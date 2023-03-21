×
Channel ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ in These ’70s-Inspired Looks

From Free People's fashion collaboration with the Prime Video series to festival-ready picks, here's everything you need to recreate some of the stylish characters’ onscreen outfits.

Daisy Jones and The Six
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Viewers of Daisy Jones & the Six on Amazon Prime Video know that it’s not just the Fleetwood Mac-inspired music or the real-life Sunset Strip shooting locations that set the tone for the show. It’s also the ‘70s fashion that gives it a distinct sense of time and place. The fringed vests, peasant dresses, flared pants and crochet tops worn by the women leads on the show also communicate important aspects of the characters as their stories develop.

Of course, it probably comes as no surprise to many viewers that much of Daisy Jones’ (Riley Keough) bohemian style is inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks. Costume designer Denise Wingate shared that Daisy’s onscreen style is a blend of Nicks, Cher, and Linda Ronstadt. Some of her more memorable outfits are also taken straight from the descriptions in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name that serves as the basis for the show. 

Karen Sirko’s (Suki Waterhouse) edgier, darker look is drawn from artists Patti Smith, Suzi Quatro and Marc Bolan, according to an interview Wingate gave to Footwear News. The look for Camila Dunne (Camila Morrone), who dons several long-sleeve floral dresses throughout the show’s run, was largely inspired by Ali MacGraw.

For viewers who love the vintage-inspired looks on the show and want to bring those styles to their own closet, Free People just dropped a new capsule collection ($14 to $1,140) inspired by Daisy Jones and the Six. Many of the new pieces are modeled by Keough herself. Amazon also has an online storefront dedicated to show-inspired style. In addition to a curated selection of pieces inspired by each character, the e-tailer also offers nail polish from Essie and hair color by Clairol.

If you’re looking to recreate specific looks worn by Daisy, Simone (Nabiyah Be), Karen and Camila, we’ve rounded up a few outfits inspired by each of the characters’ onscreen looks — shop some of our favorite picks below. (Minor spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six.)

Where to Shop Daisy Jones’ Looks

The Look: Daisy Off-Duty

RILEY KEOUGH AS DAISY JONES

Riley Keough as Daisy in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

During a pivotal moment in the series’ first episode, Daisy wears a crochet crop top underneath a fluttery lace shirt paired with high-waisted blue jeans with emphasized seams. She accessorizes the look with silver hoop earrings and a western-inspired silver belt.

House of Harlow 1860 x Revolve Quinn Top

House of Harlow 1860 x Revolve Quinn Top

Revolve

House of Harlow 1860 x Revolve Quinn Top $128

Buy now

Forgotten Grace Novelty Crochet Lace Topper

Forgotten Grace Novelty Crochet Lace Topper

Nordstrom Rack

Forgotten Grace Novelty Crochet Lace Topper $33

Buy now

DL1961 Sydney Girlfriend Tapered Jeans

DL1961 Sydney Girlfriend Tapered Jeans

DL1961 Sydney Girlfriend Tapered Jeans $219

Buy now

Free People Calypso Stone Wrap Belt

Free People Calypso Stone Wrap Belt $68

Buy now

The Look: Bohemian Babe

Riley Keough (Daisy), Sam Claflin (Billy)

Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy in Daisy Jones & the Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Throughout the series, Daisy regularly sports a maximalist fur-trimmed coat (you know, for those freezing Los Angeles days). In this scene, she pairs it with a front-tie crop top and pants with button detailing along the front pockets.

Show Me Your Mumu Penny Lane Coat

Show Me Your Mumu Penny Lane Coat

Revolve

Show Me Your Mumu Penny Lane Coat $216

Buy now

Ramy Brook Romee Jeans

Ramy Brook Romee Jeans

Bloomingdale’s

Ramy Brook Romee Jeans $265

Buy now

Wild Fable Women’s Bell Long Sleeve Blouse

Wild Fable Women's Bell Long Sleeve Blouse

Target

Wild Fable Women’s Bell Long Sleeve Blouse (reg. $22) $15

Buy now

En Mi Silver Drop Dangle Hoop Earrings

En Mi Silver Drop Dangle Hoop Earrings

Amazon

En Mi Silver Drop Dangle Hoop Earrings $34.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

The Look: Daisy Off-Duty

Suki Waterhouse as Karen and Riley Keough as Daisy in Daisy Jones & the Six

Suki Waterhouse as Karen and Riley Keough as Daisy in Daisy Jones & the Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

During the first recording session featuring Daisy and the rest of the band, she comes to the studio wearing an oversized button-down shirt and little else. Pair it with an embroidered tote to emulate Daisy’s bold first-impression outfit. 

