jones & the Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Throughout the series, Daisy regularly sports a maximalist fur-trimmed coat (you know, for those freezing Los Angeles days). In this scene, she pairs it with a front-tie crop top and pants with button detailing along the front pockets.

Show Me Your Mumu Penny Lane Coat Revolve Show Me Your Mumu Penny Lane Coat $216 Buy now

Ramy Brook Romee Jeans Bloomingdale’s Ramy Brook Romee Jeans $265 Buy now

Wild Fable Women’s Bell Long Sleeve Blouse Target Wild Fable Women’s Bell Long Sleeve Blouse (reg. $22) $15 Buy now

En Mi Silver Drop Dangle Hoop Earrings Amazon En Mi Silver Drop Dangle Hoop Earrings $34.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Look: Daisy Off-Duty

Suki Waterhouse as Karen and Riley Keough as Daisy in Daisy Jones & the Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

During the first recording session featuring Daisy and the rest of the band, she comes to the studio wearing an oversized button-down shirt and little else. Pair it with an embroidered tote to emulate Daisy’s bold first-impression outfit.

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt Madewell Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt $88 Buy now

Old Trend Flora Embroidered Tote Free People Old Trend Flora Embroidered Tote $328 Buy now

The Look: Daisy’s Festival Style

Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy in Daisy Jones & the Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

During Daisy’s first performance with The Six, she wears a flowy kimono-inspired wrap atop a crochet tank top. She finishes off the look with a pair of brown cowboy boots and her signature hoop earrings.

Free People Nightbird Burnout Kimono Free People

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots Free People Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots $270 Buy now

Madewell Popcorn Tank Madewell Madewell Popcorn Tank (reg. $68) $40 Buy now

Madewell Popcorn Tank Mejuri Mejuri Tube Oversized Hoops $98 Buy now Gslaoz 18K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon Gold Hoop Earrings, 18K Gold Plated Rounded Hoops Earrings for Women $10.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Look: Daisy Jones & The Six’s Grand Finale

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Though the Daisy Jones and the Six finale won’t be available on Amazon Prime until March 24, viewers have gotten to see a few quick shots of the band’s fated final performance. In one of the shots, Daisy wears an ethereal gold caftan and what looks to be a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Sundress Shilow Shimmer Maxi Kaftan Free People

FP Collection Sylvie Slouch Boots Free People FP Collection Sylvie Slouch Boots $198 Buy now

Where to Shop Karen Sirko’s looks

While Daisy’s fashion choices tend to be bohemian, Karen’s looks tend to be a little bit more reserved. In the book, she describes herself as wearing “high-waisted jeans and turtlenecks most of the time.” While the onscreen adaptation gives her a little more variety, Karen’s style choices tend to be more subdued than the other female characters in the show, while still feeling appropriate for the setting.

The Look: Karen’s On-Stage Style

Suki Waterhouse as Karen in Daisy Jones & The Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

When viewers (and the Dunne Brothers, later known as The Six) first see Karen, she’s wearing a shimmery black striped turtleneck, velvet pants and a silver western-inspired necklace.

Boss Metallic Knit Turtleneck Bloomingdale’s Boss Metallic Knit Turtleneck $138 Buy now

Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants Free People Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants $78 Buy now

Emulily Chunky Western Squash Blossom Statement Necklace and Earrings Set Amazon Emulily Chunky Western Squash Blossom Statement Necklace and Earrings Set $35.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Look: Karen Off Duty

Will Harrison as Graham and Suki Waterhouse as Karen in Daisy Jones & The Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In another scene, Karen wears a long-sleeve burnt-orange shirt tied at the waist and a pair of black pants secured with an embroidered belt.

Free People Meet Me There Button-Down Free People Free People Meet Me There Button-Down (reg. $98) $43 Buy now

Jenny Krauss Dream In Color Belt Free People Jenny Krauss Dream In Color Belt $68 Buy now

The Look: Karen On the Road

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In the above shot (and during the band’s festival performance in episode four), Karen wears a sheer long-sleeve top and a black velvet choker necklace. Underneath, she has a black lacy tank top and a pair of black pants.