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell

Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt $88

Buy now

Old Trend Flora Embroidered Tote

Old Trend Flora Embroidered Tote

Free People

Old Trend Flora Embroidered Tote $328

Buy now

The Look: Daisy’s Festival Style

Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy in Daisy Jones & the Six

Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as Billy in Daisy Jones & the Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

During Daisy’s first performance with The Six, she wears a flowy kimono-inspired wrap atop a crochet tank top. She finishes off the look with a pair of brown cowboy boots and her signature hoop earrings. 

Free People Nightbird Burnout Kimono

Free People Nightbird Burnout Kimono

Free People

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots

Free People

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots $270

Buy now

Madewell Popcorn Tank

Madewell Popcorn Tank

Madewell

Madewell Popcorn Tank (reg. $68) $40

Buy now

Madewell Popcorn Tank

Mejuri Tube Oversized Hoops

Mejuri

Mejuri Tube Oversized Hoops $98

Buy now

Gslaoz 18K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

Gslaoz 18K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Gold Hoop Earrings, 18K Gold Plated Rounded Hoops Earrings for Women $10.95 on Amazon.com

Buy now

The Look: Daisy Jones & The Six’s Grand Finale

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Though the Daisy Jones and the Six finale won’t be available on Amazon Prime until March 24, viewers have gotten to see a few quick shots of the band’s fated final performance. In one of the shots, Daisy wears an ethereal gold caftan and what looks to be a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Sundress Shilow Shimmer Maxi Kaftan

Sundress Shilow Shimmer Maxi Kaftan

Free People

FP Collection Sylvie Slouch Boots

FP Collection Sylvie Slouch Boots

Free People

FP Collection Sylvie Slouch Boots $198

Buy now

Where to Shop Karen Sirko’s looks 

While Daisy’s fashion choices tend to be bohemian, Karen’s looks tend to be a little bit more reserved. In the book, she describes herself as wearing “high-waisted jeans and turtlenecks most of the time.” While the onscreen adaptation gives her a little more variety, Karen’s style choices tend to be more subdued than the other female characters in the show, while still feeling appropriate for the setting. 

The Look: Karen’s On-Stage Style

Suki Waterhouse as Karen in Daisy Jones & The Six

Suki Waterhouse as Karen in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

When viewers (and the Dunne Brothers, later known as The Six) first see Karen, she’s wearing a shimmery black striped turtleneck, velvet pants and a silver western-inspired necklace.

Boss Metallic Knit Turtleneck

Boss Metallic Knit Turtleneck

Bloomingdale’s

Boss Metallic Knit Turtleneck $138

Buy now

Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants

Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants

Free People

Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants $78

Buy now

Emulily Chunky Western Squash Blossom Statement Necklace and Earrings Set

Emulily Chunky Western Squash Blossom Statement Necklace and Earrings Set

Amazon

Emulily Chunky Western Squash Blossom Statement Necklace and Earrings Set $35.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

The Look: Karen Off Duty

Will Harrison as Graham and Suki Waterhouse as Karen in Daisy Jones & The Six

Will Harrison as Graham and Suki Waterhouse as Karen in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In another scene, Karen wears a long-sleeve burnt-orange shirt tied at the waist and a pair of black pants secured with an embroidered belt.

Free People Meet Me There Button-Down

Free People Meet Me There Button-Down

Free People

Free People Meet Me There Button-Down (reg. $98) $43

Buy now

Jenny Krauss Dream In Color Belt

Jenny Krauss Dream In Color Belt

Free People

Jenny Krauss Dream In Color Belt $68

Buy now

The Look: Karen On the Road

Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In the above shot (and during the band’s festival performance in episode four), Karen wears a sheer long-sleeve top and a black velvet choker necklace. Underneath, she has a black lacy tank top and a pair of black pants. 

Free People Remi Maxi Tee

Free People Remi Maxi Tee

Free People

Free People Remi Maxi Tee $248

Buy now

Colorful Bling Gothic Black Velvet Choker Necklace Set

Colorful Bling Gothic Black Velvet Choker Necklace Set

COLORFUL BLING Gothic Black Velvet Choker Necklace Set $5.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Where to Shop Camila Dunne’s Looks 

Like Daisy, Camila Dunne tends to favor dresses and tops with a lot of movement and patterns. But while Daisy’s outfits are often midriff-baring and short, Camila is often shown wearing dresses with long sleeves and calf-length hems. In several scenes throughout the show, she wears ’70s-inspired peasant dresses with floral and paisley prints.

The Look: Camila in the Canyon

Camille Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six

Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Shortly after giving birth to their daughter Julia, Camila wears this long-sleeve patterned dress. Free People has several Daisy Jones-inspired items in their capsule collection with similar silhouettes and patterns. 

Free People See It Through Dress

Free People See It Through Dress $168

Buy now

Cleobella Raya Ankle Dress

Cleobella Raya Ankle Dress

Cleobella

Cleobella Raya Ankle Dress $298

Buy now

Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress

Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress

Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn The Bianca Dress $268

Buy now

The Look: Camila In the Studio

Camila Morrone as Camille in Daisy Jones & The Six

Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In a promotional still for Daisy Jones & the Six, Camila wears this chic retro outfit. She wears an untucked tan turtleneck over a long brown skirt that’s cinched with a wide statement buckle belt.

EIMIN Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck

EIMIN Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck

Amazon

EIMIN Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck Lightweight Pullover Slim Shirt Top Taupe L $17.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Urban CoCo Elastic High Waist Knee Length Pencil Skirt

Urban CoCo Elastic High Waist Knee Length Pencil Skirt

Amazon

Urban CoCo Elastic High Waist Knee Length Pencil Skirt $20.86 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Macoking Elastic Western Belt

Women's Stretch Waist Fashion Western Retro Buckle

Amazon

Women’s Stretch Waist Fashion Western Retro Buckle $14.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

The Look: Camila at Home

Camile Morrone as Camille and Sam Claflin as Billy in Daisy Jones & The Six

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In this scene where Billy is showing the house he’s rented for them and their daughter, Camila is wearing a classic ‘70s outfit: a blue long-sleeve patterned dress, platform sandals and an orange pair of square sunglasses.

UIMLK Boho Maxi Dress

UIMLK Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon

UIMLK Maxi Dresses for Women Casual Summer, Cotton Long Sleeve Floral Print Tassel Bohemian Midi Dresses with Pockets,23-S $27.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Camper Misia Platform Wedge Sandal

Camper Misia Platform Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom

Camper Misia Platform Wedge Sandal $165

Buy now

Free People Shadow Side Square Sunglasses

Free People Shadow Side Square Sunglasses

Free People

Where to Shop Simone Jackson’s Looks 

Daisy’s best friend and successful disco singer Simone has a style that’s distinct from the other female characters on the show. But like the show’s other female leads, she’s on-trend for the time period. She wears plenty of ‘70s fringe, knee-high boots and silver jewelry. 

The Look: Simone in Fringe

Tom Wright as Teddy and Nabiyah Be as Simone in Daisy Jones & The Six

Tom Wright as Teddy and Nabiyah Be as Simone in Daisy Jones & The Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Throughout the show, Simone favors another classic ‘70s trend: fringe. In the shot above, Simone wears a brown vest with a long fringe and a button-front skirt. She finishes the look with plenty of silver jewelry and brown leather boots.

New Tassels Fringe Sleeveless Suede Vest Cardigan

New Tassels Fringe Sleeveless Suede Vest Cardigan

Amazon

New Tassels Fringe Sleeveless Suede Vest Cardigan $24.08 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Meyeeka Women’s High Waist Faux Suede Button-Down Skirt

Meyeeka Women's High Waist Faux Suede Button-Down Skirt

Amazon

Meyeeka Women’s High Waist Faux Suede Button Down Skirt $26.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Free People Bronco Choker

Free People Bronco Choker

Free People

Free People Bronco Choker $38

Buy now

Madewell The Selina Tall Boot

Madewell The Selina Tall Boot

Madewell

The Selina Tall Boot (reg. $348) $260

Buy now

The Look: Simone’s Party Look

Nabiyah Be as Simone (right) in Daisy Jones & the Six

Nabiyah Be as Simone (right) in Daisy Jones & the Six

Courtesy of Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

In the above scene where Daisy and Simone go to a party, Simone wears a hammered silver necklace and a unique hook-front closure top with (you guessed it) fringe on the bottom. She pairs it with a zip-front skirt and a pair of brown leather boots.

The top below doesn’t have the front hardware as Simone’s piece, but it’s still got a similar style.

Agua Bendita Otis Vest

Agua Bendita Otis Vest

Free People

Agua Bendita Otis Vest $600

Buy now

Maje Jeli Zip Front Mini Skirt

Maje Jeli Zip Front Mini Skirt

Maje

Maje Jeli Zip Front Mini Skirt (reg. $235) $141

Buy now

Steve Madden Ally Brown Leather Boot

Steve Madden Ally Brown Leather Boot

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Ally Brown Leather Boot $190

Buy now

Anthropologie Collar Necklace

Anthropologie Collar Necklace

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Collar Necklace $54

Buy now