Free People Remi Maxi Tee Free People Free People Remi Maxi Tee $248 Buy now

Colorful Bling Gothic Black Velvet Choker Necklace Set COLORFUL BLING Gothic Black Velvet Choker Necklace Set $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Where to Shop Camila Dunne’s Looks

Like Daisy, Camila Dunne tends to favor dresses and tops with a lot of movement and patterns. But while Daisy’s outfits are often midriff-baring and short, Camila is often shown wearing dresses with long sleeves and calf-length hems. In several scenes throughout the show, she wears ’70s-inspired peasant dresses with floral and paisley prints.

The Look: Camila in the Canyon

Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Shortly after giving birth to their daughter Julia, Camila wears this long-sleeve patterned dress. Free People has several Daisy Jones-inspired items in their capsule collection with similar silhouettes and patterns.

Free People See It Through Dress Free People See It Through Dress $168 Buy now

Cleobella Raya Ankle Dress Cleobella Cleobella Raya Ankle Dress $298 Buy now

Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress Christy Dawn Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress $268 Buy now

The Look: Camila In the Studio

Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In a promotional still for Daisy Jones & the Six, Camila wears this chic retro outfit. She wears an untucked tan turtleneck over a long brown skirt that’s cinched with a wide statement buckle belt.

EIMIN Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon EIMIN Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck Lightweight Pullover Slim Shirt Top Taupe L $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Urban CoCo Elastic High Waist Knee Length Pencil Skirt Amazon Urban CoCo Elastic High Waist Knee Length Pencil Skirt $20.86 on Amazon.com Buy now

Macoking Elastic Western Belt Amazon Women’s Stretch Waist Fashion Western Retro Buckle $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Look: Camila at Home

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In this scene where Billy is showing the house he’s rented for them and their daughter, Camila is wearing a classic ‘70s outfit: a blue long-sleeve patterned dress, platform sandals and an orange pair of square sunglasses.

UIMLK Boho Maxi Dress Amazon UIMLK Maxi Dresses for Women Casual Summer, Cotton Long Sleeve Floral Print Tassel Bohemian Midi Dresses with Pockets,23-S $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Camper Misia Platform Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Camper Misia Platform Wedge Sandal $165 Buy now

Free People Shadow Side Square Sunglasses Free People

Where to Shop Simone Jackson’s Looks

Daisy’s best friend and successful disco singer Simone has a style that’s distinct from the other female characters on the show. But like the show’s other female leads, she’s on-trend for the time period. She wears plenty of ‘70s fringe, knee-high boots and silver jewelry.

The Look: Simone in Fringe

Tom Wright as Teddy and Nabiyah Be as Simone in Daisy Jones & The Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Throughout the show, Simone favors another classic ‘70s trend: fringe. In the shot above, Simone wears a brown vest with a long fringe and a button-front skirt. She finishes the look with plenty of silver jewelry and brown leather boots.

New Tassels Fringe Sleeveless Suede Vest Cardigan Amazon New Tassels Fringe Sleeveless Suede Vest Cardigan $24.08 on Amazon.com Buy now

Meyeeka Women’s High Waist Faux Suede Button-Down Skirt Amazon Meyeeka Women’s High Waist Faux Suede Button Down Skirt $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Free People Bronco Choker Free People Free People Bronco Choker $38 Buy now

Madewell The Selina Tall Boot Madewell The Selina Tall Boot (reg. $348) $260 Buy now

The Look: Simone’s Party Look

Nabiyah Be as Simone (right) in Daisy Jones & the Six Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In the above scene where Daisy and Simone go to a party, Simone wears a hammered silver necklace and a unique hook-front closure top with (you guessed it) fringe on the bottom. She pairs it with a zip-front skirt and a pair of brown leather boots.

The top below doesn’t have the front hardware as Simone’s piece, but it’s still got a similar style.

Agua Bendita Otis Vest Free People Agua Bendita Otis Vest $600 Buy now

Maje Jeli Zip Front Mini Skirt Maje Maje Jeli Zip Front Mini Skirt (reg. $235) $141 Buy now

Steve Madden Ally Brown Leather Boot Steve Madden Steve Madden Ally Brown Leather Boot $190 Buy now